"I'm gonna throw hands": BLACKPINK's Jisoo getting mobbed by a huge crowd during her arrival at Incheon airport sparks massive concerns online

On February 26, 2024, BLACKPINK's Jisoo departed for Paris to attend the Dior fashion show. The K-pop celebrity entered the Incheon airport, surrounded by a swarm of earnest fans waiting to meet her. However, fans became overenthusiastic, and the situation turned quite dire due to everyone pushing one another and screaming.

The clip made its way to X and immediately went viral, concerning fans worldwide. Jisoo's fanbase noted that excited fans at the airport almost mobbed the idol as everyone tried to push past her security detail.

BLACKPINK vocalist Jisoo ended her solo contract with her former agency, YG Entertainment, in December 2023. The Flower singer then announced the launch of her independent artist management company, BLISSOO, on February 21, 2024.

"It's getting crazy scary": Fans express concern as Jisoo almost gets mobbed at Incheon airport

As part of Paris Fashion Week, Dior's Autumn/Winter 2024 presentation is scheduled for February 27, 2024, at 3 pm (Paris time). BLACKPINK's Jisoo is reportedly on her way to attend the fashion show as the global ambassador of the House of Dior.

On February 21, 2024, the Flower singer launched her company BLISSOO with an announcement via Instagram. Since then, her fans have eagerly awaited the idol to announce or confirm her upcoming solo projects. After launching her label, this was Jisoo's first public appearance while she was flying to Paris on February 26, 2024.

On February 25, a similar ordeal happened when her bandmate Rosé left for Paris Fashion Week via Incheon airport. Fans pushed each other and tried to get past her bodyguards to get closer to Rosé. This led to unexpected chaos, which concerned the BLACKPINK fanbase across the world.

Here's how fans reacted to the airport chaos that ensued after seeing BLACKPINK idol:

The highly anticipated drama Influenza will star the All Eyes On Me singer and has begun filming since December 2023. She disclosed the information to a fan during her December 4, 2023, departure from Seoul's Incheon Airport.

Recently, the BLACKPINK vocalist also attended Cartier's Trinity event, which was held in Paris to celebrate the Maison's 100th anniversary. The idol wore a customized Cartier necklace worth a whopping $220,000 on the evening of February 7, 2024. In addition, a ring valued at around $18,000 was also presented to the BLACKPINK idol by Cartier for the evening.

Currently, the Dior ambassador has been confirmed to star in the upcoming Korean film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint alongside South Korean stars Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Nana, Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon.

Fans are excited to see the BLACKPINK vocalist and ME artist make her acting comeback as they eagerly await the K-drama and movie release.