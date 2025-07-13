"YG don't deserve JISOO"– Fans furious over BLACKPINK's Jisoo's alleged lack of solo screen time in 'Jump' MV compared to other members

On July 11, 2025, fans of Jisoo expressed disappointment following BLACKPINK's return as a full group with their single Jump after nearly three years. The music video generated buzz worldwide. However, many fans noticed how little solo screen time fellow member Jisoo allegedly received in the MV.

The track, produced by Diplo, was performed ahead of its official release during the group's DEADLINE World Tour kickoff in Goyang. Since then, the MV had been eagerly awaited. However, viewers quickly pointed out that compared to the other members, the Flower singer's appearance in solo frames was minimal.

Some fans even timed her screen presence, claiming it added up to only around 9.8 seconds. This observation led to accusations that the label, YG Entertainment, allegedly sidelined her despite her being the group’s official visual.

Social media platforms were soon flooded with posts criticizing the imbalance. Fans pointed out the alleged past patterns of unequal promotion by the company. An X user @chulijs1, wrote:

"Despite the screen time in the MV,this was the iconic scene;You and YG don't deserve JISOO even a little bit,But we are always the same ones who talk about injustices.Then there are the xenophobes or those who turn a blind eye, but they all resort to she when they have no content."

Many noted that backup dancers and even actors in the video had longer screen presence than the member. Some alleged that the MV director followed all BLACKPINK members except Jisoo on social media. Netizens used that as further evidence to believe the favoritism was intentional. It is to be noted, however, that this remains unconfirmed.

"See I wasn't gonna say anything but this is ridiculous even the actors have more screentime than ji soo atp," an X user remarked.

"So the director doesnt like jisoo... and she only has 7 seconds of screentime," a fan mentioned.

"So apparently the director of 'jump' mv followed all the girls on ig except jisoo, that makes a whole lotta sense about the screen time...yg really hired someone that despises her as much as they do Imao," a netizen added.

"JISOO YOU DESERVED MORE SCREEN TIME YG SUCKS AS USUAL," another one said.

Some users claimed the singer was unfairly edited out despite her significant preparation for the shoot.

"They made Jiisoo get all dressed up here ….. do her makeup, and look stunning… and not even gave her a single second of screen time. What was the point . At this point she might as well have stayed in pajamas," a fan expressed.

"Poor jiisoo shes soo excited about it but the least of screen time with this fit," an X user wrote.

"Wait what The disrespect towards jisoo and her fans not following her until her fans point oh i haven't said a word Abt her screen time but this piss me off fk that song iam not streaming anymore nor iam letting my freinds do anything I had enough focus on hyping jisooo only," another one said.

More about BLACKPINK’s Jump, current activities, and Jisoo's upcoming projects

Despite the controversy, BLACKPINK’s Jump MV has already set records. It became the fourth-fastest K-pop girl group music video to hit 1 million likes on YouTube. It achieved this milestone in just 1 hour and 3 minutes.

Each member has been active with solo ventures. Jisoo released her mini-album Amortage earlier in 2025. She Is also preparing for her lead role in the upcoming K-drama Boyfriend on Demand. The drama is centered around virtual love and the blurred lines between AI and reality.

It stars Jisoo as a webtoon artist who tries out a virtual boyfriend service after losing faith in real-life relationships. The cast also includes Seo In-guk and Lee Jae-wook in key roles.

As for BLACKPINK’s group activities, their DEADLINE World Tour is currently in full swing. Here IS the full upcoming tour schedule:

July 18 : Chicago, USA – Soldier Field

: Chicago, USA – Soldier Field July 22–23 : Toronto, Canada – Rogers Stadium

: Toronto, Canada – Rogers Stadium July 26–27 : New York, USA – Citi Field

: New York, USA – Citi Field August 2–3 : Paris, France – Stade de France

: Paris, France – Stade de France August 6 : Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai La Maura

: Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai La Maura August 9 : Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic

: Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olímpic August 15–16 : London, UK – Wembley Stadium

: London, UK – Wembley Stadium October 18–19 : Kaohsiung, Taiwan – National Stadium

: Kaohsiung, Taiwan – National Stadium October 24–26 : Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala Stadium

: Bangkok, Thailand – Rajamangala Stadium November 1–2 : Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

: Jakarta, Indonesia – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium November 22–23 : Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena

: Bulacan, Philippines – Philippine Arena November 29–30 : Singapore – National Stadium

: Singapore – National Stadium January 16–18, 2026 : Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome

: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong – Kai Tak Stadium.

The group’s latest comeback, though successful in numbers, has now stirred debate within the fandom over equal treatment.

