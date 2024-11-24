On November 23, 2024, TWICE and online game platform and game creation system Roblox took to the former's official X account to announce a meet and greet session. The band would organize the event for the promotional activity of their forthcoming 14th mini album, Strategy.

According to the Roblox website, the members, including Nayeon, Momo, Jeongyeon, Sana, Jihyo, Chaeyoung, Dahyun, and Tzuyu, would be waiting for the fandom. They would spend time and prepare for the release of their upcoming record.

The latest update was accompanied by a poster featuring the animated version of the group members. They were welcoming the fandom to TWICE Square, a Roblox event sponsored by the girl group.

It kick-started on March 8, 2024, and is a permanent addition to the game. For those unversed, multiple items, prizes, avatars, and elements were available for the fandom at the event.

TWICE delivered an electrifying performance on Amazon Music Live Stage

On November 21, 2024, the nine-member group delivered an electrifying performance of I Got You on Amazon Music Live stage. The members, including Momo, Nayeon, Sana, Jeongyeon, Sana, Dahyun, Jihyo, Mina, Tzuyu, and Chaeyoung, grooved to the music.

They stood in front of their respective microphones, donning similar outfits.

In recent news, the band unveiled their single I Got You on February 2, 2024, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records. The song was the band's pre-release track for their 13th Korean Extended play, With You-th. It was released in February 2024 through the same labels.

With You-th featured six tracks, including I Got You, One Spark, Rush, New New, Bloom, and You Get Me. Subsequently, TWICE unveiled its fifth Japanese studio record, Dive, through Warner Music Japan on July 17, 2024.

It consisted of 10 tracks such as Beyond the Horizon, Dive, Ocean Deep, Love Warning, Here I Am, Inside of Me, Peach Soda, Echoes of Heart, Dance Again, and Hare Hare.

In July 2024, they successfully wrapped up their largest world tour, titled Ready To Be. They further held a fan meeting to celebrate their ninth anniversary, Home 9round.

The band announced the release of their forthcoming extended play Strategy and sang the unreleased song Sweetest Obsession during the meeting.

TWICE is gearing up to release its 14th extended play Strategy on December 6, 2024. Meanwhile, they were featured on Megan Thee Stallion's remix version of Mamushi.

Consequently, the American singer would also lend her voice to the forthcoming record's lead single.

TWICE Square X Roblox will be held on November 23, 2024, at 1.30 pm PT. The band's pop-up store for the promotional activity of their record Strategy would be held in Los Angeles on November 23 and November 24, 2024, between 11 am and 7 pm PT.

It would take place on Complex, 433 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA.

