"This is like idol goals"- Fans in awe over BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids' Felix's adorable selfie & photo moments at Louis Vuitton SS26 show

On September 30, 2025, Paris Fashion Week became a celebration of unexpected friendships among BLACKPINK and Stray Kids fans as Lisa and Felix attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2026 showcase at the Louvre. As global ambassadors for the luxury brand, the two K-pop stars sat in the front row and shared several wholesome moments. Their interactions quickly became the highlight of the evening, as they went from taking selfies together to snapping photos of each other near the Denon wing of the museum. Lisa and Felix showed a natural camaraderie that quickly gained attention on social media. The BLACKPINK star also posted her photos with Felix alongside other ambassadors like Zendaya and Emma Stone. Meanwhile, the Stray Kids idol shared on Instagram a moment where Lisa helped him capture some of his own photos. Their gestures, free from stage choreography or agency restrictions, felt genuine and earned praise worldwide. What made the moment special was how rare such interactions are between male and female idols in the industry. There are often concerns that dating rumors can limit public friendships.Instead of sparking negativity, fans warmly embraced their bond. They described it as refreshing and heartwarming. Social media was filled with phrases like “idol goals.&quot; An X user, @lalisahourIy, wrote,hourly lisa @lalisahourIyLINKthis is like idol goalsMany praised how both idols could interact freely without worry. They called it a much-needed cultural shift in K-pop.Kater!n @kgee11223LINK@lalisahourIy I'm glad that the fans are chill and relax! 🩷💛Mimi ʟᴏᴠᴇꜱ ꜱᴇᴜɴɢᴍɪɴ ᴍᴏʀᴇ ᴛʜᴀɴ ʏᴏᴜ🧚 @SeungsMimiLINKLiterally 😍 I’m glad they’re so comfortable interacting with each other in publicDG @dylanggcraveLINK@lalisahourIy TWO PRETTY UNPROBLEMATIC BEST FRIENDS EXACTLYandi @wintersjnkLINKnow this is how it should be. idols interacting without all the hate and drama. this is too cute!! 🫳🏻They celebrated the duo’s confidence and praised their supportive attitude. Netizens even hoped for more cross-group moments like this in the future.pixi ⋆｡° ☯︎ @SEUNGlNNIELINKneed more idols to be like this without fear of fans losing their sh*tcaratrighthere @armycarat13715LINKLived upto this day to witness this in the k-pop industryilovemyself3000 @ilovemyself3001LINK@lalisahourIy THIS is what ppl should be normalising, a healthy relationship between male and female idols without causing all the unnecessary chaos from dating speculations &amp;amp;amp; fan entitlement. The k-world may heal again. These are js two gorgeous artist unfazed 😌💖💖BLACKPINK's Lisa, Stray Kids' Felix, Louis Vuitton show highlights, and moreThe Louis Vuitton SS26 show, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, was staged at the Musée du Louvre with a star-studded lineup of global ambassadors. Lisa arrived in a playful knit ensemble from the Cruise 2026 collection. She paired it with striped colors, pearls, and pumps. Meanwhile, Felix made waves in a bold white leather jacket detailed with metallic straps. His new pink hair also drew attention.Lisa at Louis Vuitton: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 (Image via Getty)The showcase brought together big names such as Zendaya, Emma Stone, and Sophie Turner. The interaction between Lisa and Felix captured headlines. Their posts were shared within hours of the event and quickly amassed millions of likes and comments across platforms. On the work side, Lisa continues to be part of BLACKPINK’s record-breaking DEADLINE world tour. The group is now heading into its Asia leg after a successful run through Europe and North America. Stray Kids recently celebrated their seventh Billboard 200 No. 1 with their album KARMA.