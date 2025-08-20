  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "There's nothing wrong with washing dishes"- Fans react as Cha Eun-woo's military dishwashing duty update sparks ridicule

"There's nothing wrong with washing dishes"- Fans react as Cha Eun-woo's military dishwashing duty update sparks ridicule

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 20, 2025 04:23 GMT
Saint Laurent: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Source: Getty
Cha Eun-woo's military dishwashing duty - Source: Getty

On August 19, 2025, an online post went viral after a netizen shared that ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo had been assigned dishwashing duty during his basic training. According to the post, many soldiers purposely lined up to hand over their trays just to catch a glimpse of him.

Ad

While the story initially amused many, a section of online users attempted to mock Eun-woo for the assignment. They even compared him to BTS’s Jungkook, who previously carried out kitchen duties too while enlisted.

Some comments suggested that Eun-woo’s good looks were being wasted behind a sink. Meanwhile, others joked about idols training hard only to end up washing dishes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, fans quickly stepped in to defend him. They argued that dishwashing and cooking are standard military responsibilities and should not be a source of ridicule. An X user, @ZYZOO_m, wrote,

"First of all, there’s nothing wrong with washing dishes, but that’s just one of the tasks he does there. He is the company commander, one of the highest positions in basic training. Stop twisting things for engagement."
Ad
Ad

Many highlighted that Eun-woo’s diligence in doing his duties only showed humility and responsibility. Others noted that his visuals were so striking that it was natural for trainees to be curious and form lines just to see him.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Supporters also compared the situation to Jungkook’s experience. They stated that both stars showed that even in uniform, they approached service with sincerity.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about Cha Eun-woo’s military service and recent activities

Cha Eun-woo enlisted on July 28, 2025, at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province. During training, he was also selected as a company commander trainee. It is a role given to recruits who display leadership and responsibility.

Photos released by the camp showed Cha Eun-woo wearing the armband of his position. It drew further attention from fans. Previous anecdotes from the training center also revealed that an instructor once had to step in and tell fellow soldiers not to stare. They reminded them that Eun-woo was “a person, too.”

Ad
Ad

Despite the tough training, Cha Eun-woo stayed focused and hardworking. ASTRO's San-ha said Eun-woo found it difficult but was adjusting well.

To keep fans engaged during his service, he lined up new projects; his film The First Ride will premiere later this year, and Netflix’s The Wonderfuls is set to release in 2026.

Cha Eun-woo also completed music and solo projects before enlistment, leaving fans with performances and appearances to look forward to.

Ad

Cha Eun-woo is set to be discharged on January 27, 2027.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications