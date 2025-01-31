“Truly a master at what he does”- Fans react as BTS’ j-hope drops Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 live performance practice video

On Friday, January 31, BTS' j-hope released the dance practice video of his live performance for the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 show. The show took place on January 23 in France at 8:40 PM, and several K-pop idols like BLACKPINK's Rosé, BIGBANG's G-Dragon, etc., also joined the same. BTS' j-hope performed three of his tracks namely On the Street, MORE, and MIC DROP.

Following the same, he also released the dance practice video of the preparation for the live performance at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2025 show through the official BTS YouTube channel. When this video landed on the internet, fans and netizens couldn't stop talking about the idol's dance skills and stated that they were impressed with the video.

"J-Hope's energy and precision are unmatched! His smooth transitions and incredible footwork make every performance unforgettable. Truly a master at what he does!" wrote an X user.

"The only member multi-talented enough to perform the entire song on his own. Fight me." said a fan on X

"When you are so good, a practice video becomes a treat in itself. So so good! Glued to the screen and barely breathing, I was." added another fan

"Hobi is the personification of the cool kid! I loved watching him effortlessly move in the practice session" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens commented about the idol's skills showcased in the dance practice video, with one fan calling him the "king of live performance."

"Jung Hoseok, do you ever get tired of being this cool?" stated a fan

"zero backtrack like this man is a freaking ACE" added an X user

"My ss are low quality but you can still feel the stage presence this man gives off even during a practice" said a netizen

"j-hope's live vocals so fvcking unmatched. He just really sounds the same, recording, practice, official performance, fvck, you the man Jung Hoseok, KING OF LIVE PERFORMANCE" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' j-hope and his recent solo activities

On October 17, BTS' j-hope was discharged from the military following the completion of his mandatory enlistment. He enlisted back in April 2023 and served in the military as a Sergeant in the South Korean Army. Following the same, the idol has been slowly re-entering the industry.

On October 23, 2024, the K-pop idol threw the first pitch at Game 2 of the Korean Series at Gwangju KIA Champions Field. The match was between KIA Tigers vs. Samsung Lions match in the 2024 Korean Series. In November, the idol was also spotted at the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship pop-up store.

Most recently, the K-pop idol also announced his solo tour called Hope on the Stage. He's expected to make stops across 15 cities including Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and more. Therefore, fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to the same.

Additionally, on January 22, he also attended Louis Vuitton's Fall-Winter 2025 Menswear show during the Paris Fashion Week. He also released a song called, LV Bag, in collaboration with Don Toliver and Pharrell Williams. This track was created for and played on the runway of the event.

