  "This is so disgusting"- Fans call out ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan for inappropriate gesture in photo with Park Seo-joon amidst ongoing controversies

"This is so disgusting"- Fans call out ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan for inappropriate gesture in photo with Park Seo-joon amidst ongoing controversies

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 05, 2025 10:57 GMT
ALLDAY PROJECT
ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan called out for inappropriate gesture (Images via Instagram/@bn_sj2013 & @tarzzan_boy)

ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan has found himself at the center of controversy after a photo taken at the 2025 Frieze Seoul Paradise Art Night sparked online anger. The co-ed group's member attended the high-profile event on September 1. It hosted some of the biggest names in music, film, and fashion, including actor Park Seo-joon.

The photo shared on social media shortly after the event showed Tarzzan posing with Park Seo-joon and other attendees. However, the rookie idol drew attention for raising his middle finger at the camera. The gesture was quickly condemned by netizens.

Many called it disrespectful, especially given the presence of a senior actor. Online comments pointed out how inappropriate it looked for someone new to the industry to make such a gesture in a professional setting.

Some netizens argued that while such behavior might be acceptable in casual settings, it seemed inappropriate and immature at a prestigious art event. An X user, @lipsbysoshi, wrote,

Others predicted that he might regret leaving behind a trail of photos like this and called it embarrassing enough to resurface later in his career. For many, this incident only added to a growing list of questionable moments surrounding the idol.

While some suggested it might have been an attempt to seem rebellious in line with his hip-hop image, most argued that it instead showed a lack of manners and awareness.

All we know about Tarzzan’s ongoing controversies

This isn't the first time Tarzzan has been embroiled in controversy. Even before his official debut with ALLDAY PROJECT in June 2025, he was accused of cultural appropriation. Netizens pointed to his hairstyle choices, grills, and rap style as examples of borrowing heavily from Black culture without sensitivity to its origins.

The backlash intensified when a viral video appeared to show Tarzzan using the n-word while rapping along to a song. Many fans and netizens called the act offensive, criticizing him for not understanding the gravity of such language.

Earlier this year, he also faced criticism after reportedly cursing on ALLDAY PROJECT’s official fan communication platform. Fans labeled his behavior as unprofessional, especially for an idol still building his career. These repeated incidents have raised concerns that his actions could overshadow the group’s music and harm their reputation early on.

(L-R) Bailey, Tarzzan, Youngseo, Woochan, and Annie of Allday Project at the Gucci OSTERIA Seoul for Gucci Chungdam flagship store renewal opening on September 2, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
(L-R) Bailey, Tarzzan, Youngseo, Woochan, and Annie of Allday Project at the Gucci OSTERIA Seoul for Gucci Chungdam flagship store renewal opening on September 2, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

The singer's controversies have also sparked debate about his presence in certain public photos. When he was seen in a selfie with BTS’s Taehyung at the same art event, some fans expressed discomfort due to Tarzzan’s reputation. Many feared his actions might unfairly reflect on others pictured with him.

With ALLDAY PROJECT still in its rookie stage, Tarzzan’s behavior has prompted questions about the group’s long-term image. While some argue that his rebellious persona fits a non-idol hip-hop style, many believe his repeated missteps show a lack of professionalism.

So far, neither the idol nor THEBLACKLABEL has issued any official statement about the middle finger incident, allowing the criticism to escalate unchecked.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Shreya Das
