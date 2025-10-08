"Change their stylists"- BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé, & Jennie's Fashion Week appearances ignite discussion over contrasting styling

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé's recent appearances at various Fashion Week 2025 shows have become one of the most talked-about topics online. Fans are debating the members’ drastically different styling choices, as they attended different shows for their respective ambassador brands from September 29 to October 6.Specifically, Lisa attended the Louis Vuitton show, and Rosé was at the Yves Saint Laurent show. Jisoo appeared for Dior, and Jennie for Chanel. Each member usually embodies their own brand perfectly. However, this time, netizens weren't satisfied with their final looks.Once the photos were released publicly, netizens commented on how bland each of the BLACKPINK members looked in their chosen outfits. Lisa’s vibrant Louis Vuitton ensemble was praised for its high-fashion feel, but the same could not be said for the other three members.Netizens mentioned Jisoo’s outfit, black balloon shorts with a vest over a white shirt, saying it reminded them of what they called a “waitress-look”. Similarly, Rosé’s lingerie-like Saint Laurent outfit was considered too relaxed and casual for the event. Even Jennie’s Chanel look and makeup divided fans with its sharp minimalism.Soon, netizens flooded social media to share their opinions. Many called for a stylist change, with posts claiming the members’ glam teams had lost touch with their iconic image. An X user, @jjungkook_07, wrote,&quot;What the heck are these clothes.𝄞BTS⟭⟬⁷ @jjungkook_07LINKWhat the heck is these clothes 😭😭😭 Lisa was okay but the rest? Waitress, pajama and curtains Jesus Christ they definitely need to change their stylists this is badSocial media discussions quickly intensified. Many praised Lisa for delivering one of her best luxury brand appearances since leaving YG Entertainment. They said she looked creatively styled. Others lamented that the rest of the BLACKPINK members seemed underprepared or mismatched.chi. @lisasuchihaLINKSo lilies were right about yg favouring the korean members cause since they left them three have been looking a mess.🔴 Kpop_Diva @Kpop_DiivaLINKThey made fancy brands look like shein 😭 the worst dressed kpop idols during fashion weeks I can’t even decide which is worsedantè @danialchongsLINKgosh, lisa's got the best look fosho. the rest were so blegh? the brands need to do better man.jay @ningzeyLINKsomeone sabotaged Jisoo's outfits. Jennie got no time to prepare. Rosé looks the same. Lisa ATE.A section of BLACKPINK fans even speculated that the poor coordination highlighted the need for new stylists. Despite the backlash, some said that their &quot;lethal&quot; face cards saved their looks.Slaynote 🍒 @lem0daneLINKOne was a waitress, the other two had a pajama party in the meantime, Lisa seems to be the only one who didn't go to the wrong eventborn singer @born_singer_7LINKI'm not a fan of the band or the members, but I can see who has the best look. Lisa ate it From every side، the makeup, the hair, the accessories, and her stance.🕷️ @baejeaniesLINKface cards so good i almost didn’t notice how horrible these fits areBLACKPINK’s Fashion Week looks &amp; their 2025 activities1. Lisa: Louis Vuitton (September 30, 2025)Lisa's appearance at Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2026 show in Paris has intrigued many with its luxury and vibrant colors. The BLACKPINK rapper wore a shimmering gold top, a sheer jacket, and sparkly pink shorts. On the work side, the rapper-dancer recently launched her own company, LLOUD, and signed with RCA Records.Lisa at Louis Vuitton, Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 (Image via Getty)Besides her work in fashion, Lisa also made her acting debut on HBO's The White Lotus season 3. Recently, she signed with WME for representation in film and TV. In February 2025, Lisa released her first solo album, titled Alter Ego.2. Jisoo: Dior (October 1, 2025)Jisoo’s Dior ensemble included a white shirt with a bowtie, a charcoal vest, and balloon shorts. It caused disappointment among fans who expected her usual elegant style. Many believed it didn’t reflect Dior’s refined image. In other news, her year remains busy with music and acting. After releasing her mini-album Amortage in February, the BLACKPINK vocalist is now preparing to release a duet with One Direction's Zayn Malik, Eyes Closed, on October 10, 2025.Jisoo for Christian Dior at Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 (Image via Getty)3. Rosé: Yves Saint Laurent (September 29, 2025)Rosé attended YSL’s show wearing a lingerie-style romper. She paired it with sheer tights and silver heels. Some appreciated its boldness, while others thought it lacked polish. Meanwhile, the singer remains a front-row favorite at YSL but has also been very active musically. Her debut album, Rosie, was released through The Black Label and Atlantic Records. It broke records as the highest-charting album by a K-pop female soloist on the Billboard 200. Her viral collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT., also earned her the VMA for Song of the Year in 2025.Rosé for Saint Laurent at Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 (Image via Getty)4. Jennie: Chanel (October 6, 2025)For the Chanel show, Jennie wore a sky-blue, lingerie-inspired outfit. Her look received mixed reviews. Some praised the simplicity of her style, while others felt it wasn't Chanel-level chic. She accentuated the basic two-piece with a bright lime yellow bag.On another note, BLACKPINK's rapper has been pursuing her solo ventures. She runs her own label, ODD ATELIER, and has also released a single with Dominic Fike called Love Hangover. She also worked with Doechii and released Extra L in February 2025.Jennie for the Chanel show in Paris (Images via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)BLACKPINK's group comeback and world tourBLACKPINK made their highly anticipated group comeback in July 2025 with the single Jump. It was released amid their ongoing DEADLINE World Tour. The all-stadium tour started in South Korea and continued through North America and Europe. It broke records as the first K-pop girl group to headline and sell out London’s Wembley Stadium for two nights and New York City’s Citi Field.The tour’s Asia leg will run until January 2026, with upcoming shows in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong.