How old is Lee Dong-hwi? All we know about Cha Eun-woo’s brother following his first TV appearance on tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’

On Wednesday, August 13, Cha Eun-woo's brother, Lee Dong-hwi, was spotted in a short segment of the June 11 episode of the South Korean TV show, tvN's You Quiz on the Block, that tells the story of Mr. Oh Chang-kyu, a former vice president of a semiconductor company. However, unlike the usual guests of the show, he was seen working as a senior intern alongside the other company employees behind the camera.Following the revelation of the idol's brother's TV debut appearance, many fans and netizens grew more curious about him. According to the South Korean media outlet, Star News, it was previously revealed that Lee Dong-hwi is 25 years old, born in 1999. A few pictures of the idol's brother have surfaced on the internet, particularly on the Chinese platform Xiaohongshu.Additionally, Cha Eun-woo, during his May 2024 appearance on the You Quiz On The Block app, revealed that Lee Dong-hwi was an international student studying at Fudan University in China. The university is listed among the top 9 most prestigious universities in China.On the other hand, many fans and netizens also noted the similarities between Cha Eun-woo and Lee Dong-hwi, both in terms of their visuals and academic strengths. Moreover, Cha Eun-woo's brother and mother were also spotted previously during Cha Eun-woo's episode with tvN for their Pineland Rent-a-Live show.During the same time, the idol cooked red pepper japchae and steamed cabbage as per his mom's recipe, and momentarily, fans got a glimpse of Lee Dong-hwi. Regardless, fans and netizens were thrilled to find out that Cha Eun-woo's brother has also entered the industry.All you need to know about Cha Eun-woo and his recent activitiesCha Eun-woo, otherwise known as Lee Dong-min, is a South Korean singer and actor who made his debut in 2014 with the K-pop boy group ASTRO. He is housed under the agency, Fantiago Entertainment. The idol's initial days in the industry began as an actor, where he explored a minor role in the web series My Brilliant Life. As he continued to work as a model for various brands, in 2015, he made his lead debut with the web drama, To Be Continued, alongside Kim Sae-ron. On the other hand, the idol was also an active member of ASTRO following the group's debut.The idol made his lead debut with the web drama, &quot;To be Continued&quot; (Image via Instagram/@eunwo.o_c)As they grew into the industry, the group released a variety of famous tracks, including Candy Sugar Pop, All Night, Blue Flame, Always You, ONE, Knock, and many others. Additionally, the idol continued to take up more lead roles in K-dramas. Some of his famous works include Gangnam Beauty, Roookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, True Beauty, Island, A Good Day to Be a Dog, and Wonderful World. He also made his solo debut in the music industry in 2024 with the release of his first EP, Entity. He also rolled out an Asia tour called June One 10 Minute: Myster Elevator, where he performed in cities such as Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, and Japan.As of July 28, 2025, the idol enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. It was announced that he would serve as part of the Korean Army's bass band after completing his basic training. Additionally, his discharge from the military is anticipated to fall around January 2027.