tvN confirms Earth Arcade 3 release date and cast: All you need to know

tvN's hit variety show Earth Arcade is returning for its third season, with its premiere slated for April 25, 2025. According to a report by OSEN dated March 11, 2025, the show will air as a Friday night entertainment program. Produced by PD Na Young-seok, Earth Arcade features Lee Eun-ji, Oh My Girl's Mimi, Lee Young-ji, and IVE's Ahn Yu-jin.

Since its first season, the show has gained immense popularity, achieving a peak viewership rating of 3.8%, as per OSEN. Season 1 took the cast to Thailand, while season 2 ventured to Finland, drawing an even greater response from audiences and reaching a high of 4.1%.

Earth Arcade season 3

The success of the series also led to the spin-off Ttu Ttu Bang Bang, where the cast attempted to obtain driver's licenses and embarked on a self-driven trip. The spin-off recorded a strong 2.8% rating, further cementing the show's appeal.

With seasons 1 and 2 and the spin-off performing well, tvN included Earth Arcade 3 in its 2025 lineup. The new season, which began filming abroad last month, is already generating excitement. However, tvN has yet to confirm details such as the number of episodes.

The Earth Arcade series is a hybrid variety show blending action, adventure, and multiverse elements. It follows four warriors on a mission to capture a runaway moon rabbit that has escaped to Earth, taking them on a journey through different times and dimensions.

More about the cast

Lee Eun-ji earned the Best Female Variety Performer award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in Earth Arcade. Originally a dance sports athlete in her teens, she transitioned to comedy and debuted in 2014 on tvN's Comedy Big League. In March 2021, she signed an exclusive contract with Cube Entertainment.

Kim Mi-hyun, professionally known as Mimi, graduated from Changwon Girls' High School and trained for two years before debuting in April 2015 as Oh My Girl's main rapper, main dancer, and sub-vocalist.

The group, promoted as the sister act to B1A4 under WM Entertainment, quickly gained popularity in South Korea and Japan. A frequent variety show guest, Mimi formed the duo MNZ with Lee Eun-ji in July 2024, following their close bond on Earth Arcade.

Lee Young-ji rose to fame as the winner of High School Rapper 3 and Show Me the Money 11. She also hosts the web talk show Not Much Prepared and released her first EP, 16 Fantasy, on June 21, 2024. In addition to her entertainment career, she donated 10 million won (approximately $7,000) to support victims of the 2022 South Korean floods through the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association.

Ahn Yu-jin, also known as Yujin, is the leader of IVE under Starship Entertainment and a former member of IZ*ONE. In February 2024, she joined TVING's Crime Scene Returns and later won the Prizm Popularity Award (Female) at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards.

She reprised her role in Earth Arcade's Vroom Vroom and was announced as the host of SBS Gayo Daejeon for the third consecutive year. In January 2025, it was confirmed that she would appear in Crime Scene Zero, streaming on Netflix.

