"Concepts are not copyrighted" – Fans defend SEVENTEEN amid plagiarism accusations over their newly released concept photos

Netizens recently accused the boy group Seventeen of plagiarising the concept of their upcoming album's concept photos from a fourth-generation K-pop group named VANEER. Fans quickly defended the group against these accusations on X(formerly Twitter).

On May 8, Seventeen released concept pictures for their upcoming studio album, Happy Burstday. The photos featured solo shots of the members in striking avatars.

However, netizens soon began pointing out similarities between Wonwoo's concept photos and those of Yeonggwang from VANEER, whose album Burn was released in 2024. Both the idols, Wonwoo and Yeonggwang, were seen sporting the same t-shirt, accessories, and overall look.

For those unversed, VANEER debuted on February 14, 2019, with their studio album V under VT Entertainment. The group consists of five members: Taehwan, Gon, Hyesung, Sungkook, and Yeonggwang.

They released their third mini album, Burn, on September 30, 2024, which topped iTunes charts in several countries. They also celebrated their first music show win on KBS's Music Bank for their lead single from the album, Automatic.

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts about the plagiarism claims. One fan remarked that the concepts are not copyrighted.

"Concepts are not copyrighted and are not exclusive to one person/group. Clothes, shoes, and accessories are fashion items also not exclusive to one person unless stated that it's bespoke," commented a fan. on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where they criticised netizens for plagiarism accusations based on shared styling.

"WHAT CONCEPT IS BEING "COPIED" .... THEY ARE JUST USING THE SAME T-SHIRT AND IT IS BECAUSE THE CLOTHES CAN BE WORN BY SEVERAL PEOPLE... FIND A REAL PROBLEM. NOW I'M ALSO WEARING THAT T-SHIRT, AND I'M COPYING A POLO SHIRT HAHHAHAHAH, HOW SERIOUS IS IT?" questioned a fan.

"Seventeen’s been using this concept since Attacca, but suddenly it’s ‘plagiarism’ because a few bored keyboard warriors need something to cry about? Be serious. Also if grasping at styling similarities is your idea of plagiarism,please google what plagiarism actually is," remarked another fan.

"Wow. stupidity at its best and finest. Everything with fire concept. are plagiarizing another group? Shut down the K-pop industry then because a year from now this will loop back again and another group will be accused with this stupidness kind of mentality," reacted another fan on X.

Other fans noted on X stated that the shirt, which netizens claim is plagiarized, is from the brand Diesel and that member Hoshi is a global brand ambassador for the label.

"well no owns that concept and svt did that way before during attaca and face the sun. and having the same clothes is not plagiarism. that top is from diesel and hoshi is the ambassador. they can stfu," said a fan on X.

"And it is just same shirt lmao!They should create better drama next time!im sure they love to clout chaser under svt name," added another fan.

"Doesn’t mean they wore the same clothes in the concept and has the same concept it’s plagiarism. you’re a carat, u should know that one of the member is a global brand ambassador of diesel and they’ve been doing that concept even before. no one owns that concept," wrote another fan on X.

More about Seventeen's upcoming studio album, Happy Burstday

Seventeen is set to release their fifth studio album, Happy Burstday, on May 26, 2025, the same day as their 10th anniversary. They released a video on April 21, 2025, on their social media channels, revealing their plans for the year.

The album release will be followed by a tour, new content, and a new unit single, as hinted by the group and reported by StarNews on April 22, 2025. This marks Seventeen's first full album release in about three years since their 2022 album, Face the Sun.

The title, Happy Burstday, combines English words "Birthday" and "Burst," which means to explode or erupt. It implies a new birth for the group. Pledis Entertainment stated in an official statement, as reported by Korea AngJoong Daily on April 22, 2025:

"With its passion to expand into the world, the challenging spirit that fears no change, a strong sense of teamwork and a deep trust with the fans, Seventeen has been showing everything and beyond what is expected from K-pop artists, truly becoming super idols."

In other news, Seventeen is all set to perform on Seoul's Jamsugyo Bridge to celebrate their 10th anniversary as a group.

