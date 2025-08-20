"There's nothing wrong with washing dishes"- Fans react as Cha Eun-woo's military dishwashing duty update sparks ridicule

On August 19, 2025, an online post went viral after a netizen shared that ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo had been assigned dishwashing duty during his basic training. According to the post, many soldiers purposely lined up to hand over their trays just to catch a glimpse of him.While the story initially amused many, a section of online users attempted to mock Eun-woo for the assignment. They even compared him to BTS’s Jungkook, who previously carried out kitchen duties too while enlisted.Some comments suggested that Eun-woo’s good looks were being wasted behind a sink. Meanwhile, others joked about idols training hard only to end up washing dishes.However, fans quickly stepped in to defend him. They argued that dishwashing and cooking are standard military responsibilities and should not be a source of ridicule. An X user, @ZYZOO_m, wrote,&quot;First of all, there’s nothing wrong with washing dishes, but that’s just one of the tasks he does there. He is the company commander, one of the highest positions in basic training. Stop twisting things for engagement.&quot;eunwoo princess @ZYZOO_mLINK“First of all, there’s nothing wrong with washing dishes, but that’s just one of the tasks he does there. He is the company commander, one of the highest positions in basic training. Stop twisting things for engagement.”Many highlighted that Eun-woo’s diligence in doing his duties only showed humility and responsibility. Others noted that his visuals were so striking that it was natural for trainees to be curious and form lines just to see him.sam★ @goldenjkgurlLINK@mostlyyy98 Crazy how you managed to insult two military men doing cooking &amp;amp;amp; dishes… meanwhile you can’t even handle your own plate. Talentless energy then Eat your food in dirty platesdeutschforvictory @deutschforvict1LINKIt only means that they DO NOT RECEIVE SPECIAL TREATMENT while in the military. And why on earth is this embarassing? l really hv no slightest idea. Maybe the likes r from people who are raised in mysoginist household with toxic patriarchy. 'Cuz no healthy person would think so.HiMu_ JK⁷✨ @herefor_jkLINK@mostlyyy98 It's literally 2025, and y'all think a guy cooking and doing dishes is giving drag material? We should be stanning how they're not using their fame during their enlistment. That's more than we can say for a lot of these entitled celebs with main character syndrome.DG @dylanggcraveLINK@AboutMusicYT his face card is so lethal they couldn’t resist 😭😭Supporters also compared the situation to Jungkook’s experience. They stated that both stars showed that even in uniform, they approached service with sincerity.Winter⁷⁺¹³⁺⁵ @PrincessDiKookLINKOh no! Handsome, talented, successful men who spend their time taking care of others, how horrible!Night_Apple 💙🤍🖤 @ItsokaybcitsjkLINKThis is so embarrassing for you. Imagine hating on a k-pop idol who is serving his country peacefully and humbly 🥴 FYI, SK is proud of their military cooks. U serve in the DMZ for 2 yrs and serve up 150,000 to 300,000 meals w/o weekends or holidays off, then maybe u can talk 🥱✶ kat 🦋 @westillpmhLINKcalling it embarrassing but it's basic skills? Things you need to do in your everyday life?? Idk some of y'all...More about Cha Eun-woo’s military service and recent activitiesCha Eun-woo enlisted on July 28, 2025, at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province. During training, he was also selected as a company commander trainee. It is a role given to recruits who display leadership and responsibility.Photos released by the camp showed Cha Eun-woo wearing the armband of his position. It drew further attention from fans. Previous anecdotes from the training center also revealed that an instructor once had to step in and tell fellow soldiers not to stare. They reminded them that Eun-woo was “a person, too.”CHA EUNWOO NATION @CEWNationLINK250814 Cha Eun-Woo is a Hot topic on theqoo with more than 34k views and 134 comments ‘Cha Eun-woo, who became a trainee soldier in the issue company; Blue armband=company commander’ Some comments: -Whatever it is, it seems like it's time to get discharged. Send Cha EunwooDespite the tough training, Cha Eun-woo stayed focused and hardworking. ASTRO's San-ha said Eun-woo found it difficult but was adjusting well.To keep fans engaged during his service, he lined up new projects; his film The First Ride will premiere later this year, and Netflix’s The Wonderfuls is set to release in 2026.Cha Eun-woo also completed music and solo projects before enlistment, leaving fans with performances and appearances to look forward to.Cha Eun-woo is set to be discharged on January 27, 2027.