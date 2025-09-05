"This is so disgusting"- Fans call out ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan for inappropriate gesture in photo with Park Seo-joon amidst ongoing controversies

ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan has found himself at the center of controversy after a photo taken at the 2025 Frieze Seoul Paradise Art Night sparked online anger. The co-ed group's member attended the high-profile event on September 1. It hosted some of the biggest names in music, film, and fashion, including actor Park Seo-joon.The photo shared on social media shortly after the event showed Tarzzan posing with Park Seo-joon and other attendees. However, the rookie idol drew attention for raising his middle finger at the camera. The gesture was quickly condemned by netizens.Many called it disrespectful, especially given the presence of a senior actor. Online comments pointed out how inappropriate it looked for someone new to the industry to make such a gesture in a professional setting.Some netizens argued that while such behavior might be acceptable in casual settings, it seemed inappropriate and immature at a prestigious art event. An X user, @lipsbysoshi, wrote,saint era @lipsbysoshiLINKMe and my friends saw him smoking w*ed too! That is so disgusting, I can't believe his company would allow him to do that smhOthers predicted that he might regret leaving behind a trail of photos like this and called it embarrassing enough to resurface later in his career. For many, this incident only added to a growing list of questionable moments surrounding the idol.𝗩𝗢𝗡𝗡 ✦☆ @juniiiishLINKSo disgusting for an idol. Think about the impact on Korean youth!yves stuns • IS KEEPING THE LIGHT @moontwixesLINKhes such a disgusting person. who in their right mind would do this? put up such a vulgar sign for the world to see, did he even think to consider the children? about how would this effect todays youth?anal queen °❀⋆.ೃ࿔*:･ @ijbolinajolineLINKwhy is he promoting profanity to his primarily underage audience? i don’t stan him but this isn’t okayNaomi @thatsnaomi__LINKI could care less that he put up the middle finger, but this dude is such a try hard and a culture vulture.While some suggested it might have been an attempt to seem rebellious in line with his hip-hop image, most argued that it instead showed a lack of manners and awareness.Ines (˶˃ ᵕ ˂˶) .ᐟ.ᐟ @nesadoresuLINKWow so disrespectful what about the 5 yo stans #cancelled🌸 @LoveWhenever_LINKThe identity crisis he has going on is insane. He’s not just a wannabe… he truly think he’s what he’s not .Suspicious. @gniya1012LINKI mean, Idk, but it’s pretty obvious he’s doing this on purpose to get attention. More negative exposure? And for someone who just debuted this year… kinda says a lot.All we know about Tarzzan’s ongoing controversiesThis isn't the first time Tarzzan has been embroiled in controversy. Even before his official debut with ALLDAY PROJECT in June 2025, he was accused of cultural appropriation. Netizens pointed to his hairstyle choices, grills, and rap style as examples of borrowing heavily from Black culture without sensitivity to its origins. The backlash intensified when a viral video appeared to show Tarzzan using the n-word while rapping along to a song. Many fans and netizens called the act offensive, criticizing him for not understanding the gravity of such language.Earlier this year, he also faced criticism after reportedly cursing on ALLDAY PROJECT’s official fan communication platform. Fans labeled his behavior as unprofessional, especially for an idol still building his career. These repeated incidents have raised concerns that his actions could overshadow the group’s music and harm their reputation early on. (L-R) Bailey, Tarzzan, Youngseo, Woochan, and Annie of Allday Project at the Gucci OSTERIA Seoul for Gucci Chungdam flagship store renewal opening on September 2, 2025, in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)The singer's controversies have also sparked debate about his presence in certain public photos. When he was seen in a selfie with BTS’s Taehyung at the same art event, some fans expressed discomfort due to Tarzzan’s reputation. Many feared his actions might unfairly reflect on others pictured with him. With ALLDAY PROJECT still in its rookie stage, Tarzzan’s behavior has prompted questions about the group’s long-term image. While some argue that his rebellious persona fits a non-idol hip-hop style, many believe his repeated missteps show a lack of professionalism.So far, neither the idol nor THEBLACKLABEL has issued any official statement about the middle finger incident, allowing the criticism to escalate unchecked.