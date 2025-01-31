"Very Min Heejin-esque"— Netizens debate as SM's new girl group Hearts2Hearts' teaser photos face allegations of copying NewJeans' "Y2K" concept

On January 31, 2025, SM Entertainment unveiled teaser photos for its new girl group, Hearts2Hearts, igniting a heated debate among K-pop fans. While the images quickly captured attention for their aesthetic, they also led to accusations of plagiarism.

The newly released photos, shared through Hearts2Hearts’ official Instagram, feature members running freely through an open field and holding hands in a warm, sentimental pose. While the teasers were meant to offer a glimpse into the group’s artistic direction, some netizens immediately likened the concept to NewJeans’ debut aesthetic, which heavily emphasized a retro, teenage nostalgia vibe.

Many online users pointed out striking similarities between the concept and NewJeans’ signature Y2K-inspired visuals, sparking controversy over whether SM had intentionally borrowed elements from the ADOR girl group’s style.

Discussions centered around the idea that the “Min Hee-jin style”— a phrase often used to describe NewJeans' artistic direction under their CEO— was evident in Hearts2Hearts' teaser photos.

"Very Min Heejin-esque . Big f(x) and New Jeans vibes Wonder what their sound is going to be like," an X user, @jungwenwin wrote.

The controversy erupted on various online forums, where fans and critics debated whether the resemblance was a deliberate attempt to mimic NewJeans or simply a coincidence.

"I hope Hearts2Hearts don't give us a "NewJeans" type of concept pls let's be original @SMTOWNGLOBAL," another fan added.

"Let's see if they can copy them on charts," a netizen remarked.

"everybody want newjeans nachos these days," another person mentioned.

"we never escaping the new jeans-ification of kpop," a user added.

However, others noted that SM Entertainment has a long history of experimenting with unique concepts, pointing out that f(x), a senior SM girl group, also incorporated whimsical and futuristic visuals in their era.

Some defended Hearts2Hearts, stating that since the members have yet to officially debut, accusations of plagiarism were premature.

"Let me be very blunt here but does NewJeans even own these type of concepts because there are other groups before NewJeans, even groups outside of Kpop that done these type of concepts. I don't hate NewJeans I'm saying these type of concepts are not just for NewJeans only," an X user wrote.

"May God bless these poor kids and their future fandom because they are going to need it!," another netizen added.

"f(x) and shinee lovechild," a fan mentioned.

All we know about the new SM girl group Hearts2Hearts

Hearts2Hearts is set to make its official debut on February 24, 2025. The eight-member girl group has already generated buzz among K-pop fans, with SM gradually revealing details about their lineup and concept.

The teaser campaign began when Hearts2Hearts launched its official Instagram account on January 31. The company plans to release additional social media accounts and a full-length debut trailer on February 3, 2025, giving fans a more in-depth look at the group’s identity.

Their short debut trailer, which was first revealed during SMTOWN LIVE 2025 [THE CULTURE, THE FUTURE] in SEOUL, received an enthusiastic response, heightening anticipation for their official launch.

The new girl group aims to establish a deep connection with fans through a blend of sentimental, emotional storytelling and diverse musical styles. The group consists of eight members, from various nationalities, and charms, with many fans eager to see their talents unfold.

As the countdown to February 24 continues, SM Entertainment remains focused on the group's debut promotions, despite the plagiarism debate. While opinions remain divided on their concept, Hearts2Hearts’ first official release will ultimately determine how they differentiate themselves in the competitive K-pop landscape.

