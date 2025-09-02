  • home icon
  • "Some of you forget that Taehyung is A VERY FAMOUS celebrity"- Fans react as BTS' V's group photo with ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan sparks wild reactions

"Some of you forget that Taehyung is A VERY FAMOUS celebrity"- Fans react as BTS' V's group photo with ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan sparks wild reactions

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Sep 02, 2025 17:39 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan (Image via Instagram/@thv, @tarzzan_boy)

On Monday, September 1, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung attended Frieze Seoul 2025, an annual opening ceremony for Seoul's biggest art week, alongside many other guests. Following the same, several pictures and videos of the idol landed on the internet, including Taehyung interacting with several other celebrities like Eric Nam, Natsuko Shoji, Peggy Gou, Yoo Yong-wook, Joanna Chun, and more.

One of these pictures was a group selfie, in which the idol was seen posing with Mini Han, ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan, Tom Sachs, Kim Young-seong, and Ellis Ahn. While fans and netizens were majorly thrilled about his interactions with people from different walks of life, many were unhappy with the idol posing for the photo with the ALLDAY PROJECT member.

This was due to the idol's previous controversies, mainly around his alleged cultural appropriation. Many netizens pointed out that Tarzzan's choice of clothing, dreadlock hairstyle, body language, and rapping style reflected the black culture. People expressed that this could be offensive and inappropriate given that the idol is a South Korean.

Additionally, he was also involved in a controversy where he was allegedly spotted using the "n-word," a racial slur. Therefore, even before his debut in ALLDAY PROJECT, people had protested against his entry into the industry. While the idol's debut took place, netizens continued to be against the idol due to his controversies.

Therefore, many raised concerns when Tarzzan was spotted in a group selfie with BTS's Taehyung. While some were frustrated with his alleged connection with the ALLDAY PROJECT member, others warned the idol to refrain from interacting with him. However, many fans came to Taehyung's defense by explaining that just because they were in a picture together, it did not mean that they were associated.

Additionally, given the BTS members' fame and adoration from several people, including other celebrities, fans explained that the interaction could simply be out of courtesy. One user wrote on X:

"Some of you forget that Taehyung is A VERY FAMOUS celebrity people will take a pic with him that doesn’t mean he is associated"
Many fans and netizens continued to defend the idol's alleged interaction with Tarzzan.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

Kim Taehyung, also known as V, made his solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first studio album, Layover. The album held the track, Slow Dancing as its title track, and it was also created as a tribute to the idol's relationship with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.

Soon after this, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant in South Korea's Military Police Corps as part of an elite unit called the Special Duty Team. Regardless of his enlistment, he released three tracks in 2024.

In March 2024, he released FRI(END)S. Following this, in December 2024, he released two collaborative tracks. One with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with Bing Crosby.

He was discharged from the military in June 2025. After his service, the idol made his first public event appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as Celine's ambassador for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer Collection fashion show. He also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September issue cover.

In other news, the idol has also been participating with the BTS members on the creation of the group's next album, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Riya Peter
