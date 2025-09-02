"Some of you forget that Taehyung is A VERY FAMOUS celebrity"- Fans react as BTS' V's group photo with ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan sparks wild reactions

On Monday, September 1, 2025, BTS’s Taehyung attended Frieze Seoul 2025, an annual opening ceremony for Seoul's biggest art week, alongside many other guests. Following the same, several pictures and videos of the idol landed on the internet, including Taehyung interacting with several other celebrities like Eric Nam, Natsuko Shoji, Peggy Gou, Yoo Yong-wook, Joanna Chun, and more.One of these pictures was a group selfie, in which the idol was seen posing with Mini Han, ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan, Tom Sachs, Kim Young-seong, and Ellis Ahn. While fans and netizens were majorly thrilled about his interactions with people from different walks of life, many were unhappy with the idol posing for the photo with the ALLDAY PROJECT member.This was due to the idol's previous controversies, mainly around his alleged cultural appropriation. Many netizens pointed out that Tarzzan's choice of clothing, dreadlock hairstyle, body language, and rapping style reflected the black culture. People expressed that this could be offensive and inappropriate given that the idol is a South Korean.Additionally, he was also involved in a controversy where he was allegedly spotted using the &quot;n-word,&quot; a racial slur. Therefore, even before his debut in ALLDAY PROJECT, people had protested against his entry into the industry. While the idol's debut took place, netizens continued to be against the idol due to his controversies.Therefore, many raised concerns when Tarzzan was spotted in a group selfie with BTS's Taehyung. While some were frustrated with his alleged connection with the ALLDAY PROJECT member, others warned the idol to refrain from interacting with him. However, many fans came to Taehyung's defense by explaining that just because they were in a picture together, it did not mean that they were associated.Additionally, given the BTS members' fame and adoration from several people, including other celebrities, fans explained that the interaction could simply be out of courtesy. One user wrote on X:&quot;Some of you forget that Taehyung is A VERY FAMOUS celebrity people will take a pic with him that doesn’t mean he is associated&quot;Ade 🫧 @skytaelightsLINKSome of you forget that Taehyung is A VERY FAMOUS celebrity people will take a pic with him that doesn’t mean he is associatedMany fans and netizens continued to defend the idol's alleged interaction with Tarzzan.lillia @layoverbytanLINKJokes aside, I hope y'all understand it's normal to take pics at events. He can't say, 'no I don't want that guy in the pic,' so let's be normal. you can laugh, but don't make it weird⋆ @thvqueLINKjust a reminder! taehyung is a very famous idol/celebrity on korea even world, so when in same event everyone want to take a photo with him. and that's normal, pls chillbae @baeytaeyLINKI dont think ppl specially booked &amp;amp;amp; busy celebs go to any event after memorising; searching thru social, personal, online, economical wtv tf history of every guest on the listOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.ℍℂ ●ﮧ ఠ @huachengzu1015LINK@taeguide Ppl in the quote doing too much😭its TAE ofc other ppl will take photos with him, clicked photo together in the gathering event doesnt mean they are friends, like unclench y'all.bunny @jkmytime_LINK@allurejens If tae knows ab that he doesn't care too much 🤭 some fans can be mad over different things between other groups or ppl, but artists dont give so much importance sometimesO_o🥢 @solitude0613LINKantis crying. this is taehyung's table. he has no control over seating. if you think hes on top of every nugu groups, never mind on top of every action seasoned veterans do, I dont know what to tell you. hes not concerned about a photo with his table mates.All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesKim Taehyung, also known as V, made his solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first studio album, Layover. The album held the track, Slow Dancing as its title track, and it was also created as a tribute to the idol's relationship with his now-late pet dog, Yeontan.Soon after this, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service. He served as a Sergeant in South Korea's Military Police Corps as part of an elite unit called the Special Duty Team. Regardless of his enlistment, he released three tracks in 2024.In March 2024, he released FRI(END)S. Following this, in December 2024, he released two collaborative tracks. One with Park Hyo-shin called Winter Ahead, and White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with Bing Crosby.Pop Core @TheePopCoreLINKBTS' V spoke to the media upon his military release, expressing his gratitude to those he spent time with. “At our base, there remain many executive officers and brave soldiers who took great care of me. I hope you get discharged without getting hurt and train safely and getHe was discharged from the military in June 2025. After his service, the idol made his first public event appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week as Celine's ambassador for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer Collection fashion show. He also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's ambassador for the magazine's September issue cover.In other news, the idol has also been participating with the BTS members on the creation of the group's next album, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.