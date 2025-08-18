“Spreading false information?”- Fans defend BLACKPINK against viral unsold seats & black curtain allegations at Wembley Stadium concert

On August 16, the BBC released an article about BLACKPINK’s recent concert at Wembley Stadium in London, part of their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour. The article highlighted that the members made history as the first-ever girl group to headline at the venue, selling out all seats with over 70,000 attendees.Additionally, the report largely celebrated and praised the K-pop girl group for their impressive milestone, even referring to them as the world's biggest girl group. However, shortly after the news broke, many netizens counteracted the statement made in the article, alleging that the venue for BLACKPINK's Wembley Stadium concert was half empty, with barely any attendees.As these speculations spread online, fans quickly came to BLACKPINK’s defense by sharing evidence from the concert. Numerous attendees posted videos showing the packed venue, while one Wembley employee also supported the fans’ claims by clarifying the situation.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Why are you spreading false information? people brought tickets for this section and when they arrived it was closed off for some reason so they had to rearrange their seats possibly closer&quot;NovoChrono @astastastaaLINK@boraXcity why are you spreading false information? people brought tickets for this section and when they arrived it was closed off for some reason so they had to rearrange their seats possibly closerMore fans came to the group's defense and explained the reality of the situation.Alice Taylor's bitch⁷ 🍉 saw BLACKPINK again @IamFromStarsLINK@BPTOURNEWS Oh yes, here's my video where you can clearly see 20,000 empty seats 🤦‍♀️ this person is just embarrassing themselfiii @romanoroman22LINK@Spiiccyculttss they wish it wasn’t so fullStarlight till the end @JenniesEmpireLINKAs a Wembley employee for over 20 years, I can confirm BLACKPINK had a huge attendance. Floor was packed. No like other kpop act that had empty seats and empty floor #DEADLINE_IN_LONDON #BLACKPINK⁷ @bgkthLINKi’m so sick of ppl saying this sh*t and talking abt the curtains like the seats towards the stage are always covered for every concert bc of viewing restrictions, idk abt the standing bit being removed but most sections were at least 80% fullMany others echoed this sentiment, providing photos and videos that countered the empty-seat claims and reaffirmed the concert's sold-out status.HibHob 🌱🌷 @h_a711LINKThe way it’s always the people who weren’t there that want to comment…personally our section had a blast🤷‍♀️Faerie is EUSEXUA 🇵🇸 ⅓ of Déni @hanbinthecloudsLINKThe show was incredible &amp;amp;amp; I found that Europeans actually take seated seats seriously. Plus, if everyone sits, everyone can see. Unfortunately, a man stood in front of me so I had to stand all night. But I had a great time &amp;amp;amp; there was still a sh*t ton of people there !sars 🦋 @cuckoobobLINKdamn yall cant be this slow 😭 its either u are slow or u have never attended a concert in ur whole livemr is dancing alone🐬 @snookmseyeLINKYou have to be blind to post tsBLACKPINK announces new concert dates for the group's 2025 DEADLINE World TourAfter a two-year group hiatus to focus on their solo careers, the four BLACKPINK members reunited this year for their 2025 DEADLINE World Tour. In July 2025, they released their new single, JUMP. The tour has already taken them to cities like Chicago, Milan, Toronto, and Barcelona.The last show of the first world tour announcement for DEADLINE was held at Wembley Stadium on August 15 and 16. Following this, the members are expected to continue their concert across the globe with a new leg as part of their DEADLINE World Tour. Here are the new dates and venues of the upcoming world tour concerts, which are expected to start from October 2025:October 18: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National StadiumOctober 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Kaohsiung National StadiumOctober 24: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National StadiumOctober 25: Bangkok, Thailand, Rajamangala National StadiumOctober 26: Bangkok, Thailand @ Rajamangala National StadiumNov. 1: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main StadiumNov. 2: Jakarta, Indonesia, Gelora Bung Karno Main StadiumNovember 22: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)November 23: Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena (Stadium)November 29: Singapore, National StadiumNovember 30: Singapore, National StadiumJanuary 16: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 17: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 18: Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo DomeJanuary 24: Hong Kong, Kai Tak StadiumJanuary 25: Hong Kong, Kai Tak StadiumWith more shows confirmed, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming concerts and looking forward to potential new releases from BLACKPINK as the DEADLINE World Tour continues.