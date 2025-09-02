"Proud of Commander Lee Dongmin"- Fans emotional as ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo's graduation pictures from military training ceremony go viral online

On September 2, 2025, photos of ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo at his military training graduation ceremony went viral online. The actor-singer, who enlisted on July 28, was named an honor trainee and chosen as his company’s representative during the ceremony at the Army Training Center in Nonsan.According to SBS STAR Korea, Cha Eun-woo also led the formal salute in front of his fellow recruits. It was a moment that onlookers described as “impressive and handsome.” During the five weeks of basic training, he was also appointed as a company commander trainee. It is a leadership role that is given to those who display responsibility and discipline.The pictures showing him in uniform quickly spread across social media. Fans immediately flocked to social media to express their pride and admiration. One X user, @Majoreyes16272, wrote:&quot;Proud of Commander Lee Dongmin.&quot;Maria Vargas @Majoreyes16272LINK@chaeunwoodaily @CHAEUNWOO_offcl Proud of Commander Lee Dongmin 🫡🥹💗Many shared how the sight of him commanding the salute brought them to tears. Meanwhile, others celebrated his recognition as an excellent trainee.Coraline_Daria @CoralineDariaLINKI'm going to cry, I'm so proud!!! Step by step, Cha Eun Woo💜👏💪💜💪✌️ is the best! I love him! Let's go for more!!!Rosana_CEW @Ross_ana28LINKMy man How proud to see you so healthy, my Dongmin!Adriana 🇧🇷💛💚 @brandao70215LINKWe're proud to love our prince! Everyone is enchanted by him. He's so handsome and cute. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨️👏🏻🤴🫡🪖🥰 @CHAEUNWOO_offclPhuong 🌟💜 @PhuongMoninLINKI am so happy to see how well you are @CHAEUNWOO_offcl ! You are absolutely gorgeous, you look so impressive and handsome my Company Commander trainee! You are outshining everyone! Love you dearly! I am so proud of you!Fans agreed that he had shown dedication and strength during training. Several posts highlighted that he was making AROHAs (ASTRO’s fandom) proud as they continue to miss him.cotene @cotene29324LINKWe missed you so much Eunwoo, thankful it was 5 weeks and not more 🔥𝙰𖹭 @AthcewLINKHe is amazing. I'm so proud of you, Eunwoo 👏👏👏CEWster 💜 @CEWster_LINKCha Eun Woo's training is complete! He has graduated from basic training and now ready to begin his official service. So proud of your hard work and dedication. We'll be waiting for you, soldier 🫡💜More about Cha Eun-woo’s military service and upcoming projectsCha Eun-woo enlisted on July 28, 2025, and has now completed his basic training at Nonsan. He will now serve in the Republic of Korea Army Band. His discharge date is set for January 27, 2027. His role in the band will allow him to balance service duties while still representing his artistry in a new environment.Ahead of enlistment, the ASTRO member ensured fans had plenty of content to hold onto. His upcoming movie, The First Ride, is scheduled to premiere later this year. Meanwhile, Netflix’s The Wonder Fools is slated for release in 2026.kdrama diary @kdramasdiaryLINK✨#TheWonderFools (Netflix) in the end of 2025 hopefully. Cast : #ChaEunwoo #ParkEunbin #KimHaesook #ChoiDaehoon #ImSeongjae #SonHyunjoo Plot : A superpower comedy-action adventure set in doomsday-fearing year of 1999.The story of The Wonder Fools follows a group of unlikely superheroes in the doomsday-fearing year of 1999. Cha Eun-woo will play Lee Woon-jung. He is a socially awkward civil servant who joins other townies in fighting against villains.He also left behind solo music projects. These include his first VR concert, Memories, which premiered in June 2025 across 21 global cities.In addition, Eun-woo recently became the new global model for skincare brand Abib. His campaigns are now rolling out across Asia, the U.S., and beyond. His pre-enlistment activities also included fan meetings in Korea and Japan, where he bid farewell to fans before entering service.With his steady rise as both an actor and singer, Cha Eun-woo’s path in the military is being closely followed by supporters.