BTS Festa celebrations: A retrospective of the band's surprise song releases from 2014–2024

Bangtan Sonyeondan aka BTS will turn 11 on June 13, 2024. The group has been releasing a song each year since 2014 to celebrate the band's anniversary with their fans. The first Festa song, I Know, dedicated to their fans was released in 2016.

BTS Festa is a two-week celebration of the band’s anniversary each year. As a way to thank their fans (ARMY) for their support and love, the band creates and compiles various content such as BANGBANG Con, family portraits, pictures, letters, song releases, videos, merch, and more.

Famous tracks such as Namjoon aka RM's Bicycle, Jungkook's Still With You, and Jin's Tonight are one of the few gems from their Festa song list.

A musical journey down memory lane, featuring BTS' letters to fans

1) Festa 2014 — So 4 More

To mark the band's first anniversary, the septet invented and developed the idea of the Festa celebration. Their main intention was to create and curate content for their fans (ARMY) to show their gratitude. Back then, the group started off with a small firm, BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE Corporation), which was on the verge of bankruptcy.

The seven members created posters, practice videos, and handwritten letters for their fans, along with releasing the song So 4 More via SoundCloud.

1) Festa 2014 — So 4 More (Image via X/@setiogi)

2) Festa 2015 — We Are Bulletproof Pt.1 (4 BEGINS Ruff)

On their 2nd anniversary, they released the track We Are Bulletproof Pt.1 (4 BEGINS Ruff) via SoundCloud on June 8, 2015. The track was originally released in 2010 by the group's initial members before their debut. The initial members in 2010 were Namjoon aka RM, IRON, and Supreme Boi, and was later re-released by the official members of BTS during Festa in 2015.

Another part of the track with the same moniker was included in their June 2013 debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool.

Festa 2015 — 'We Are Bulletproof Pt.1 (4 BEGINS Ruff)' (Image via X/@CelestialRainy)

3) Festa 2016 — I Know

BTS leader Namjoon and Jungkook's unofficial song "알아요" (I Know) was produced by Pdogg and Namjoon. The song was released on June 1, 2016, as part of the BTS Festa celebration, marking their 3rd anniversary. The song is only available on SoundCloud and hasn't been released on other music streaming platforms yet.

Soompi reported that the song was unveiled on the group's official blog on YouTube in 2016.

Festa 2016 — 'I Know' by RM and Jungkook. (Image via X/@RMGlobalUnion)

4) Festa 2017 — "네시" (4 O'CLOCK)

On June 9, 2017, the Festa collaborative tune 4 O'Clock by BTS leader Namjoon and Taehyung aka V was released. According to Taehyung, he wrote the song after getting into a fight with bandmate Jimin over dumplings. The fight is one of the iconic moments for both the band and ARMY, and the members have often mentioned the incident during their livestream.

The song was arranged by well-known South Korean K-drama OST vocalist Shaun and produced by Namjoon and Taehyung.

Festa 2017 — "네시" ('4 O'CLOCK') by RM and Taehyung. (Image via X/@Kugeeee_twt)

5) Festa 2018 — Ddaeng

The Festa 2018 song Ddaeng by Bangtan rap line was released to commemorate the band's 5th anniversary. The song is a diss track where the three rappers of BTS (RM, Suga, and J-hope) clap back at haters with their achievements and accolades. The lyrical masterpiece delivers a powerful message to those disparaging the K-pop group's early success.

The song verses use heavy metaphors from Korean culture and references from the Korean card game Hwatu.

6) Festa 2019 — Tonight aka This Night

For the group's 6th anniversary, Jin dropped the song Tonight which is also known as This Night on June 4, 2019, on Soundcloud. Jin stated that when writing the track, he was inspired by his pets as he kept thinking of them. Along with music producer Slow Rabbit, Jin, RM, and Hiss Noise are all listed under production.

Billboard reported that Tonight was his third self-written solo single, including Awake from 2016’s Wings album and Epiphany from Love Yourself: Answer (2018).

Festa 2019 — 'Tonight' aka 'This Night' by Jin. (Image via X/@for_seokjin1992)

7) Festa 2020 — Still With You

BTS' youngest member Jungkook released Still With You during the Festa 2020 via SoundCloud and YouTube. The musician wrote and produced the song as a love letter to his fans. In 2023, during Festa celebrations, the artist released Still With You and the melancholy ballad My You, on Apple Music, Spotify, and other major streaming services.

As of June 7, 2024, the track has gained over 185 million (185,634,439) streams.

Festa 2020 — 'Still With You' by Jungkook. (Image via X/@Borahae_321)

8) Festa 2021 — Bicycle

Namjoon aka RM released the exclusive song to celebrate the Korean-pop group's 8th anniversary and to keep the Festa 2021 vibes alive. RM wrote the lyrics to the song Bicycle, based on one of his favorite hobbies of riding bikes through parks. The cover art was created by Moon Sung-sic, one of RM's favorite contemporary artists.

As of June 7, 2024, the song has amassed over 15,835,908 Spotify streams and is one of the most beloved songs of ARMY.

Festa 2021 — 'Bicycle' by RM. (Images via X/@namus__crab and @seocjnkm)

9) Festa 2022 — My You

Jungkook's second love letter to his fans was released on the BTS' 9th anniversary. The artist penned the single to express his love and devotion for his fans who have stayed by his side for over a decade. Jungkook's love for his fans is known worldwide since he even got the name "ARMY" tattooed on the knuckles of his right hand.

With over 95 million streams, Jungkook produced this together with Hiss Noise.

Festa 2022 — 'My You' by Jungkook. (Image via X/@JJK_Times)

10) Festa 2023 — Take Two

To commemorate their 10th anniversary, the band released the digital single Take Two in June 2023. The song opened at the top of the Billboard Global 200 and at #1 on the Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.). The group created history when they became the first artist to premiere a new song at No. 1 on the Global 200 chart each year since the chart's launch in 2020.

The septet also released a live group performance video of the song on their YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

Festa 2023 — 'Take Two' by BTS. (Image via X/@dalbitbangtan)

11) Festa 2024 — Never Let Go

For their 11th anniversary, Jungkook released his third musical letter, Never Let Go, for his fans on June 7, 2024. The 2024 Festa would be the first-anniversary celebration without any of the BTS members present, due to their ongoing military enlistment. Only Jin, the group's eldest member, will return from his 18-month military service on June 12 and attend the meet-and-greet on June 13.

Jungkook is also credited as the songwriter and producer of the Festa 2024 track Never Let Go.

After completing his required military duty, BTS' eldest member Kim Seo-jin aka Jin is prepared to join the BTS Festa 2024. According to a press release by BIGHIT MUSIC, the singer-songwriter will meet and greet 1,000 lucky fans and hug them at Jamsil Arena, Seoul.