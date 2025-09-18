  • home icon
  "Anything but military"- Netizens divided over SEVENTEEN's S.Coups' gym photos with Mingyu amid backlash over enlistment exemption

"Anything but military"- Netizens divided over SEVENTEEN's S.Coups' gym photos with Mingyu amid backlash over enlistment exemption

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 18, 2025 14:00 GMT
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and S.Coups' gym photos (Images via Instagram/@sound_of_coups)

On September 18, 2025, SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups shared new gym pictures with Mingyu on his Instagram handle. The post showed the two idols lifting weights and posing in sleeveless outfits. The photos quickly spread online, and many praised their visuals and physical transformation.

For some, the timing added extra buzz, as the two are preparing to debut as a sub-unit called CxM. They are set to release their first mini-album as a duo, Hype Vibes, later this month.

However, the photos also stirred backlash because of S.Coups’ earlier military exemption. He was excused from active duty after undergoing ACL reconstruction surgery in 2023 and was classified as Grade 5 in South Korea’s conscription system.

For those unfamiliar, the aforementioned grade exempts individuals from peacetime service.

Posts by SEVENTEEN&rsquo;s leader S.Coups (Images via Instagram/@sound_of_coups)
Posts by SEVENTEEN’s leader S.Coups (Images via Instagram/@sound_of_coups)

However, for a few netizens, the post didn't sit well. They accused S.Coups of not enlisting but doing other activities that require physical strength. An X user, @ARMY4LIF3, wrote:

"Anything but military is scary place."
They argued that someone exempted from enlistment should not be able to do heavy workouts or join tours. Mingyu, who was born in 1997, also came under scrutiny.

Comparisons were drawn to other idols of the same age like BTS’ Jungkook and ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, who already fulfilled, or are currently fulfilling, their military obligations.

SEVENTEEN fans, however, quickly defended both idols. Some pointed out that S.Coups’ scar from surgery is still visible and that gym rehabilitation is a normal part of recovery. They noted that S.Coups’ exemption was certified by medical examination. Fans of Mingyu also said that he still has time to enlist before his deadline in 2027.

More on SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit debut, tour, and military enlistments

The new SEVENTEEN sub-unit CxM (short for Choi x Mingyu) was officially announced earlier this month. It marked SEVENTEEN’s fourth sub-unit after BSS, JxW, and HxW. Their first mini-album, Hype Vibes, will drop on September 29, 2025.

A teaser filmed in Los Angeles showcased the pair cruising and partying, giving fans a taste of its summery, carefree concept. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN recently kicked off their NEW_ World Tour with two sold-out shows in Incheon.

The concerts celebrated their 10th anniversary and the release of their fifth studio album Happy Burstday. Highlights included solo stages from members, hologram effects during fireworks, and special moments from Mingyu, DK, and Vernon.

As for military service, the group is navigating staggered enlistments so that activities can continue steadily. Here’s a look at the current status of all 13 members:

  • Jeonghan – Enlisted September 26, 2024 (discharge expected mid-2026)
  • Wonwoo – Enlisted April 3, 2025 (discharge expected January 2027)
  • Woozi – Enlisted September 15, 2025 (discharge expected March 2027)
  • Hoshi – Enlisted September 16, 2025 (discharge expected March 2027)
  • S.Coups – Exempt (ACL injury, Grade 5 classification. He will serve in civilian roles if wartime)
  • Joshua – Exempt (U.S. citizenship)
  • Jun – Exempt (Chinese citizenship)
  • The8 – Exempt (Chinese citizenship)
  • DK – Must enlist by February 2027
  • Mingyu – Must enlist by April 2027
  • Seungkwan – Must enlist by January 2028
  • Vernon – Must enlist by February 2028
  • Dino – Must enlist by February 2029.
SEVENTEEN begin its NEW World Tour (Image via X/@pledis_17)
SEVENTEEN begin its NEW World Tour (Image via X/@pledis_17)

With four members already serving, four exempt due to citizenship or injury, and five still awaiting their turn, SEVENTEEN has carefully planned activities to minimize the gap in group promotions.

Their tenth anniversary year has already been marked by major milestones. The tour will continue with stops in Hong Kong, North America, and Japan before concluding in December.

Edited by Arunava Dutta
