"Apologize to Rosie" - Fans unconvinced by ELLE UK's attempts to address "racism" backlash after cropping out BLACKPINK's Rosé

ELLE UK has come under heavy criticism after its attempt to highlight BLACKPINK’s Rosé at Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 show backfired. The magazine posted a solo photo of the idol on Instagram on October 2, and called her look the “most standout” of the evening. However, many viewed the move as damage control following the cropping controversy that unfolded earlier this week.For those unaware, the backlash began when ELLE UK shared a group picture from the Paris Fashion Week event. It features high-profile attendees including Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Charli XCX. However, Rosé was noticeably absent despite being seated with them.Fans quickly pointed out that other outlets had uploaded the unedited image, which included Rosé. This made the decision to crop her out even more glaring. On its official Instagram post, ELLE UK wrote:&quot;Underwear as outerwear is one of those perennially popular trends that never really goes anywhere, particularly given fashion's love of sheer dressing, but every once in a while it has a major moment - and, according to @YSL's spring summer 2026 show, we're going to be adopting it all over again.&quot;The publication further added,&quot;The most standout look came courtesy of Blackpink star #Rosé, a Saint Laurent ambassador, who sat on the front row in a silky romper suit that featured a camisole top and floaty shorts. The singer styled it with very sheer black tights, strappy sandals and a chunky gold cuff bracelet.&quot;When ELLE UK finally attempted to highlight the Apt. artist in a dedicated post, fans dismissed it as insincere. Social media was filled with comments demanding a proper apology, rather than a quiet repost. A fan commented on Instagram:&quot;Apologize to Rosie!!&quot;A fan commented on ELLE UK's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@ly456788)Some pointed out the racial undertones behind the issue. They emphasized that the K-pop idol is a global ambassador for Saint Laurent. ELLE UK's latest post featuring the BLACKPINK star met with backlash (Images via Instagram/@elleuk)Others expressed disappointment that the repeated controversies overshadowed her historic role with the brand.YOU(S) @odun_kimLINKELLE UK supports feminism, but deliberately excluded Rose, the main figure in this fashion show, from the picture. Are you sure you support feminism?p’korn @1520MAILSLINKhow dare u guys cut rosé out of the picture?!? elle uk u better watch out!Juwon Park @juwonreportsLINKInteresting to see how @ELLEUK chopped out #Rosé of @BLACKPINK from their YSL show photo when she’s their global ambassador.Rosé’s ambassador role with YSL and her Paris Fashion Week appearanceRosé has been Saint Laurent’s ambassador since 2020. She made history as the first global ambassador for the fashion house in nearly six decades. She also took on the role of global ambassador for YSL Beauté earlier in 2025.The Spring/Summer 2026 show was staged on September 29 at the Fontaine du Trocadéro and the Eiffel Tower. The BLACKPINK singer wore a pale blue satin romper with a lingerie-like design, lace accents, sheer black tights, and lilac heels.The romper was accessorized with a long sash and simple jewelry. Her hair was styled in a smooth ponytail.Rose at the Saint Laurent’s Spring/Summer 2026 show (Image via Getty)Her front-row presence alongside Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Charli XCX placed her among the event’s most prominent figures.The controversy escalated further when Charli XCX posted an Instagram photo. Rosé appeared to be obscured in the shadows. Hailey Bieber also shared the same cropped photo, which only added fuel to the fire.In other news, Rosé recently made history as the first South Korean artist to win Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV VMAs for her solo track Apt.