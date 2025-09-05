"Am I supposed to be arrested just for saying" - Xu Li Sha addresses Xu Kai cheating rumours, full controversy explained

On August 22, 2025, media outlet Tonboriday, reported that Chinese actor Xu Kai became the focus of widespread controversy. This happened after actress Xu Li Sha, who was rumored to be his ex-girlfriend, went public with details of their past relationship. Xu Li Sha alleged that Xu Kai had once been ready to make their romance official but was advised against it.She allegedly got warnings from the actor's fans that such a move could negatively affect her and her family. Cu Li Sha insisted that Xu Kai’s longtime agent, Yu Zheng, was fully aware of their relationship. However, the revelations came at a delicate time. Xu Kai is currently promoting his drama Moonlit Reunion alongside actress Tian Xiwei. Xu Li Sha hinted that there was more to the cheating allegations.She stated that there are photos and chat records that back her story. In response to denials from Yu Zheng, she wrote that she was being unfairly targeted. According to Tonboriday, she said,&quot;Am I supposed to be arrested just for saying I was cheated on and scolded for being in a relationship?&quot;She then clarified that she was no longer with Xu Kai, stating they had broken up in late 2022.Yu Zheng strongly rejected her claims. He questioned her motives and pointed out contradictions in her timeline. He stated that if the issue had been genuine, she would have spoken out much earlier.According to the same publication, he said:&quot;If this was truly about love, it should have ended long ago. If it was bitterness, the exposure would have come earlier. Why now? I never start trouble, but I don't fear it. Good and bad will eventually be repaid.&quot;Yu Zheng also confirmed that the case had been handed to the authorities. He said that he did not fear legal consequences and was confident that the truth would prevail. The male actor's studio has maintained the stance that he is single. They strongly maintain that the allegations are false, and that police involvement is already underway.Background of the Xu Kai and Xu Li Sha controversyThe scandal intensified after Xu Li Sha admitted during a livestream that the controversy began as a prank. She explained that she had warned Xu Kai in a WeChat group not to leave and also joked that if he did, she would post on Weibo. When he exited, she followed through using a small account with around 200 followers to share supposed “evidence.”Her stated intention was to provoke Xu Kai’s fans and irritate Yu Zheng. However, the situation escalated far beyond her expectations.𝑺𝒆𝒖𝒏𝒈𝒚𝒖‘𝑺 𝒕𝒊𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒆𝒔 ♡ @DramaholicmeLINKLisha accusing Xu Kai of cheating with Zhao Qing. First she claimed she’s his current girlfriend but later said they broke up in 2022. Now my problem is why didn’t she expose him back in 2022 but waiting till now, also at the time his drama is airing?? #XuKai #XuLisha #ZhaoQingDespite later admitting it began as a joke, Xu Li Sha doubled down by saying the content she posted was real, even if not taken by her directly. Yu Zheng dismissed the material as old photos maliciously circulated and reiterated that legal steps had been taken.The studio of the male star also released a legal statement on August 22. It confirmed that they had reported the matter. Xu Li Sha countered that she had filed her own report on August 23, though as of late August, neither side has produced proof of official police action.The timing of Xu Li Sha’s claims has fueled speculation. Some had linked it to the ongoing promotions of Moonlit Reunion.All About Cent 🍉 @AllcbizmelonsLINKTencent’s Costume Drama “Moonlit Reunion” confirms to broadcast on August 18th Starring: #XuKai, #TianXiwei #CDramaXu Kai rose to fame through series like Story of Yanxi Palace, The Legends, and Falling Into Your Smile. The actor now faces a scandal that risks overshadowing his professional projects.Xu Li Sha herself has been active in television. She appeared in Soul Doctor (2023) and New Life Begins (2022), in addition to other roles.What began as a supposed prank has now developed into a major public dispute involving allegations, denials, and threats of legal action.