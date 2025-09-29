"Love their friendship so much" - Fans emotional as BTS' Jungkook reunites with 97-liner SEVENTEEN's Minyu at CXM private listening party

On September 29, 2025, fans were left pleasantly surprised when BTS’ Jungkook appeared at SEVENTEEN’s CXM private listening party in Seoul. Photos from the event were shared on Instagram by Mingyu. The two friends were seen posing with each other while celebrating the release of his sub-unit debut with group leader S.Coups.This marked one of Jungkook’s first public social gatherings since his military discharge in June, making the reunion even more meaningful. The two idols are known to be long-time friends through the “97-liner” squad. In the past, they were often seen enjoying outings and meetings along with other idols born in the year 1997.The latest gathering was organized ahead of the release of CXM’s mini-album HYPE VIBES. It included fellow SEVENTEEN members and close acquaintances.While the spotlight was on S.Coups and Mingyu’s project, it was Jungkook’s surprise appearance that quickly caught attention online. The BTS member was dressed in an all-black monochrome outfit, including a leather jacket in the same colour.As the pictures circulated on social media, fans were touched to see the youngest BTS member spending time with Mingyu again. It showed their friendship remained strong despite busy schedules and time apart during enlistment.“I love their friendship so much—my babies,” tweeted one X user.𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚒 ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ @koomin9yoo_nLINKI love their friendship so much—my babies😩💘Social media was filled with warm reactions as fans praised the two K-pop idols’ bond. Many said the reunion was heartwarming and reminded them of past “97-liner” interactions.𝐉𝐊𝟒𝐋𝐲𝐟 📀👑 @my4vrEuphoriaLINKMy 97 besties 🥺🫶💖♥︎₇ @jjkgaIleryLINKjungkook &amp; mingyu’s friendship is so precious 🥹나비.97 (FAN) @jeongoldenlightLINK97 besties duo always making iconic appearances ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥e⁷ ⟭⟬ 🌟 jikook are home @ziam_jikookLINKluuuv these bffs huhuMeanwhile, others expressed excitement at seeing the BTS member back in a more public setting with his friends.min⁷ 🌷💜🌸 @taetaecarebearLINKoooooooo jeon jungkook in all black as per ush hahahaSTOP PH CORRUPTION @jimingchloLINKhaters can cry!!! 8/9 years of friendship is insane 🤍🤍🤍🤍oh my gyukook, please never change. pls be friends forever 🤍🤍🤍my name is RiRi @MydarlingookLINKI’m so obsessed with this jungkook fitJungkook and Mingyu’s “97-liner” bond, CXM’s new release, and moreJungkook performing at TSX, Times Square (Image via Getty)The meeting between Jungkook and Mingyu was even more special as it was one of the first times Jungkook was spotted publicly with his peers after completing his military service.The BTS star has long been associated with the “97-liner” group of idols. It includes Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO, Jaehyun from NCT, and BamBam and Yugyeom from GOT7, alongside SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, DK, and The8. Their friendship has included getting meals, going on private trips, and even viral dance challenges.mirakoo @voiceofjeonLINKYugyeom mentioning the 97-liner friend group and the trip he took with jungkook, mingyu and eunwoo to busan last year. He said they had a lot of fun!CXM’s listening party previewed six tracks from HYPE VIBES, including the title song 5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman). It is co-produced by Mingyu and S.Coups. The album shows the pair’s hip-hop and R&amp;B roots, with collaborations and hands-on creative input from both members.For SEVENTEEN, 2025 has been a year of major milestones. The group recently kicked off their New_ World Tour with sold-out shows in Incheon. It marked their 10th anniversary alongside the release of their studio album Happy Burstday.Some members are also balancing enlistments, with Jeonghan and Wonwoo already serving and others preparing to follow.Meanwhile, the BTS star is preparing for the group’s comeback next year. He has also been active with recent Weverse livestreams and has drawn attention for cooking broadcasts, fashion show appearances, and more.