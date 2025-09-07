  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Don't make me delulu"- Fans left flustered as BTS' Taehyung playfully sings "That's My Baby, She's Iconic" while pointing at ARMY

"Don't make me delulu"- Fans left flustered as BTS' Taehyung playfully sings "That's My Baby, She's Iconic" while pointing at ARMY

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 07, 2025 10:06 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung on Weverse live (Images via Weverse)

On September 6, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung once again turned his Weverse live into a moment that fans will not forget. The singer hosted a longer session this time, just a day after his brief 1:41-minute audio-only live.

Ad

He treated fans to music, chatter, and playful interactions. During the broadcast, he hummed along to songs from his playlist, which included tracks by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Justin Bieber.

The highlight came when Taehyung sang a line from Justin Bieber’s GO BABY:

“That’s my baby, she’s iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it.”

As he crooned the words, he suddenly pointed at the screen, leaving fans with the playful impression that he was addressing them directly.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

For many, the gesture was a mix of shock, humor, and excitement, especially since the idol rarely makes such cheeky moves during live streams. One X user, @rhe26120, commented:

"don't make me delulu again."
Ad

Social media lit up instantly with reactions. Some fans joked that he had just declared them his “iconic baby.” Meanwhile, others admitted they couldn’t stop smiling after the unexpected gesture.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others reacted with playful comments, saying Taehyung was making them delusional, calling it a “situationship" moment.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More on BTS Taehyung’s recent activities and playlist from Weverse live

During his September 6 Weverse live, V shared an extended playlist and sang parts of several tracks, including:

  • Not Everyone Can Go - Braxton Cook
  • seasons - wave to earth
  • Serenade - Diverseddie
  • double take - Dhruv
  • I’ll See You There Tomorrow - TXT
  • To Reach You (Inst) - 10CM
  • AMNESIA - WOODZ
  • Daisies - Justin Bieber
  • Go Baby - Justin Bieber
  • Skin – Dijon
  • Pink + White - Frank Ocean
  • Darling, I - Tyler, The Creator (feat. Teezo Touchdown)
  • Circles - Mac Miller
  • Rockman - Mk.gee
  • Places We Won’t Walk - Bruno Major
  • What Was I Made For? - Billie Eilish
  • Six Eight - Gabriel Garzón-Montano
  • Jailhouse Rock - Elvis Presley
  • Nothing Compares 2 U - Prince
  • Two Ghosts - Harry Styles
  • I Will - Imaginary Future
  • Happier Than Ever - ASTN
Ad
Ad

Outside of Weverse, Taehyung has been keeping busy with back-to-back appearances and brand activities. On September 1, he attended Paradise Art Night at Frieze Seoul 2025, where he was seen alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé, Park Seo-joon, and his bandmate RM.

Just days earlier, he made headlines in Los Angeles by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty
Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

Since completing his military service in June 2025, Taehyung has returned to a packed schedule. He recently became the ambassador for Coca-Cola Zero in Korea and starred in its latest campaign video.

Ad

He also continues to represent brands such as Compose Coffee, SnowPeak Appeal, and Celine.

In other news, Taehyung remains one of the most influential Korean celebrities. Earlier this month, he ranked #3 on HypeAuditor’s global music influencer list on Instagram. He was only behind Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications