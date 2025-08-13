  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “So proud of you”: Fans celebrate as Cha Eun-woo gets promoted to Company Commander Trainee in the military

“So proud of you”: Fans celebrate as Cha Eun-woo gets promoted to Company Commander Trainee in the military

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Aug 13, 2025 10:48 GMT
Cha Eun-woo achieves a new military rank (Images via Instagram/Cha Eunwoo)
Cha Eun-woo achieves a new military rank (Images via Instagram/Cha Eunwoo)

Cha Eun-woo has earned a new rank in his military training. A recent photo that is now going viral online shows him posing with his fellow batchmates while wearing a blue patch on his shoulder. This patch indicates his appointment as the Company Commander Trainee.

Ad

This temporary but prestigious leadership role involves overseeing a company of about 100 to 200 soldiers, ranking above both platoon and squad leaders in the trainee hierarchy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cha Eun-woo enlisted only on July 28, yet he has quickly risen to this position within just a few days. Fans are bursting with pride over his rapid success and have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Some other fans commented:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Cha Eun-woo's First Ride to be released amidst his military service

Cha Eun-woo officially enlisted in the military on July 28, 2025, and entered the Army Training Center in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do. After finishing basic military training, he is set to serve in the Army Military Band to fulfill his mandatory service.

A day before enlistment, the ASTRO member held a live broadcast, showing his freshly cut short hair. He mentioned that this is the shortest his hair has been since he was 2 or 3 years old.

Ad
“It feels awkward every time I look in the mirror, and it’s amazing that this day has come for me, too. I’m curious and looking forward to my 30s after joining the army. I wish you all the best in everything you do, and I’ll be back safely,” he said.

Coincidentally, the day he enlisted also marked a career milestone. Film distribution company Showbox released the debut poster for First Ride, his upcoming film, giving fans a first look at the cast. The movie follows four lifelong friends who, now in their thirties, travel abroad together for the first time.

Ad
First Ride&#039;s official poster (Image via X/@showboxmovie)
First Ride's official poster (Image via X/@showboxmovie)

Cha Eun-woo stars as Yeon Min, alongside Kang Ha-neul (Tae Jeong), Kim Young-kwang (Do Jin), and Kang Young-seok (Geum Bok), with Han Sun-hwa cast as Ok Sim.

Ad

Just before enlisting in the military, Cha Eun-woo treated his fans to two fan meetings: one in South Korea and the other in Japan, on July 12 and 15, respectively. The event was officially called "The Royal," inspired by an iconic childhood photo of the star. In this picture, Eun-woo is dressed in a prince-like outfit, which he recreated for this event.

First Ride will mark Eun-woo’s on-screen return while he is serving in the military. He is expected to be discharged in January 2027, and fans are eager to see what other projects he may have planned during his 18 months of service.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shreya Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications