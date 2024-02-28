BLACKPINK's Rosé recently graced the fashion capital of the world, Paris, for Saint Laurent's Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show held on February 27, 2024, capturing the attention of netizens with her runway presence and trendy airport fashion en route to the event.

During the YSL showcase, Rosé shared the front row with global celebrities like actress Lily Collins and legendary model Kate Moss. The interaction between Rosé and Moss became the talk of the town when the supermodel praised the BLACKPINK member's incredible influence.

Moss recounted a meeting with Rosé in Los Angeles, sharing with another friend seated at the front row, that a photo taken with the K-pop star had propelled her friend to gain nearly one million followers on social media. the videos of this exchange went viral on social media further highlighting Rosé's global impact.

In the video, Kate Moss is heard presenting Rosé to English actress Charlotte Rampling, reminiscing about a past encounter in Los Angeles and praising the BLACKPINK member for her sweet demeanor.

Fans who are well-versed in the worldwide influence of the On the Ground singer found it delightful to receive acknowledgment from a legendary figure like Kate Moss. A user on X expressed their amusement, commenting, "They know the main event."

Fans ecstatic to see BLACKPINK Rosé and Kate Moss' interaction at the YSL Fashion Show

As a longstanding luxury French fashion brand ambassador since 2020, Rosé has consistently showcased her impeccable style, making her a fashion icon.

For Paris Fashion Week, Rosé embraced the sheer theme of Saint Laurent's collection, donning a stunning see-through dress, Rosé effortlessly showcased her bold and gorgeous fashion look, earning praise from adoring netizens.

After seeing the videos of the adorable interactions between celebrities and Rosé being the center of it all, fans took to social media to further acknowledge the idol's impeccable style and polite nature.

Rosé's looks for the YSL Fashion Show

The runway and front row were adorned with sheer pieces, and Rosé, as the YSL brand ambassador, shone in a see-through brown tiered gown.

Her outfit featured a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a ruffled top with an asymmetric hem, a front slit revealing her toned midriff, and a mid-rise flowy skirt with a pleated ruffle hem. Underneath the sheer gown, Rosé wore a black triangle bikini top and matching bottoms with high-leg cut-outs.

Transitioning from the runway to the after-party, she opted for a classic black velvet suit, exuding sophistication and style. The suit comprised a velvet blazer with notch lapels, paired with matching high-waisted pants featuring a fit and flared silhouette. Completing the after-party ensemble was a black silk-satin button-down shirt, a white-and-black silk pocket square shaped like a flower, a YSL black mini bag with gold chain straps, and black pointed slingback pumps with stunning high heels.

In every aspect, from runway to after-party, BLACKPINK's Rosé dominated the scene, leaving an indelible mark on YSL's Fall/Winter 2024 showcase and reinforcing her reputation as a global fashion sensation.