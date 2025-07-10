Who are the contestants of Santos Bravos? Age, backgrounds, and all you need to know about HYBE's first Latin boy group project

On July 10, 2025, HYBE Latin America officially launched Santos Bravos, which is the label's first major reality project focused on building a Latin boy group. The announcement has stirred global interest as it marks HYBE's expansion of its renowned artist training model. The label previously used it to bring in BTS, SEVENTEEN, and ENHYPEN, to the Latin music scene.

The show will feature 16 handpicked contestants from Latin America, Spain, and the United States. These contestants will undergo intensive artistic training before competing for a spot in HYBE’s debut Latin boy group. The final group will also be called Santos Bravos.

Starting August, their journey will unfold through a digital-first reality series, capturing their growth, challenges, and performances.

While the project’s launch has sparked excitement, HYBE made it clear that this is more than a survival show. The label stated that it is a transformation process aimed at nurturing authentic talent.

All contestants of Santos Bravos: Name, age, and origin

The 16 participants of Santos Bravos come from diverse national and cultural backgrounds. Here's the complete list of all members along with their age:

Kenneth Lavill (15) – Mexico

(15) – Mexico Jonah García (23) – Mexico

(23) – Mexico Leonardo Lotina (23) – Mexico

(23) – Mexico Pablo Carns (24) – Mexico

(24) – Mexico Luigi Cerrada (19) – Mexico/Venezuela

(19) – Mexico/Venezuela Heider Moreno (23) – Venezuela

(23) – Venezuela Iannis Biblos (21) – Argentina

(21) – Argentina Priano (24) – Colombia

(24) – Colombia Kauê (18) – Brazil

(18) – Brazil Lucas Burgatti (23) – Brazil

(23) – Brazil Patricio Rodríguez (18) – USA/Mexico

(18) – USA/Mexico Alejandro Aramburú (21) – Peru

(21) – Peru Drew Venegas (25) – USA/Mexico

(25) – USA/Mexico Jesuale (16) – USA/Venezuela

(16) – USA/Venezuela Alex Mandon Rey (20) – Spain

(20) – Spain Diego López (23) – Mexico/USA

These artists have been selected through a wide audition process and will join a training camp based in Mexico. There, they’ll develop their musicality, stage presence, and emotional expression.

A global team of mentors has also been assembled for the project. High School Musical direction fame Kenny Ortega will lead the team as its creative director while the music production is headed by Johnny Goldstein, known for working with artists like Shakira and BTS’ j-hope.

The vocal training of the team will be overseen by RAab Stevenson, who has coached talents such as Rihanna and Justin Timberlake. The show’s production is under Jaime Escallón, whose credits include The X Factor and Survivor.

The final lineup will include five members, chosen after a series of challenges and performances. The debut group, also titled Santos Bravos, will reflect HYBE’s ambition to build globally influential Latin pop acts by combining talent, training, and storytelling.

Furthermore, HYBE Latin America is also producing Pase A La Fama, which is another music competition in collaboration with Telemundo.

Fans can now follow updates regarding Santos Bravos through the newly launched @santos_bravos social media handles.

