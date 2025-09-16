"So excited for this"- Internet thrilled over rumors of Kpop Demon Hunter x Fortnite collaboration

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 16, 2025 12:38 GMT
Kpop Demon Hunters X Fortnite collaboration (Images via X/@NetflixKR &amp; @Fortnite)
On September 15, 2025, leaks from well-known Fortnite dataminers hinted at a possible collaboration between Epic Games’ battle royale and the Netflix animated hit K-pop Demon Hunters. The crossover is said to happen very soon. It will probably take place during the ongoing chapter 6, season 4.

While Epic Games has not officially confirmed the rumors yet, insiders like @SpushFNBR and @Loolo_WRLD have indicated that the collab is already in progress. It sparked excitement across gaming communities. User @SpushFNBR, on X, wrote on his social media,

"INSIDER: KPOP DEMON HUNTERS X FORTNITE - THIS SEASON! This information comes from a reliable source, that me and @Loolo_WRLD can confirm, I will be posting more information in the next weeks, stay tuned!!"
also-read-trending Trending
The rumored content is expected to include skins of the main trio (Rumi, Mira, and Zoey) along with music emotes, jam tracks, and themed gear inspired by their demon-hunting outfits.

Some believe a full Fortnite Festival experience could be on the way, potentially featuring performances tied to the movie’s chart-topping soundtrack. The timing also makes sense, as K-pop Demon Hunters quickly became Netflix’s most-watched animated musical after its release earlier this year.

As soon as the leak spread, the internet buzzed with reactions. An X user, @NHRecon, wrote,

Many fans said they had “literally spoken it into existence.” Meanwhile, others joked they were already planning outfits for their favorite characters.

Calls for a Soda Pop emote and requests for skins with animal-inspired backblings flooded social media. It showed just how high anticipation has become.

What we know so far about the rumored Fortnite x K-pop Demon Hunters collaboration

Netflix's animated film follows HUNTR/X, a girl group consisting of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who live double lives as singers by day and demon slayers by night. Its blend of vibrant animation, music, and action resonated worldwide. Several tracks from the soundtrack charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

A reported sequel is already in development, making the rumored crossover feel like a natural extension of its growing franchise.

South Korea K-Pop Demon Hunters - Source: Getty
Leaks about the collaboration first emerged in July 2025, when insider accounts suggested discussions were in progress. By September 15, reliable dataminers SpushFNBR and Loolo_WRLD confirmed the collaboration was happening “this season.”

Other reputable leakers, like Hypex and ShiinaBR, supported these reports. Many now anticipate an announcement before the Fortnitemares update in early October.

While specific details are still not revealed, the rumored crossover could happen anytime from late September to early November 2025.

Given Fortnite’s history of launching music-themed collaborations quickly after leaks, many believe confirmation will come within days. If true, this would be one of the fastest turns arounds for a Fortnite partnership.

