  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • How old is Lee Dong-hwi? All we know about Cha Eun-woo’s brother following his first TV appearance on tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’

How old is Lee Dong-hwi? All we know about Cha Eun-woo’s brother following his first TV appearance on tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 13, 2025 22:58 GMT
Cha Eun-woo (Image via Instagram/@eunwo.o_c)
Cha Eun-woo's (above) brother was spotted on sets of tvN's You Quiz on the Block(Image via Instagram/@eunwo.o_c)

On Wednesday, August 13, Cha Eun-woo's brother, Lee Dong-hwi, was spotted in a short segment of the June 11 episode of the South Korean TV show, tvN's You Quiz on the Block, that tells the story of Mr. Oh Chang-kyu, a former vice president of a semiconductor company. However, unlike the usual guests of the show, he was seen working as a senior intern alongside the other company employees behind the camera.

Ad

Following the revelation of the idol's brother's TV debut appearance, many fans and netizens grew more curious about him. According to the South Korean media outlet, Star News, it was previously revealed that Lee Dong-hwi is 25 years old, born in 1999. A few pictures of the idol's brother have surfaced on the internet, particularly on the Chinese platform Xiaohongshu.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Additionally, Cha Eun-woo, during his May 2024 appearance on the You Quiz On The Block app, revealed that Lee Dong-hwi was an international student studying at Fudan University in China. The university is listed among the top 9 most prestigious universities in China.

On the other hand, many fans and netizens also noted the similarities between Cha Eun-woo and Lee Dong-hwi, both in terms of their visuals and academic strengths. Moreover, Cha Eun-woo's brother and mother were also spotted previously during Cha Eun-woo's episode with tvN for their Pineland Rent-a-Live show.

Ad

During the same time, the idol cooked red pepper japchae and steamed cabbage as per his mom's recipe, and momentarily, fans got a glimpse of Lee Dong-hwi. Regardless, fans and netizens were thrilled to find out that Cha Eun-woo's brother has also entered the industry.

All you need to know about Cha Eun-woo and his recent activities

Cha Eun-woo, otherwise known as Lee Dong-min, is a South Korean singer and actor who made his debut in 2014 with the K-pop boy group ASTRO. He is housed under the agency, Fantiago Entertainment. The idol's initial days in the industry began as an actor, where he explored a minor role in the web series My Brilliant Life.

Ad

As he continued to work as a model for various brands, in 2015, he made his lead debut with the web drama, To Be Continued, alongside Kim Sae-ron. On the other hand, the idol was also an active member of ASTRO following the group's debut.

The idol made his lead debut with the web drama, &quot;To be Continued&quot; (Image via Instagram/@eunwo.o_c)
The idol made his lead debut with the web drama, "To be Continued" (Image via Instagram/@eunwo.o_c)

As they grew into the industry, the group released a variety of famous tracks, including Candy Sugar Pop, All Night, Blue Flame, Always You, ONE, Knock, and many others. Additionally, the idol continued to take up more lead roles in K-dramas. Some of his famous works include Gangnam Beauty, Roookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, True Beauty, Island, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and Wonderful World.

Ad

He also made his solo debut in the music industry in 2024 with the release of his first EP, Entity. He also rolled out an Asia tour called June One 10 Minute: Myster Elevator, where he performed in cities such as Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, and Japan.

As of July 28, 2025, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. It was announced that he would serve as part of the Korean Army's bass band after completing his basic training. Additionally, his discharge from the military is anticipated to fall around January 2027.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Maithreyi S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications