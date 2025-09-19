  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • From iphone 17 pro to 1.5 Million KRW gift cards: SEVENTEEN's surprise raffle dinner event for staffs wins the internet

From iphone 17 pro to 1.5 Million KRW gift cards: SEVENTEEN's surprise raffle dinner event for staffs wins the internet

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 19, 2025 07:23 GMT
SEVENTEEN
SEVENTEEN's surprise raffle dinner event for staffs (Image via X/@pledis_17)

On September 19, 2025, SEVENTEEN fans were delighted after the group revealed a surprise raffle dinner event held for their staff. During the gathering, each of the 13 members prepared gifts, ranging from luxury tech and fashion to dining experiences. It showed just how much the 13-piece value their team.

Ad

The raffle gifts included an iPhone 17 Pro, AirPods 4th generation, a Dyson vacuum cleaner, Dior products worth 2 million KRW, and even exclusive signed items. Some members added personal touches, like DK gifting a framed photo he had taken himself.

Staff members who won were seen celebrating with cheers and laughter throughout the event. Here is a full list of raffle gifts from the members of SEVENTEEN:

  1. iPhone 17 Pro
  2. AirPods 4th generation
  3. Dyson vacuum cleaner
  4. Dior products worth 2 million KRW
  5. Glenmorangie Signet (premium whisky)
  6. Chinese liquor (Maotai)
  7. Leg massager
  8. Arc’teryx windbreaker
  9. Five gift cards worth 300,000 KRW each (totaling 1.5 million KRW)
  10. Two unlimited omakase meal vouchers
  11. Espresso coffee machine
  12. Two additional meal vouchers for any restaurant of choice
  13. Signed framed photograph by DK
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans praised SEVENTEEN’s generosity and thoughtfulness. Many pointed out that the members were not only rewarding their staff with material gifts but also showing genuine gratitude. An X user, @hunmanity, wrote:

"Good people really attract good people.. seventeen's success is not just about numbers, yes thats important, but also the impact on people. they're always loved and adored by the people they work with because they also give the same amount of love and gratitude towards them."
Ad
Ad

Others said the joy on the staff’s faces reflected the strong bond between the team and the idols. Social media was filled with posts calling the group’s gesture “kind” and the reason they are so loved.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Some also joked about how to sign up to become part of SEVENTEEN's staff. Fans admired how the group turned what could have been a simple dinner into a memory their staff will never forget.

Ad
Ad
Ad

More on SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit, tour, and member enlistments

The raffle dinner comes at a busy time for the group. Earlier this month, S.Coups and Mingyu announced their new sub-unit CxM, set to debut with their first mini-album Hype Vibes on September 29, 2025. The teaser was filmed in Los Angeles and showed a lively summer vibe with scenes of cruising and partying.

Ad

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s [NEW_] World Tour is already underway. It kicked off with two sold-out nights in Incheon and will move to Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on September 27–28. The tour will then head to North America in October and then Japan’s dome circuit in November and December.

SEVENTEEN for their NEW World Tour Day 1 (Image via X/@pledis_17)
SEVENTEEN for their NEW World Tour Day 1 (Image via X/@pledis_17)

Alongside the shows, the group is also running a large-scale city festival in Hong Kong called CARATIA. It will feature drone shows, installations, and themed transports across the city.

Ad

The group is also navigating mandatory military service, with four members namely Jeonghan, Wonwoo, Woozi, and Hoshi, currently serving. S.Coups has been exempt due to his ACL injury. Meanwhile, Joshua, Jun, and The8 are exempt through foreign citizenship.

The remaining members, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, are expected to enlist gradually between 2027 and 2029.

The group recently marked their 10th anniversary year with their fifth studio album Happy Burstday, solo projects, and new sub-units.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by DEEPALI
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications