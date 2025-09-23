“He sounds like those toxic solos”- Fans slam host as BLACKPINK's Rosé shuts down "jealousy" question between the members on The Howard Stern Show

On September 22, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé appeared on The Howard Stern Show. The idol delivered a live performance of her hit single APT, which was released in 2024 as the lead track of her debut album Rosie. She also surprised listeners by sharing the original demo version of the track, APT. 1.0.Most of the interview focused on her music, but one particular exchange quickly went viral. Host Howard Stern asked Rosé whether the other BLACKPINK members felt jealous of her solo achievements.In the now-viral audio from the interview on the SiriusXM app, Stern asked:&quot;Do you think they are jealous of your success, Rosé?&quot;The BLACKPINK vocalist firmly dismissed the suggestion, explaining that there was no sense of envy among them. She noted that all four members were balancing group commitments with solo ventures and understood the effort involved in each project.As translated by user @blinksunitedtwt on X, the K-pop idol said:&quot;Not at all. I think we all kind of doing this simultaneously from the group and going on to solo, we all understand how much work went behind this kind of being independent and everything. And so every time we always bond about experiences and stuff. It’s really wholesome. They always check in on me. I love them, they are like my family and sisters.&quot;Blinks United @blinksunitedtwtLINK#ROSÉ on ‘The Howard Stern Show”, whether members feel “envy of her success”: “Not at all. I think we all kind of doing this simultaneously from the group and going on to solo, we all understand how much work went behind this kind of being independent and everything. And soThis moment resonated with fans online, who criticized Stern for pushing a narrative of competition. Some called his approach “toxic” and accused him of trying to stir unnecessary drama. One X user, @taquitokitty, wrote:&quot;He sounds like those toxic solos - tryna pit the members against each other.&quot;Taquito @taquitokittyLINKHe sounds like those toxic solos - tryna pit the members against each otherOthers praised the singer's calm and confident response for shutting down the speculation. Comments highlighted that it was “foolish” to imply jealousy between BLACKPINK members, pointing out that each of them had successful solo projects and did not need to compete.chel @nonaspertitiousLINKLIKE THOSE R SISTERS, DONT YOU EVEN TRY TO CATCH THEM UNSUPERVISEDRosé Hub @Rose_Hub12LINKYes, focus on how my girl answered that question .. also he's really is weirdRosie @parkrightherebpLINKwestern media always trying to pitch women against each other 🙄 there's a reason kpop is thriving while western group culture has slowly faded away over the years...moody_vanilla🎀 @justfolakemiiiLINK@blinksunitedtwt Imagine asking someone if her members are jealous of her success? That's a foolish question.Meanwhile, others praised Rosé’s composure, describing her as “smart” for how she handled what they viewed as an awkward and disrespectful line of questioning.ilvpinks⁴🎀 @reenlvspnksLINK@blinksunitedtwt This is why i hate toxic solo stans. You can still stan your fav without hating the other pink members. This goes for all rubies, lillies, numberones and sooyas🫵🏻 im gonna keep on loving all 4 of our girls equally. None of them deserved all this hate💗James Rogers @JamesRo94117027LINK@blinksunitedtwt #ROSÉ is a class act. She’s such a positive role model during a time when we need more artist like her.aj_love 🐿 🦝 @Happy_rosieeLINK@blinksunitedtwt love how she gracefully answer that awkward question, my smart rosie😌More about Rosé’s Howard Stern appearance, APT. performance, and solo successThe Howard Stern interview was part of Rosé’s broader U.S. schedule after signing a solo contract with Atlantic Records in 2024. Along with performing APT. live, she played the early demo version straight from her phone.The demo, referred to as APT. 1.0, began with the same opening chant as the final version but diverged later with entirely different verses. She explained that Bruno Mars later joined the project and added his own verse and instrumentals that transformed it into the global hit it became.BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE @BLACKPINKGLOBALLINKROSÉ sharing the ‘APT.’ Version 1.0, live on The Howard Stern Show!Rosé described the collaboration with Bruno as unforgettable and credited him for helping elevate the song. APT. has since become one of her biggest career milestones, earning her “Song of the Year” at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards and breaking streaming records worldwide.Rosé Appears On SiriusXM's &quot;The Howard Stern Show&quot; - Source: GettyBeyond her solo career, she remains active with BLACKPINK. The group is set to resume the Deadline World Tour in October. It will begin in Taiwan and continue across Asia with stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore.These performances follow a short break after wrapping up the earlier leg of the tour.