"His dad is so supportive"- Fans touched as Jimin's father announces heartfelt café event to celebrate BTS star's military discharge

On June 2, 2025, fans of BTS' Jimin were moved when ZMILLENNIL Café in Busan, run by the singer’s father, announced a special event. The event is to mark the idol’s upcoming military discharge. The heartfelt update came through the café’s official Instagram page, @zm_illennialcafe. Mr. Park shared that they would host a small event on June 11 to celebrate his return.

As part of the celebration, the café will distribute copies of Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, to 30 lucky visitors. The winners will be chosen based on receipt numbers.

In his message, he wrote that he prepared a “small but special gift” in hopes of making the day feel rich with music and joy. The caption read:

"Hello, this is ZM-illennial. We are going to hold a small event at the ZM-illennial store on June 11. This time, we're going to give out the MUSE album to 30 people. As before, it will proceed based on the receipt number. I hope it's a busy day for music to stay for a while prepared a small but special gift. Stop by and feel the relaxation and rhythm together. ZM-illennial is still open today."

This announcement not only celebrated the milestone of Jimin’s military service ending but also gave fans another reason to appreciate the warm bond between father and son. An X user, @OnlyFrJimin, wrote:

"His dad is so supportive, Jimin is so loved by his fans and parent's."

Many longtime followers recalled how Mr. Park has always shown subtle yet meaningful support, from sending flowers during concerts to sharing messages during his solo comebacks. Now, with Jimin just days away from his discharge, fans are touched by this gesture.

Fans flooded social media to praise Mr. Park’s thoughtfulness and called it a beautiful display of parental pride.

"he's adorable he must be so excited to have his jimin back," a fan commented.

"This is called a Father's Love. Many people long to have a very supportive and loving father. It's a bonus when he openly shows how proud he is of his child," an X user wrote.

"What a wonderful dad he is. I can truly understand why so much envy and jealously . Ppl can only dream of such a genuine sweet relationship between dad and son," another fan added.

"Waaa i wanna go there," a fan commented.

Some shared how rare it is to witness such open support. They admired the gentle and consistent way he shows his love.

"oh this is so precious," an X user wrote.

"Aww this is SO cute!! Thank you to Ji min’s appa and the cafe—this feels like a big warm hug for all of us who missed him," another one said.

"That's so sweet! He will finally have his son back from the military," a netizen remarked.

Jimin's solo success and more about the ZMILLENNIL Café

The ZMILLENNIL Café is located in Busan. The café was formerly known as MAGNATE. However, it was rebranded last year after an unrelated company claimed the original trademark.

The new name, ZMILLENNIL, combines "millennial" and "Gen Z," reflecting Mr. Park’s desire to build a space where younger generations feel connected and welcomed.

Over the years, it has become a beloved destination for BTS fans, where Mr. Park displays personal items and even handwritten messages from the BTS star. One such note left fans emotional on this year’s Parents' Day. In a letter addressed to his father, Jimin wrote:

"Dear Dad whom I love, I sincerely thank you for always being a great source of strength for me just by your presence.Take care of your health.I love you always.Your son Ji-min."

The singer's second album, MUSE, was released in July 2024. It featured collaborations with artists like Sofia Carson and Loco. The title track, Who, became the longest-charting Korean song on the Billboard Hot 100.

His 2023 debut solo album Face also left a strong mark, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and producing the No. 1 hit Like Crazy.

With his discharge set for June 11, fans across the globe have already started organizing tribute banners and café events.

