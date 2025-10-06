  • home icon
  "This is for the history books" - Fans thrilled as BLACKPINK's Jisoo reported to collab with ex-One Direction's Zayn Malik on new single 'Eyes Closed'

By Shreya Jha
Modified Oct 06, 2025 05:19 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jisoo reportedly to collaborate with One Direction's Zayn Malik (Image via X/@zaynmalik, @officialBLISSOO)

On October 6, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo dropped a surprise teaser image on Instagram. The post reads Eyes Closed with the caption, “The duet has arrived. ”Fans immediately started guessing who the mystery collaborator might be. The teaser shows Jisoo in the foreground, with a male silhouette behind her, back turned. His face is hidden, but fans noticed the figure looks a lot like British singer Zayn Malik, ex-One Direction.

An industry source told The Korea Herald that Jisoo will release a new ballad duet with Zayn later this month. The source didn’t give an exact date but hinted Zayn’s recent appearance at BLACKPINK’s New York concert could be related to the project. If confirmed, it would be Jisoo's first major international collaboration since her solo debut and Zayn’s first music project with a K-pop artist. Fans are already discussing the potential collab.

"The concept of a member of the biggest girl group in the world collaborating with a member of the biggest boy group ever, this is for the history books," an X user commented.
Many believe this duet is set to be nothing short of "iconic," with the potential to become "huge."

Eyes Closed will be the BLACKPINK madnae's her first release since her solo EP Amortage dropped in February. The mini-album included tracks such as Earthquake, Your Love, Tears, and Hugs & Kisses.

Zayn Malik surprises fans at BLACKPINK concert with Khai

Zayn Malik made a surprise appearance at BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE concert in New York on July 27 with his daughter, Khai. Later, he dropped a photo on Instagram showing both of them cheering with their hands in the air, captioned,

“@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU :) ME & KHAI LOVED IT.”

The Pillowtalk star’s concert visit quickly stirred talk among fans, many wondering if a Zayn x BLACKPINK collab might actually be in the works. He and model Gigi Hadid welcomed Khai in September 2020. Having first risen to fame as part of One Direction, one of the most successful boy bands in the world, Zayn parted ways with the group in March 2015. The singer has since continued building his solo career.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s world tour, DEADLINE, kicked off on July 5 and 6, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. Jisoo, who’s midway through the tour, recently wrapped the London shows on August 15 and 16 and is on a short pause before the next stop in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on October 18.

Shreya Jha

Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.

Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.

Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor.

