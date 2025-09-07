"Don't make me delulu"- Fans left flustered as BTS' Taehyung playfully sings "That's My Baby, She's Iconic" while pointing at ARMY

On September 6, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung once again turned his Weverse live into a moment that fans will not forget. The singer hosted a longer session this time, just a day after his brief 1:41-minute audio-only live.He treated fans to music, chatter, and playful interactions. During the broadcast, he hummed along to songs from his playlist, which included tracks by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Justin Bieber.The highlight came when Taehyung sang a line from Justin Bieber’s GO BABY:“That’s my baby, she’s iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it.”As he crooned the words, he suddenly pointed at the screen, leaving fans with the playful impression that he was addressing them directly.For many, the gesture was a mix of shock, humor, and excitement, especially since the idol rarely makes such cheeky moves during live streams. One X user, @rhe26120, commented:&quot;don't make me delulu again.&quot;Rheinna Avianti @rhe26120LINK@vhopebot don’t make me delulu againSocial media lit up instantly with reactions. Some fans joked that he had just declared them his “iconic baby.” Meanwhile, others admitted they couldn’t stop smiling after the unexpected gesture.❀ @zjk_writesLINKthe way i BLUSHEDFOREVER RAIN ☔ @Bts_AFBF4412VLINKSee he called me infront of millions.... Now u all can stop being delusional.😤😤😤😤killin it jen⁷ 💜 ᵇᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ @jen_134340LINK@sgmin_seven He makes my heart go boom boomᴶᵘⁿᵍᵏᵒᵒᵏ ᴰᵃʸ⁷ @Sk__JA_7LINK@kkukvmin I smiled without even knowing after that 💜Meanwhile, others reacted with playful comments, saying Taehyung was making them delusional, calling it a “situationship&quot; moment.Kaizen⁷⋆ @velvettkaiLINKThe first time he didn't friendzone us 🥹mara⁷ kinda ia @_jkjmbobaLINKONE YEAR WE ARE FRIENDS THE NEXT IM HIS BABY , IM ICONIC … WHAT IN THE SITUATIONSHIP IS THIS𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧★ᯓ @lnkoo_97LINK@kkukvmin And they just keep asking why am so delusional 😭More on BTS Taehyung’s recent activities and playlist from Weverse liveDuring his September 6 Weverse live, V shared an extended playlist and sang parts of several tracks, including:Not Everyone Can Go - Braxton Cookseasons - wave to earthSerenade - Diverseddiedouble take - DhruvI’ll See You There Tomorrow - TXTTo Reach You (Inst) - 10CMAMNESIA - WOODZDaisies - Justin BieberGo Baby - Justin BieberSkin – DijonPink + White - Frank OceanDarling, I - Tyler, The Creator (feat. Teezo Touchdown)Circles - Mac MillerRockman - Mk.geePlaces We Won’t Walk - Bruno MajorWhat Was I Made For? - Billie EilishSix Eight - Gabriel Garzón-MontanoJailhouse Rock - Elvis PresleyNothing Compares 2 U - PrinceTwo Ghosts - Harry StylesI Will - Imaginary FutureHappier Than Ever - ASTNV STREAM @tetestreamLINKTaehyung's Playlist on Weverse Live today! 🎶 Not Everyone Can Go - Braxton Cook 🎶 seasons - wave to earth 🎶 Serenade - Diverseddie 🎶 double take - Dhruv 🎶 I'll See You There Tomorrow - TXT 🎶 To Reach You (Inst) - 10CM 🎶 AMNESIA - WOODZ 🎶 Daisies - Justin BieberOutside of Weverse, Taehyung has been keeping busy with back-to-back appearances and brand activities. On September 1, he attended Paradise Art Night at Frieze Seoul 2025, where he was seen alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, Park Seo-joon, and his bandmate RM.Just days earlier, he made headlines in Los Angeles by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: GettySince completing his military service in June 2025, Taehyung has returned to a packed schedule. He recently became the ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero in Korea and starred in its latest campaign video.He also continues to represent brands such as Compose Coffee, SnowPeak Appeal, and Celine.In other news, Taehyung remains one of the most influential Korean celebrities. Earlier this month, he ranked #3 on HypeAuditor’s global music influencer list on Instagram. He was only behind Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.