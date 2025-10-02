  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Apologize to Rosie" - Fans unconvinced by ELLE UK's attempts to address "racism" backlash after cropping out BLACKPINK's Rosé

"Apologize to Rosie" - Fans unconvinced by ELLE UK's attempts to address "racism" backlash after cropping out BLACKPINK's Rosé

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 02, 2025 12:56 GMT
ELLE UK spotlight BLACKPINK
ELLE UK spotlight BLACKPINK's Rosé after cropping scandal (Images via X/@YSL)

ELLE UK has come under heavy criticism after its attempt to highlight BLACKPINK’s Rosé at Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 show backfired. The magazine posted a solo photo of the idol on Instagram on October 2, and called her look the “most standout” of the evening. However, many viewed the move as damage control following the cropping controversy that unfolded earlier this week.

Ad

For those unaware, the backlash began when ELLE UK shared a group picture from the Paris Fashion Week event. It features high-profile attendees including Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Charli XCX. However, Rosé was noticeably absent despite being seated with them.

Fans quickly pointed out that other outlets had uploaded the unedited image, which included Rosé. This made the decision to crop her out even more glaring. On its official Instagram post, ELLE UK wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Underwear as outerwear is one of those perennially popular trends that never really goes anywhere, particularly given fashion's love of sheer dressing, but every once in a while it has a major moment - and, according to @YSL's spring summer 2026 show, we're going to be adopting it all over again."

The publication further added,

"The most standout look came courtesy of Blackpink star #Rosé, a Saint Laurent ambassador, who sat on the front row in a silky romper suit that featured a camisole top and floaty shorts. The singer styled it with very sheer black tights, strappy sandals and a chunky gold cuff bracelet."
Ad
Ad

When ELLE UK finally attempted to highlight the Apt. artist in a dedicated post, fans dismissed it as insincere. Social media was filled with comments demanding a proper apology, rather than a quiet repost. A fan commented on Instagram:

"Apologize to Rosie!!"
A fan commented on ELLE UK&#039;s Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@ly456788)
A fan commented on ELLE UK's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@ly456788)

Some pointed out the racial undertones behind the issue. They emphasized that the K-pop idol is a global ambassador for Saint Laurent.

Ad
ELLE UK&#039;s latest post featuring the BLACKPINK star met with backlash (Images via Instagram/@elleuk)
ELLE UK's latest post featuring the BLACKPINK star met with backlash (Images via Instagram/@elleuk)

Others expressed disappointment that the repeated controversies overshadowed her historic role with the brand.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Rosé’s ambassador role with YSL and her Paris Fashion Week appearance

Rosé has been Saint Laurent’s ambassador since 2020. She made history as the first global ambassador for the fashion house in nearly six decades. She also took on the role of global ambassador for YSL Beauté earlier in 2025.

The Spring/Summer 2026 show was staged on September 29 at the Fontaine du Trocadéro and the Eiffel Tower. The BLACKPINK singer wore a pale blue satin romper with a lingerie-like design, lace accents, sheer black tights, and lilac heels.

Ad

The romper was accessorized with a long sash and simple jewelry. Her hair was styled in a smooth ponytail.

Rose at the Saint Laurent&rsquo;s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)
Rose at the Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)

Her front-row presence alongside Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Charli XCX placed her among the event’s most prominent figures.

Ad

The controversy escalated further when Charli XCX posted an Instagram photo. Rosé appeared to be obscured in the shadows. Hailey Bieber also shared the same cropped photo, which only added fuel to the fire.

In other news, Rosé recently made history as the first South Korean artist to win Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV VMAs for her solo track Apt.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Riya Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications