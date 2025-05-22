“Better rip that off before june starts”- Army outraged over HYBE banner replacement with SEVENTEEN’s ahead of BTS COMEBACK and festa month

On May 22, 2025, BTS fans (ARMY) flooded social media after spotting a massive new slogan wrapped around HYBE’s Yongsan building. The bold message immediately caught attention. It read, “SEVENTEEN WILL CHALLENGE ETERNITY”. It replaced the famous “BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE” banner.

Ad

The latter was originally inspired by the Bangtan leader RM’s idea for their 10th anniversary.

ARMY expressed disappointment that just weeks before the septet's long-awaited June comeback and their 12th debut anniversary, their label prioritized promoting another group using an idea that BTS themselves had crafted years ago.

Many noted that during the 2023 FESTA, before the members were enlisted in the military, they had brainstormed ways to celebrate in their absence.

Ad

Trending

RM suggested HYBE’s building be wrapped in a tribute message.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online didn’t hold back. They called out what they saw as a lack of respect for the group that helped make HYBE what it is today. An X user, @jeonguku_, wrote,

"HYBE better rip that off before june starts."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others questioned the timing as it replaced a BTS-centric message with SEVENTEEN’s slogan just before the FESTA month begins, and with the full group’s reunion looming.

"So HYBE really replaced ‘BTS represents everywhere’ with a slogan for a group that wouldn’t even be here without BTS opening the doors? The audacity to erase the name that built your billion-dollar tower. This is a clear disrespect towards Namjoon's idea," an X user wrote.

Ad

"this better be gone by june 1st like that’s purple month," a fan commented.

"HYBE REALLY DISRESPECTED NAMJOON'S IDEA WTFFF," another person remarked.

"It was Namjoon's unique idea to display afbf on HYBE building. It's been done on building built by B T S' success, on B T S' personal request. Svt put the same message, in the same place, for the same occasion kind, and to top it all - just days before festa, possibly blocking us out this year. On returnalia of all years. Yes, you have the rights to feel upset about this. Especially that it's yet another interference into B T S precious matters HYBE allowed/enabled when they shouldn't have, for other HYBE groups benefit," a fan added.

Ad

Others also joined in as they called out SEVENTEEN for bringing in original ideas to celebrate their anniversary. Some ARMYs also emphasized that the move felt especially personal given the group's role in elevating HYBE from a small label to a global powerhouse.

"Qrts are saying it's for their anniversary. They could’ve come up with some other ideas instead of recycling Namjoon’s ideas," an X user wrote.

Ad

"it’s 10th year anniversary and instead of doing something fun and original, they copy another groups idea….," a fan mentioned.

"Stealing Namjoon idea, where's the originality? HYBE intern better tear it up before that building REAL OWNERS come home in 30 days," another person commented.

More about SEVENTEEN's activities, FESTA legacy, and BTS reunion

Since their debut on June 13, 2013, BTS has transformed from rookies performing in modest halls to global icons headlining stadiums.

Ad

Their annual FESTA celebrations became a heartfelt tradition. It is a month-long tribute filled with new music, photos, and special messages for fans.

Even during their military hiatus, the group made efforts to stay connected, and in 2023, RM proposed adorning the HYBE building with “BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE.” It was a phrase meant to reassure fans that BTS would always be around.

The symbolic message remained etched in ARMYs’ minds as a declaration of the group’s legacy. It was more than just a slogan for fans.

Ad

So when that phrase was replaced this week with SEVENTEEN’s new anniversary campaign, many fans felt disappointed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

SEVENTEEN is another successful group under the HYBE umbrella via Pledis Entertainment. The 13-piece is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary on May 26. Their three-day “B-DAY PARTY” begins May 23 in Seoul.

It also coincides with the release of their new album Happy Burstday. The group’s fans, CARATs, are also excited about the building wrap and large-scale promotions happening worldwide.

Defenders of the campaign argue that it’s part of a standard promotional strategy and that SEVENTEEN has also previously decorated building spaces during big milestones. Still, for many BTS fans, the issue is not about SEVENTEEN’s success but about the timing and the message.

Ad

To them, it’s the reuse of a deeply personal idea, at a time when BTS is about to reunite and begin their first FESTA together after enlistment, that feels tone-deaf.

As the countdown to June 13 begins, ARMYs are not just waiting for a comeback. They’re watching how HYBE acknowledges the legacy of the group that built its foundation.

With RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook expected to return from military service in the coming weeks and Jin and j-hope already back, the group's full reunion is less than a month away. The significance of June grows by the day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More