From BTS' Jungkook & Jimin, BLACKPINK's Lisa & Rosé, to Cha Eun-woo & more: Madame Tussauds unveils 'HOT 100' 2025 list featuring top K-acts

On September 22, 2025, Madame Tussauds revealed its annual HOT 100. It is an exclusive list of global celebrities who influence entertainment, fashion, sports, and culture. According to the Madame Tussauds website, the list does not confirm future wax figures. However, it highlights influential names on the museum’s radar. The list once again included several top Korean artists, reflecting their global prominence. The 2025 HOT 100 Korean acts featured on Madame Tussauds list are:Cha Eun-woo: Actor and ASTRO member Chung Ha: Former I.O.I member &amp; soloistJimin: BTS vocalist &amp; soloistJungkook: BTS member &amp; soloistJung Hae-in: K-drama &amp; film actorLisa: BLACKPINK rapper &amp; soloistRosé: BLACKPINK vocalist &amp; soloistThese stars earned their spot on Madame Tussauds' list and recognition for their influence beyond Korea. Their accomplishments include topping music charts, success in dramas, international brand endorsements, and solo projects.More on Korean stars featured in the Madame Tussauds HOT 100Cha Eun-woo has built a dual career as a singer and actor. He is best known for True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty. Outside of the entertainment sector, he became an ambassador for Burberry, Dior, and Calvin Klein before beginning military service in July 2025. He will serve until January 2027. Meanwhile, projects like The WONDERfools and his film First Ride will be released during his enlistment.berry @berryeunuLINKCha Eunwoo is coming to Netflix with Wonder Fools soon! Get ready to rejoice!!! #CHAEUNWOO #차은우Chung Ha continues her successful solo career after leaving I.O.I. Her 2025 mini-album Alivio and singles like Find Love and Stress showcase her creative freedom under Jay Park’s label, More Vision. She also celebrated her eighth solo debut anniversary with fan meetings earlier this year.Jimin of BTS was recognized for his groundbreaking solo work. His debut song Promise broke SoundCloud records, while Like Crazy topped the Billboard Hot 100, making him the highest-charting Korean solo artist in history. He was discharged from military service in June 2025 and is now preparing for BTS’ group comeback in 2026.Jungkook, the youngest BTS member, also earned praise for his global achievements. His singles Seven and 3D topped worldwide charts, while his solo album Golden and the Disney+ documentary I Am Still solidified his solo career. Like Jimin, he returned from military service this year and rejoined BTS in the U.S. for album preparations.BTS members Jimin and Jungkook discharged from military service... (Image via Getty)Jung Hae-in is another notable name on the Madame Tussauds list. The actor is known for his Netflix drama D.P. and the romantic series Something in the Rain. He is also one of Korea’s top brand endorsers. In 2024–2025, he starred in Love Next Door and I, the Executioner, while launching a fan meeting tour across Asia and Latin America.Lisa of BLACKPINK gained recognition not only as a member of the group but also for her record-breaking solo career. Her debut single, LALISA, broke YouTube’s 24-hour view record, and her 2024 solo tour grossed $80 million. She made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus earlier this year and continues to represent Celine and BVLGARI.Rosé, also from BLACKPINK, has grown her profile with solo songs like On My Mind and her collaboration with Bruno Mars on A.P.T., which topped charts globally. She has become the first K-pop artist to win Song of the Year at the MTV VMAs and remains an ambassador for brands such as Puma and Tiffany.