"Unprofessional and disrespectful"— Fans react to TXT being left out in MBC's 'Gayo Daejejeon: Wannabe ' artists' lineup trailer

Fans of the K-pop group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) have expressed their frustration after the group was notably absent from a trailer aired by MBC for the second part of the 2024 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Wannabe. The trailer aired on January 29, 2025, featuring a preview of various artists set to perform during the event.

However, the group's omission stood out to fans, who quickly pointed out that this exclusion was unprofessional and disrespectful. After the backlash, MBC reuploaded the trailer, this time including the group but many fans felt that the damage had already been done.

While the trailer showcased an extensive list of performers, including popular groups and special collaborative stages, TXT’s absence raised suspicions among fans. An X user, @act_moa, wrote,

"this is incredibly unprofessional and disrespectful, do your job properly."

Many took to social media, voicing their belief that MBC’s actions could be attributed to lingering tensions between the broadcaster and HYBE, TXT’s agency.

"mbc including everyone who will perform tomorrow even the special stages EXCEPT txt this one sided beef they have with them since debut is so crazy just let it go brah," an X user wrote.

"this rlly pmo knowing how mbc treated txt and verbally abused them when they were just rookies. it’s crazy how they’re still bitter at bighit and continue to take it out on txt," a fan commented.

"This is so embarassing and such a low act of you, mbc still holding grudge even after years booo," another netizen added.

"This is a rude and failed act from them. These exclusions are only for TXT, as if they are targeting them explicitly," a user remarked.

Some others suggested that MBC owes an apology for their unprofessional conduct.

"initially posting an announcement of performers excluding one isnt just wrong because it's offensive. it's also a cause of misinformation. This shouldnt be settled with just a new tweet. explain and apologize properly," a fan wrote.

"Please provide an explanation and an apology why T X T was not included in the preview during the day 1 show yesterday. Adding them last minute in this preview is not enough," another user added.

More about the alleged feud between TXT's label HYBE and MBC

This wasn’t the first time TXT had faced exclusion from MBC events, with similar issues arising in the past. Despite this, the exclusion sparked a wave of criticism, with some fans expressing disappointment over what they perceived as an ongoing feud between MBC and HYBE that had once again led to unfair treatment.

Fans noted the irony in the situation, as MBC had recently patched up its long-standing feud with HYBE, a rift that had begun in 2019. At that time, BTS and other HYBE artists had been excluded from MBC’s year-end festival due to scheduling conflicts and a failure to agree on terms for their performance.

Although the dispute was officially resolved in 2023, incidents like this suggest that tensions may still linger.

Although a new trailer featuring the HYBE group was eventually uploaded, the initial exclusion left fans unhappy, fueling concerns about the ongoing relationship between MBC and HYBE-affiliated artists.

This incident highlights the complicated dynamics between K-pop artists and broadcasters, particularly regarding high-profile events like the MBC Gayo Daejejeon.

Fans of the quintet continue to call for greater respect and fairness in how artists are treated, urging MBC to avoid any further mishandling of the situation. The event, one of the most anticipated K-pop festivals of the year, continues to be a focal point for fans and industry insiders.

