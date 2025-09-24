Did BLACKPINK’s Jennie like and unlike BTS’ Suga’s first Instagram post in 2 years? Fan outrage sparks over alleged fabricated video

On September 24, 2025, fan reactions erupted online after a viral clip claimed to show BLACKPINK’s Jennie allegedly liking and then unliking BTS member Suga’s Instagram post. The post in question was Suga’s first upload in two years. He shared it on September 22, where he was seen playing the guitar inside an unfinished studio space.Shortly after, a video began circulating on X that allegedly showed Jennie’s Instagram handle, @jennierubyjane, among the likes on Suga's post before disappearing minutes later. While it remains unlikely that Jennie’s like was real, nothing has been officially confirmed. The possibility of fabrication cannot be ruled out.The clip reignited tensions between ARMYs and BLINKs, leading to divided opinions. Some netizens argued the video was a fabrication. They stated that Jennie had not been active on her account for over a week. Others claimed the screenshots looked authentic and suggested that she may have interacted with the post briefly.Fans of both groups clashed over the situation. Some defended the BLACKPINK member, stating that even if she had liked the post, it was a normal form of social media interaction. An X user, @weare_bts7, wrote:&quot;What if they are friends in real-life?? Fans need to stop acting like they are rivals. Let idols be normal humans. What's the issue with liking someone's post?&quot;weare_bulletproof⁷ 🐨🐹🐱🐿️🐥🐻🐇 BTS IS BACK @weare_bts7LINKWhat if they are friends in real-life?? Fans need to stop acting like they are rivals. Let idols be normal humans. What's the issue with liking someone's post?Others argued that the rivalry between fandoms has apparently created a climate where simple online actions are blown out of proportion. At the same time, many reminded others of past incidents, such as BTS’ V accidentally following Jennie in 2021. It also triggered speculation.jennie freedom from armys when @rubychella_LINKj-hope sang ExtraL on live Suga and RM attended her concert in LA Taehyung followed her on Instagram but jennie is the one obsessed over a fabricated edit, it’s been almost 10 years since her debut and jennie has NEVER acknowledged themHappy 103% @SooyasBunnyLINKLiterally what is the problem with thischerryblossom_98 @its_me_uaenarmyLINK@ianseliox if their collaboration comes, nothing is surprising 😂🥢ivy⁷💜⟭⟬ @jenniedckloverLINK@utopialibra It's blinktwnks editing and using him as a shield to hide this embarassment, why it's our fault that jn is liking suga's post? Just accept Jennie liked his post and go since u believe they might be friends and allA few comments even suggested that the alleged video was designed to stir conflict rather than reflect reality.sun bleached flies @aaahgustLINKcan’t yall be normalry @waehyungsLINKfake or not fake JENNIE X PROD SUGA LETS GUCKINGNGOOOSera⁷ @ianselioxLINKSo using her fan's logic, why is she stalking and harassing male idols??More on Suga’s Instagram comeback, Jennie’s past rumors, &amp; BTS–BLACKPINK interactionsSuga's performance in Seoul in 2023. (Image via Instagram/@agustd)Suga’s return to Instagram on September 22, 2025, marked his first personal post since August 2023. The images showed him strumming a guitar in a dimly lit warehouse. It was also interpreted by many as a creative teaser for upcoming music. The post arrived just months after his military discharge in June 2025.The incident also revived memories of earlier cross-group rumors. In December 2021, V (Taehyung) accidentally followed the BLACKPINK singer on Instagram shortly after creating his account.He quickly clarified on Weverse that it was a mistake caused by the app’s suggestion system. Despite his statement, speculation continued, fueled by leaked photos and alleged sightings. None of these claims were ever confirmed by either agency.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKBTS’ RM and SUGA spotted attending BLACKPINK’s Day 2 sold-out “DEADLINE” World Tour at Sofi Stadium in L.A.Adding to the backdrop, BTS and BLACKPINK members have occasionally been spotted at one another’s projects. In July 2025, Suga and RM attended BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE World Tour stop in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, j-hope was seen at their Seoul concert earlier that month.On other hand, Suga has continued philanthropic work. This includes him funding the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre for children with autism spectrum disorder. It is set to open on September 30, 2025.BLACKPINK World Tour “Born Pink In Cinemas” - Red Carpet (Image via Getty)On the music front, BTS are preparing their comeback album, scheduled for spring 2026. They completed the production sessions in Los Angeles.BLACKPINK, on the other hand, are promoting their digital single JUMP. Rosé recently celebrated a solo VMA win, and Jennie has focused on brand activities and her ongoing world tour schedule with the group.