From iphone 17 pro to 1.5 Million KRW gift cards: SEVENTEEN's surprise raffle dinner event for staffs wins the internet

On September 19, 2025, SEVENTEEN fans were delighted after the group revealed a surprise raffle dinner event held for their staff. During the gathering, each of the 13 members prepared gifts, ranging from luxury tech and fashion to dining experiences. It showed just how much the 13-piece value their team.The raffle gifts included an iPhone 17 Pro, AirPods 4th generation, a Dyson vacuum cleaner, Dior products worth 2 million KRW, and even exclusive signed items. Some members added personal touches, like DK gifting a framed photo he had taken himself.Staff members who won were seen celebrating with cheers and laughter throughout the event. Here is a full list of raffle gifts from the members of SEVENTEEN:iPhone 17 ProAirPods 4th generationDyson vacuum cleanerDior products worth 2 million KRWGlenmorangie Signet (premium whisky)Chinese liquor (Maotai)Leg massagerArc’teryx windbreakerFive gift cards worth 300,000 KRW each (totaling 1.5 million KRW)Two unlimited omakase meal vouchersEspresso coffee machineTwo additional meal vouchers for any restaurant of choiceSigned framed photograph by DKFans praised SEVENTEEN’s generosity and thoughtfulness. Many pointed out that the members were not only rewarding their staff with material gifts but also showing genuine gratitude. An X user, @hunmanity, wrote:&quot;Good people really attract good people.. seventeen's success is not just about numbers, yes thats important, but also the impact on people. they're always loved and adored by the people they work with because they also give the same amount of love and gratitude towards them.&quot;dita @hunmanityLINKgood people really attract good people.. seventeen's success is not just about numbers, yes thats important, but also the impact on people. they're always loved and adored by the people they work with because they also give the same amount of love and gratitude towards them 🥺🤍Others said the joy on the staff’s faces reflected the strong bond between the team and the idols. Social media was filled with posts calling the group’s gesture “kind” and the reason they are so loved.GiulyCaradull @CaratBBBBRLINKThe sweetness of Seventeen, who prepares such wonderful surprises for his staff... 🥹🥹❤️‍🔥 Fan should remember this love before attacking the staff and the company every day on every social media platform for silly reasons..우지냥이 @lunehoonLINKthis clip just shows and proves again why people love working with seventeen 🥹 they’re always so kind and involves everyone they work with- sharing what they can share, making them laugh, smile, be happy !! i love my team, i love my crew indeed !!KY @ddaddu_wonuLINKtheir reactions when they knew who won the raffle 😆😆 they were so happy 🥹🥹Kathrina @vindicatedtruthLINKWhen they proudly sang “I love my team, I love my crew”—they absolutely meant it 💯🥹Some also joked about how to sign up to become part of SEVENTEEN's staff. Fans admired how the group turned what could have been a simple dinner into a memory their staff will never forget.Mara ⭐️ @harmonyseekingLINKThis speaks so much to who their are as people 😭💕 yes, in the end it’s not about materialistic things but it just shows that the members know that they wouldn’t be where they are without their staff.joshua @jeonjkrockLINKguess i should've had seventeen staff as my career aspirationsham 🫧 @dzaifartsLINKso… where do i sign up to be one of their staff membersMore on SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit, tour, and member enlistmentsThe raffle dinner comes at a busy time for the group. Earlier this month, S.Coups and Mingyu announced their new sub-unit CxM, set to debut with their first mini-album Hype Vibes on September 29, 2025. The teaser was filmed in Los Angeles and showed a lively summer vibe with scenes of cruising and partying.Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s [NEW_] World Tour is already underway. It kicked off with two sold-out nights in Incheon and will move to Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on September 27–28. The tour will then head to North America in October and then Japan’s dome circuit in November and December.SEVENTEEN for their NEW World Tour Day 1 (Image via X/@pledis_17)Alongside the shows, the group is also running a large-scale city festival in Hong Kong called CARATIA. It will feature drone shows, installations, and themed transports across the city.The group is also navigating mandatory military service, with four members namely Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Woozi, and Hoshi, currently serving. S.Coups has been exempt due to his ACL injury. Meanwhile, Joshua, Jun, and The8 are exempt through foreign citizenship.The remaining members, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, are expected to enlist gradually between 2027 and 2029.The group recently marked their 10th anniversary year with their fifth studio album Happy Burstday, solo projects, and new sub-units.