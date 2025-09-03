  • home icon
  BLACKPINK's Jennie x Beats Solo 4 headphones: Where to buy, price, features, & all you need to know

BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Beats Solo 4 headphones: Where to buy, price, features, & all you need to know

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Sep 03, 2025 07:58 GMT
BLACKPINK's Jennie x Beats Solo 4 headphones (Images via Beats website)
BLACKPINK’s Jennie x Beats Solo 4 headphones (Images via Beats website)

On September 2, 2025, Apple announced the release of the Jennie Special Edition Beats Solo 4. The new collection is in collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The headphones arrive in a Ruby Red finish, which is inspired by her solo album Ruby. This model also comes with exclusive styling features that make it stand out.

The launch marks the singer's second partnership with Beats. This follows the success of her Solo Buds campaign last year. The Jennie x Beats Solo 4 will officially launch on Friday, September 5. They will be available through Apple.com and at select Apple Stores including:

  • The Grove in Los Angeles
  • Fifth Avenue in New York
  • Myeongdong in Seoul
  • Jing’an in Shanghai
  • Omotesando in Tokyo.
The special edition will also be available in the U.K., with U.S. pricing set at $199.99. In addition, Best Buy will carry them in the U.S., while Coupang will offer them in South Korea.

The limited-edition design includes a matte Ruby Red base, two detachable ribbon bows, and a matching carrying case. For the first time in a Beats Solo 4, one UltraPlush ear cushion has been embellished with the singer-inspired symbols. Along with subtle “R” and “J” detailing, the look highlights her Ruby era and adds a collectible touch for fans.

More on the design, Jennie’s current activities, and BLACKPINK updates

While the Jennie edition is the same technical specs of the standard Beats Solo 4, the focus is also on design compared to the standard. These headphones offer up to 50 hours of listening time, compatibility with spatial audio, USB-C connectivity for lossless playback, and the ability to listen using a wired connection through the 3.5mm jack.

However, it is the aesthetic improvement that will make this stand out, combining the Solo singer's artistic style with the Beats performance.

Apple has also planned in-store experiences across key global locations. Visitors will be able to try the headphones firsthand and listen to a curated Apple Music playlist created by the K-pop idol. This playlist, available in Spatial Audio, includes tracks by Dijon, Kaytranada, Kehlani, and more, giving listeners a taste of the music that influences her artistry.

Beyond the collaboration, the singer has made headlines for moving her independent label Odd Atelier into a new four-story office building in Hannam-dong later this year. As reported by Korea JoongAng Daily, the building offers views of the Han River and reflects the growth of her solo venture since its establishment after leaving YG Entertainment in 2023.

According to the same media outlet, renovations are already underway as her team prepares to relocate from Itaewon.

The BLACKPINK's star's recent social media update (Images via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)
The BLACKPINK’s star's recent social media update (Images via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

At the same time, Jennie continues to balance individual activities with BLACKPINK’s group schedule. The group’s DEADLINE World Tour wrapped up its first leg in August. It will pick up again in October, with dates running through early 2026.

Their latest single Jump, released in July, has already been a highlight of their setlist.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Mantasha Azeem
bell-icon Manage notifications