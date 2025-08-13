“So proud of you”: Fans celebrate as Cha Eun-woo gets promoted to Company Commander Trainee in the military

Cha Eun-woo has earned a new rank in his military training. A recent photo that is now going viral online shows him posing with his fellow batchmates while wearing a blue patch on his shoulder. This patch indicates his appointment as the Company Commander Trainee. This temporary but prestigious leadership role involves overseeing a company of about 100 to 200 soldiers, ranking above both platoon and squad leaders in the trainee hierarchy.Cha Eun-woo enlisted only on July 28, yet he has quickly risen to this position within just a few days. Fans are bursting with pride over his rapid success and have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.DrZeus007 || 최초차차 🐾 | č E w N T I T Y 02/15 @DrZeus007LINKLook at that posture and hand placement — only two weeks into training and he already looks like a true soldier. My boy’s nothing short of amazing 🥲Shannon Cordier @ShannonKushner1LINKSo proud of our handsome soldier! I knew he would take over the military just like he took over our hearts!Nic27t 🐶🫶💚💜 @nic27t_astrojinLINKWell suited role, I'm sure he'll excel at it. Hwaiting 💪💜Some other fans commented:Kҽɳι 🧸 (military wife era) @IamSteph_24LINKAlways giving his best. So proud of you, Eunwoo 💙𝑒𝑚𝑖𝑟 @travmagnetphLINKI am. sure Nunu will be a good leader and will take care of his platoonmates. 🫶✨CHA EUNWOO PROJECTS @CEWProjectsLINK25.08.13 Here it is — our first look at Cha Eunwoo since Enlistment Day. He looks amazing in his uniform, and we are so proud of him.😊 Eunwoo fighting! 💪 Now that we have the real Eunwoo in his uniform, let’s stop posting edited army-look photos — let’s keep it genuine!Cha Eun-woo's First Ride to be released amidst his military serviceCha Eun-woo officially enlisted in the military on July 28, 2025, and entered the Army Training Center in Nonsan, Chungcheongnam-do. After finishing basic military training, he is set to serve in the Army Military Band to fulfill his mandatory service. A day before enlistment, the ASTRO member held a live broadcast, showing his freshly cut short hair. He mentioned that this is the shortest his hair has been since he was 2 or 3 years old.“It feels awkward every time I look in the mirror, and it’s amazing that this day has come for me, too. I’m curious and looking forward to my 30s after joining the army. I wish you all the best in everything you do, and I’ll be back safely,” he said.Coincidentally, the day he enlisted also marked a career milestone. Film distribution company Showbox released the debut poster for First Ride, his upcoming film, giving fans a first look at the cast. The movie follows four lifelong friends who, now in their thirties, travel abroad together for the first time.First Ride's official poster (Image via X/@showboxmovie)Cha Eun-woo stars as Yeon Min, alongside Kang Ha-neul (Tae Jeong), Kim Young-kwang (Do Jin), and Kang Young-seok (Geum Bok), with Han Sun-hwa cast as Ok Sim.Just before enlisting in the military, Cha Eun-woo treated his fans to two fan meetings: one in South Korea and the other in Japan, on July 12 and 15, respectively. The event was officially called &quot;The Royal,&quot; inspired by an iconic childhood photo of the star. In this picture, Eun-woo is dressed in a prince-like outfit, which he recreated for this event.First Ride will mark Eun-woo’s on-screen return while he is serving in the military. He is expected to be discharged in January 2027, and fans are eager to see what other projects he may have planned during his 18 months of service.