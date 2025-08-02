"She needs to delete social media"- Internet divided over Jeon Somi sagging pants story mentioning ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan

Jeon Somi receives criticism online for her sagging pants Instagram story, mentioning Tarzzan of ALLDAY PROJECT. Recently, Jeon Somi shared a photo on her Instagram account wearing pants on the low, showing her underwear.The singer tagged Tarzzan, asking if it was the correct way to wear sagging pants. Notably, Tarzan is known for wearing his pants in this style. Given that Jeon Somi is his senior at THEBLACKLABEL, she tagged his ID on the story but soon deleted it.However, this story received massive criticism from netizens online, as Tarzzan had been accused of appropriating Black culture previously. Many netizens believed Jeon Somi is allegedly encouraging his behavior. Meanwhile, some fans believed she was crediting the ALLDAY PROJECT member for starting the “sagging pants” trend.“She needs to delete social media,” a fan said.“Somi just needs to log off her accounts and only come back to promote,” a netizen added.“Somi i try defending u girl but u make it way too hard ur on ur own mama,” a user reacted.However, fans defended the XOXO singer, saying she was just poking fun at her labelmate.“She literally just ask &quot;is this how you do it?&quot; Because he's her hoobae who recently did it on a variety show, she didn't give him credit or saying this style was originated from him or whatever story you try to make it up. You just hate Somi for no reason,” a fan commented.“Somi making fun of Tarzzan sagging on her ig story I cantttt,” another fan commented.“Somi lokwey shading that tarzzan dude and making fun of him and yall using this to start another hate train on her. she's throwing shade but yall too slow,” a user stated.More about Jeon Somi and ALLDAY PROJECT’s TarzzanJeon Somi is a South Korean-Canadian singer who made her official debut through the K-pop girl group I.O.I on May 4, 2016, with ten other members. I.O.I was formed through the survival show Produce 101, where she emerged in the first rank, securing a place in the final line-up. Before Produce 101, she had also participated in JYP Entertainment's survival show Sixteen, which formed TWICE.However, Jeon Somi could not make it in TWICE's lineup after being eliminated in the final round. Following I.O.I’s disbandment, she marked her official debut as a K-soloist through the single BIRTHDAY on June 13, 2019. She has since dropped XOXO, DUMB DUMB, FAST FORWARD, Gold Gold Gold, and more. Meanwhile, Jeon Somi’s latest comeback song, titled EXTRA was released on July 7, 2025.On the other hand, ALLDAY PROJECT is a five-member co-ed K-pop group debuting under THEBLACKLABEL, a YG Entertainment subsidiary. The group includes Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan, and Youngseo. The group has been the center of attention due to multiple controversies following their debut on June 23, 2025. The group has been receiving criticism from a certain section of netizens, as they accuse them of following westernized music culture.Tarzzan has also faced backlash for allegedly copying Western hip-hop culture in terms of dressing and hairstyle. Additionally, they faced mixed reactions for their live vocals when they performed their debut single, FAMOUS, on ‘It's Live.’ Notably, they also released a B-side track, WICKED, under the FAMOUS single album.In other news, ALLDAY PROJECT is set to perform at KCON LA on August 3, 2025.