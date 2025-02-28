Venue101 released the JIN SPECIAL Complete Version on February 15, 2025, on NHK. The 40-minute broadcast included 10 minutes of unaired footage from the original JIN SPECIAL stage at Japan's Venue101.

For those unversed, Venue101 is one of the famous music programs. The show invited artists every week from NHK's 101. The theme was titled 'Live performances are born at 11 pm on Saturdays.'

The K-pop idol delivered electrifying performances on three tracks from his newly released solo album Happy. He attended Venue 101 Presents JIN SPECIAL event held at NHK Hall, Tokyo, Japan. It was broadcast live on December 7, 2024, on NHK General TV.

BTS' Jin's mini-album Happy debuted at No.4 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums Chart

BTS member released his first debut mini-album, Happy, on November 15, 2024, with Running Wild as the title track. It was released through BigHit Music and distributed by YG Plus and HYBE, respectively. It included six tracks, namely, Running Wild, I'll Be There, Another Level, Falling, Heart on the Window (feat. Wendy), and I Will Come to You.

Following the release of the record, it achieved multiple milestones. The album sold over 852,000 units on the first day of its release, as per Hanteo Chart. It broke the record for the first-day sales record. The title track, Running Wild, debuted at the No.8 position on Spotify's daily Global Top Songs chart and recorded over 4,936,542 streams on its release date.

Running Wild charted at the No.25 position on the United Kingdom's Official Singles Chart. Subsequently, the album Happy debuted at fourth place on the Billboard Top 100 Albums chart and placed at the No.19th position on the 2024 Billboard Japan's Hot Album Year-End chart.

On December 29, 2024, Happy was awarded a platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of Japan. Moreover, It was featured on Billboard's Top 25 Best K-pop Albums of 2024 list and placed at the 23rd position.

Following the discharge of the male artist from mandatory military service in June 2024, he was announced as the global ambassador for multiple brands.

It included Gucci, Fred, Alo Yoga, and Laneige. He started his entertainment and variety program Run Jin and so far released twenty-two episodes on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

Run Jin episode 23 is slated to premiere on February 25, 2025. It will be available to watch on BANGTAN TV's official YouTube channel.

