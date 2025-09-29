  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Love their friendship so much" - Fans emotional as BTS' Jungkook reunites with 97-liner SEVENTEEN's Minyu at CXM private listening party

"Love their friendship so much" - Fans emotional as BTS' Jungkook reunites with 97-liner SEVENTEEN's Minyu at CXM private listening party

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 29, 2025 15:00 GMT
BTS
BTS' Jungkook with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu (Images via Instagram/@min9yu_k)

On September 29, 2025, fans were left pleasantly surprised when BTS’ Jungkook appeared at SEVENTEEN’s CXM private listening party in Seoul. Photos from the event were shared on Instagram by Mingyu. The two friends were seen posing with each other while celebrating the release of his sub-unit debut with group leader S.Coups.

Ad

This marked one of Jungkook’s first public social gatherings since his military discharge in June, making the reunion even more meaningful. The two idols are known to be long-time friends through the “97-liner” squad. In the past, they were often seen enjoying outings and meetings along with other idols born in the year 1997.

The latest gathering was organized ahead of the release of CXM’s mini-album HYPE VIBES. It included fellow SEVENTEEN members and close acquaintances.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While the spotlight was on S.Coups and Mingyu’s project, it was Jungkook’s surprise appearance that quickly caught attention online. The BTS member was dressed in an all-black monochrome outfit, including a leather jacket in the same colour.

As the pictures circulated on social media, fans were touched to see the youngest BTS member spending time with Mingyu again. It showed their friendship remained strong despite busy schedules and time apart during enlistment.

Ad
“I love their friendship so much—my babies,” tweeted one X user.
Ad

Social media was filled with warm reactions as fans praised the two K-pop idols’ bond. Many said the reunion was heartwarming and reminded them of past “97-liner” interactions.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others expressed excitement at seeing the BTS member back in a more public setting with his friends.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Jungkook and Mingyu’s “97-liner” bond, CXM’s new release, and more

Jungkook performing at TSX, Times Square (Image via Getty)
Jungkook performing at TSX, Times Square (Image via Getty)

The meeting between Jungkook and Mingyu was even more special as it was one of the first times Jungkook was spotted publicly with his peers after completing his military service.

Ad

The BTS star has long been associated with the “97-liner” group of idols. It includes Cha Eun-woo from ASTRO, Jaehyun from NCT, and BamBam and Yugyeom from GOT7, alongside SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, DK, and The8. Their friendship has included getting meals, going on private trips, and even viral dance challenges.

Ad

CXM’s listening party previewed six tracks from HYPE VIBES, including the title song 5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman). It is co-produced by Mingyu and S.Coups. The album shows the pair’s hip-hop and R&B roots, with collaborations and hands-on creative input from both members.

For SEVENTEEN, 2025 has been a year of major milestones. The group recently kicked off their New_ World Tour with sold-out shows in Incheon. It marked their 10th anniversary alongside the release of their studio album Happy Burstday.

Ad

Some members are also balancing enlistments, with Jeonghan and Wonwoo already serving and others preparing to follow.

Meanwhile, the BTS star is preparing for the group’s comeback next year. He has also been active with recent Weverse livestreams and has drawn attention for cooking broadcasts, fashion show appearances, and more.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankita Barat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications