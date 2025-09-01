  • home icon
  K-Pop
  "This friendship is precious"- Fans react to BTS' Taehyung's heartfelt 'Neo Surf' song choice in his birthday post for Jungkook

“This friendship is precious”- Fans react to BTS' Taehyung's heartfelt 'Neo Surf' song choice in his birthday post for Jungkook

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:57 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung's heartfelt wish on Jungkook’s birthday (Image via Instagram/@thv)

BTS’ Jungkook turned 28 on September 1, 2025, and while global celebrations were already happening, it was Taehyung’s Instagram story that became the highlight of the day. Taehyung posted a short video of the Euphoria singer talking animatedly at a restaurant while Taehyung sat across from him and listened intently.

Rather than writing a long caption, Taehyung went with “hbd,” allowing the moment to do the talking instead. Fans noticed Taehyung’s background track choice for the story, Neo Surf by GENER8ION and 070 Shake.

According to fans, the track is known for its themes of self-discovery and breaking free from expectations. The song added a layer of meaning to the quiet yet intimate post. Many saw it as Taehyung’s way of expressing his affection for the group's youngest member without saying too much.

also-read-trending Trending
The clip also highlighted the stark contrast between the two friends. Jungkook could be seen speaking with his usual energy, while Taehyung leaned in calmly and watched him with an unmistakably soft expression.

Fans noted that even without words, their bond shone through. One is vibrant and excitable, the other steady and quietly affectionate. An X user, @InASubBubble, wrote,

"The ying to his yang, Jungkook talking & Taehyung listening, this friendship is precious."
Social media soon filled with reactions describing the post as subtle yet powerful. Many wrote that Taehyung’s gaze spoke volumes, while others called the song choice "lover-coded.”

Fans emphasized that the moment reflected how precious their friendship has remained over the years.

More on Jungkook’s birthday live and recent activities

Alongside Taehyung’s post, Jungkook connected with fans through a midnight Weverse live. He gave ARMYs another glimpse of his home. He took fans to his basement and turned it into a karaoke setup, and sang songs to mark the day.

During the broadcast, he also revealed a new lip piercing and spoke candidly about living with ADHD. This earned him widespread praise for his openness.

Jungkook and Taehyung also recently joined together for a casual live session on Weverse. The duo playfully discussed their plan to run by the Han River three times a week. They even laid out humorous “rules” for ARMYs who might spot them there. This turned the moment into another viral highlight.

Meanwhile, birthday projects have taken over cities worldwide. From large-scale ads in Seoul’s Yongsan Station to Times Square in New York, subway campaigns in India, tuk-tuk decorations in Thailand, and charity drives for animal shelters and schools, fanbases have turned the celebration into a global festival.

These efforts, paired with heartfelt wishes from his bandmates. It showed the unmatched love Jungkook continues to receive both at home and worldwide.

All seven members of BTS are now back in South Korea after their time in Los Angeles, preparing for the long-awaited 2026 comeback.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

