"Spreading false information?"- Fans defend BLACKPINK against viral unsold seats & black curtain allegations at Wembley Stadium concert

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 18, 2025 17:28 GMT
BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)
BLACKPINK members (Image via Instagram/@lalalalisa_m)

On August 16, the BBC released an article about BLACKPINK’s recent concert at Wembley Stadium in London, part of their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour. The article highlighted that the members made history as the first-ever girl group to headline at the venue, selling out all seats with over 70,000 attendees.

Additionally, the report largely celebrated and praised the K-pop girl group for their impressive milestone, even referring to them as the world's biggest girl group. However, shortly after the news broke, many netizens counteracted the statement made in the article, alleging that the venue for BLACKPINK's Wembley Stadium concert was half empty, with barely any attendees.

As these speculations spread online, fans quickly came to BLACKPINK’s defense by sharing evidence from the concert. Numerous attendees posted videos showing the packed venue, while one Wembley employee also supported the fans’ claims by clarifying the situation.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Why are you spreading false information? people brought tickets for this section and when they arrived it was closed off for some reason so they had to rearrange their seats possibly closer"
More fans came to the group's defense and explained the reality of the situation.

Many others echoed this sentiment, providing photos and videos that countered the empty-seat claims and reaffirmed the concert's sold-out status.

BLACKPINK announces new concert dates for the group's 2025 DEADLINE World Tour

After a two-year group hiatus to focus on their solo careers, the four BLACKPINK members reunited this year for their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour. In July 2025, they released their new single, JUMP. The tour has already taken them to cities like Chicago, Milan, Toronto, and Barcelona.

The last show of the first world tour announcement for DEADLINE was held at Wembley Stadium on August 15 and 16. Following this, the members are expected to continue their concert across the globe with a new leg as part of their DEADLINE World Tour.

Here are the new dates and venues of the upcoming world tour concerts, which are expected to start from October 2025:

  • October 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National Stadium
  • October 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National Stadium
  • October 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National Stadium
  • Nov. 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • Nov. 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium
  • November 22: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)
  • November 29: Singapore, National Stadium
  • November 30: Singapore, National Stadium
  • January 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Dome
  • January 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
  • January 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak Stadium
With more shows confirmed, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming concerts and looking forward to potential new releases from BLACKPINK as the DEADLINE World Tour continues.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Sriparna Barui
