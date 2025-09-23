  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “He sounds like those toxic solos”- Fans slam host as BLACKPINK's Rosé shuts down "jealousy" question between the members on The Howard Stern Show

“He sounds like those toxic solos”- Fans slam host as BLACKPINK's Rosé shuts down "jealousy" question between the members on The Howard Stern Show

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 23, 2025 11:52 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Rosé shuts down 'envy' question between the members (Images via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

On September 22, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Rosé appeared on The Howard Stern Show. The idol delivered a live performance of her hit single APT, which was released in 2024 as the lead track of her debut album Rosie. She also surprised listeners by sharing the original demo version of the track, APT. 1.0.

Ad

Most of the interview focused on her music, but one particular exchange quickly went viral. Host Howard Stern asked Rosé whether the other BLACKPINK members felt jealous of her solo achievements.

In the now-viral audio from the interview on the SiriusXM app, Stern asked:

"Do you think they are jealous of your success, Rosé?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The BLACKPINK vocalist firmly dismissed the suggestion, explaining that there was no sense of envy among them. She noted that all four members were balancing group commitments with solo ventures and understood the effort involved in each project.

As translated by user @blinksunitedtwt on X, the K-pop idol said:

"Not at all. I think we all kind of doing this simultaneously from the group and going on to solo, we all understand how much work went behind this kind of being independent and everything. And so every time we always bond about experiences and stuff. It’s really wholesome. They always check in on me. I love them, they are like my family and sisters."
Ad
Ad

This moment resonated with fans online, who criticized Stern for pushing a narrative of competition. Some called his approach “toxic” and accused him of trying to stir unnecessary drama. One X user, @taquitokitty, wrote:

"He sounds like those toxic solos - tryna pit the members against each other."
Ad

Others praised the singer's calm and confident response for shutting down the speculation. Comments highlighted that it was “foolish” to imply jealousy between BLACKPINK members, pointing out that each of them had successful solo projects and did not need to compete.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others praised Rosé’s composure, describing her as “smart” for how she handled what they viewed as an awkward and disrespectful line of questioning.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More about Rosé’s Howard Stern appearance, APT. performance, and solo success

The Howard Stern interview was part of Rosé’s broader U.S. schedule after signing a solo contract with Atlantic Records in 2024. Along with performing APT. live, she played the early demo version straight from her phone.

The demo, referred to as APT. 1.0, began with the same opening chant as the final version but diverged later with entirely different verses. She explained that Bruno Mars later joined the project and added his own verse and instrumentals that transformed it into the global hit it became.

Ad
Ad

Rosé described the collaboration with Bruno as unforgettable and credited him for helping elevate the song. APT. has since become one of her biggest career milestones, earning her “Song of the Year” at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards and breaking streaming records worldwide.

Ros&eacute; Appears On SiriusXM&#039;s &quot;The Howard Stern Show&quot; - Source: Getty
Rosé Appears On SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show" - Source: Getty

Beyond her solo career, she remains active with BLACKPINK. The group is set to resume the Deadline World Tour in October. It will begin in Taiwan and continue across Asia with stops in Bangkok, Jakarta, Bocaue, and Singapore.

Ad

These performances follow a short break after wrapping up the earlier leg of the tour.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications