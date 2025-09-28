  • home icon
  "Proud is really an understatement"- Fans react as Junhui brings out Jackie Chan for a surprise guest appearance at SEVENTEEN's Hong Kong concert

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 28, 2025 08:17 GMT
Jackie Chan appears at SEVENTEEN
Jackie Chan appears at SEVENTEEN's Hong Kong concert (Images via Instagram/@junhui_moon & X/@pledis_17)

On September 27, 2025, SEVENTEEN’s ongoing NEW_ World Tour gave fans an unforgettable surprise in Hong Kong when Jackie Chan walked onto the stage. The legendary actor made an appearance during the group's stop at Kai Tak Stadium.

The 71-year-old was dressed in a pink tracksuit and his trademark glasses. The action star greeted thousands of fans with waves and smiles before joining the members in their signature chant. It was Junhui who had invited him to the show, following the bond they formed while working together on The Shadow’s Edge, the 2025 action thriller.

Jun warmly hugged Jackie Chan, and the rest of the members followed with high-fives and hugs, visibly thrilled by his presence. As translated by user @menjunfei on X, Junhui thanked Jackie Chan for traveling especially for the group’s concert. He said:

"Actually Jackie Chan is the very first and only guest to get onto the stage of SVT concert. I'm truly very grateful. Has everyone seen The Shadow's Edge? After watching it, you'll definitely think jackie could keep fighting for another 20 years! It's really an honor to have jackie. He came straight to our concert as soon as he landed, and he has a very busy schedule after this. He really came to this stage especially for us. Thank you!"
In response to Junhui's speech, Jackie Chan also shared his thoughts on being there.

"I know it's their 10th anniversary and it's their first time inviting guests onto the stage. I also want to thank Xiao Wen—we recently filmed a movie together, and he asked if I could come to have some fun. Honestly, at my age now, I prefer singing over dancing, my own songs are simpler to perform, but theirs are tougher with all the dancing. I can only handle the simpler ones," the actor said.
The unexpected crossover of one of Asia’s biggest film icons with a top K-pop group became the highlight of the night. One X user, @KyeomisMole, wrote:

"the little boy from shenzhen would be so proud of wen junhui for the person he’s become today. being in the world’s best kpop group and now sharing a stage with the most respected actor, the jackie chan. proud is really an understatement for what i feel rn."
Fans of SEVENTEEN took to social media to share their excitement, calling the collaboration surreal and historic.

Meanwhile, others emphasized that only SEVENTEEN could pull off such a guest appearance at their concert.

More about Jackie Chan’s appearance, SEVENTEEN’s concert, and ongoing activities

Jackie Chan didn’t just greet the fans. The actor also joined in SEVENTEEN’s concert chant, interacted with the members, and even sang along with the group. He said he was there because Jun had invited him after they filmed together. He explained that at his age, he enjoyed singing more than dancing, but wanted to show his support for SEVENTEEN’s 10th anniversary.

His presence added a unique flavor to the Hong Kong stop, marking the first time SEVENTEEN had a guest performer on stage.

SEVENTEEN's Hong Kong concerts were part of the group’s large-scale NEW_ World Tour. It started in Incheon earlier in September. The shows at Kai Tak Stadium featured group numbers, solo performances, and special stage effects, keeping the audience engaged for nearly three hours. Highlights included Mingyu’s new solo Shake It Off, Vernon’s raw guitar stage, and Joshua’s ballad Fortunate Change.

Jun’s connection with Jackie Chan comes from The Shadow’s Edge, which was released in Hong Kong earlier this month. The film paired Jun with Chan and Tony Leung Ka-fai in a high-stakes action story.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is celebrating their 10th anniversary with their fifth studio album Happy Burstday.

Four members of the group are currently serving in the military, while the remaining lineup continues to headline the tour and deliver standout performances.

