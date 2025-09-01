“This friendship is precious”- Fans react to BTS' Taehyung's heartfelt 'Neo Surf' song choice in his birthday post for Jungkook

BTS’ Jungkook turned 28 on September 1, 2025, and while global celebrations were already happening, it was Taehyung’s Instagram story that became the highlight of the day. Taehyung posted a short video of the Euphoria singer talking animatedly at a restaurant while Taehyung sat across from him and listened intently.Rather than writing a long caption, Taehyung went with “hbd,” allowing the moment to do the talking instead. Fans noticed Taehyung’s background track choice for the story, Neo Surf by GENER8ION and 070 Shake.According to fans, the track is known for its themes of self-discovery and breaking free from expectations. The song added a layer of meaning to the quiet yet intimate post. Many saw it as Taehyung’s way of expressing his affection for the group's youngest member without saying too much.The clip also highlighted the stark contrast between the two friends. Jungkook could be seen speaking with his usual energy, while Taehyung leaned in calmly and watched him with an unmistakably soft expression.Fans noted that even without words, their bond shone through. One is vibrant and excitable, the other steady and quietly affectionate. An X user, @InASubBubble, wrote,&quot;The ying to his yang, Jungkook talking &amp; Taehyung listening, this friendship is precious.&quot;Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubbleLINK@_rapperjk_ The ying to his yang, Jungkook talking &amp;amp;amp; Taehyung listening, this friendship is preciousSocial media soon filled with reactions describing the post as subtle yet powerful. Many wrote that Taehyung’s gaze spoke volumes, while others called the song choice &quot;lover-coded.”Jeonkim⁷ @sugarxkvLINKHE CAME TO WISH HIS JUNGKOOK-AH happy birthday 🫂 #Taekook #Vkook #Kookv #Taekookau #Vkookau #Taekookfanart #Vkookfanart #Taehyung #Jungkook #TaekookisReal #Taekookff #JUNGKOOKDAYfantastic🦋 @velo_vexyaLINKNeo Surf” is a song by GENER8ION and 070 Shake. 070 Shake reflects on her life as a famed artist: dealing with love, getting used to performing, and avoiding those who want to leech off of success 🥺nik | Kookie Day @jjkofvanteLINKOh Taehyung is so LOVER coded 😭 He is calmly looking at Jungkook with an intense LOVED UP gaze, and Jungkook just yapping his heart out to him, they created a HOME in eachother &amp;amp;amp; the song choice? Bro what theeeee꧁★🦋♥︎꧂ @Aqua_retroTKLINK@taekookfolder Jungkook is babbling and doing what he wishes and Tae simply sits and watches him, listening to him, with that fond gaze, hand supporting the face😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.... making me die a painful death for being single.... why r they so lovelyFans emphasized that the moment reflected how precious their friendship has remained over the years.✦ @JE0NFEINLINKHow close and comfortable you gotta be with your boyfriend for a usually calm Jungkook to yap so much while Taehyung calmly listens to what his man say? taekook always raising the standards😭😭😭BIA⁷♡ ᵇᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ @BismaAltaf_613LINKCZ WYDM I WOKE UP WITH TAEHYUNG POSTING A WHOLE ASS 1 MINUTE VIDEO OF TAEKOOK ON A TABLE TOGETHER TO WISH JUNGKOOK A HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!! IF THIS IS NOT A DREAM!!!!!!🌸 @seokjinbitLINKTAEHYUNG’S BIRTHDAY GREETING TO JUNGKOOK IS WITH A VIDEO OF THEM EATING OUT SOMEWHERE OH MY BABIES MY TAEKOOK AWWWWWWMore on Jungkook’s birthday live and recent activitiesAlongside Taehyung’s post, Jungkook connected with fans through a midnight Weverse live. He gave ARMYs another glimpse of his home. He took fans to his basement and turned it into a karaoke setup, and sang songs to mark the day.During the broadcast, he also revealed a new lip piercing and spoke candidly about living with ADHD. This earned him widespread praise for his openness.𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙮지민☀️🌜 @OnlyKM9795LINKFinally JK confirmed he is neurodivergent. An adult ADHD spectrum.Jungkook and Taehyung also recently joined together for a casual live session on Weverse. The duo playfully discussed their plan to run by the Han River three times a week. They even laid out humorous “rules” for ARMYs who might spot them there. This turned the moment into another viral highlight.Meanwhile, birthday projects have taken over cities worldwide. From large-scale ads in Seoul’s Yongsan Station to Times Square in New York, subway campaigns in India, tuk-tuk decorations in Thailand, and charity drives for animal shelters and schools, fanbases have turned the celebration into a global festival.These efforts, paired with heartfelt wishes from his bandmates. It showed the unmatched love Jungkook continues to receive both at home and worldwide.All seven members of BTS are now back in South Korea after their time in Los Angeles, preparing for the long-awaited 2026 comeback.