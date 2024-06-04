BTS 2024 Festa event reported to include Jin’s discharge talks, military service stories, members’ 11th-anniversary impression video release, & more

BTS’ Jin will reportedly share some stories from his military service journey and the group members' 11th debut anniversary impression videos will also be showcased during the upcoming FESTA event. On June 4, E Daily, a South Korean media agency reported the details of the BTS FESTA 2024, an event the K-pop boy group holds every year in June to commemorate their debut anniversary.

The Astronaut singer Jin is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military duties on June 12, a day before the group's debut anniversary creating much excitement among fans eagerly waiting for him. The eldest member of the septet will be holding two events called "Jin's Greetings”, and “Message from Jin: June 13 2024”. He has spent the last 18 months in the military and according to the reports he will open up about his experience while completing his service at the event.

Trending

Other members of the group including, RM, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are currently serving their military conscription. It is reported that all other members’ video messages for fans will also be released during the FESTA 2024 event.

BTS FESTA 2024: Jin to hold meet-and-greet, and special message event at Jamsil Arena

Expand Tweet

For this year’s FESTA, Jin is set to hold a meet-and-greet as the first session of the event on June 13, 2024, at the Jamsil Arena Jamsil Sports Complex, Songpa-gu, Seoul, South Korea. In this event he will be giving light hugs to 1000 lucky fans selected through the raffle system. According to the Weverse Notice, this event was requested by the Moon singer himself and will last about three hours.

Moreover, fans who do not wish for a hug may replace it with a handshake. This event will not be streamed online and will commence at 3 pm KST. Meanwhile, the second session 'Message from Jin: June 13, 2024' is scheduled to start at 8 pm KST and will be streamed online for fans with ARMY MEMBERSHIP on Weverse who could not attend the event in person.

He will showcase various performances on stage in the second session in front of the fans after a long time. The event is expected to last for one hour.

Another upcoming music release for the FESTA 2024 is by the youngest member of the group, Jungkook. On June 2, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jungkook will be releasing a song called Never Let Go on Friday, June 7, at 1 pm KST.

The agency described the song as:

“Never Let Go" is a heartfelt tribute to Jung Kook’s fans encapsulating the message “to never let go of each other’s hands,” as a token of gratitude for the boundless love from ARMY all over the world. We appreciate your anticipation and excitement for the new track.”

Meanwhile, on June 8, BANGBANGCON live streaming is set to take place, where fans will get a chance to enjoy recorded live concerts in the comfort of their home in celebration of the group's debut.

Expand Tweet

Last year, BTS FESTA 2023 witnessed a huge crowd of 400K fans at Hangang Park in Yeouido, Seoul on the group's 10th anniversary. Furthermore, RM, the leader of the group held a special radio event at 5 pm KST, where he read out letters from fans and also received calls from his fellow members. This event was attended by Korean fans as well as international fans.