“Wdym he's 40 years old?”- Fans in a frenzy over Yoo Yeon-seok’s appearance at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024

On January 29, 2025, Yoo Yeon-seok appeared in the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024. For the night, the actor pulled off an all-white ensemble accented with a glittering brooch on his coat. The visuals of Yeon-seok from the awards show went viral online, especially given his age of 40.

Fans of Yoo Yeon-seok were impressed by his appearance that evening, so they filled the internet with compliments for the actor One user on X commented:

“he took the term ‘aged like fine wine’ too literally coz wdym he's 40 years old??? this fluffy baby”

Many other reactions to Yoo Yeon-seok's appearance were seen online. While some said he looked more like in his 30s, others felt that it was Yeon-seok’s photoshopped image sitting at the award show.

“Aging like fine wine can refer to someone in their 30’s —it’s a good thing as it only means you just get better every year!! If I didn’t know his age I would think he’s in his early 30’s!!,” commented an admirer.

“It looks like a photoshopped image of Yoo Yeon-seok sitting at the Entertainment Awards,” wrote another fan.

“sometimes pookie is a 40 year old man,” remarked a fan.

“SOMETIMES AGE IS JUST A NUMBER AND YOO YEON SEOK IS THE BIGGEST PROOF OF IT!!!....,” stated another fan.

Some fans said “age is just a number” when it comes to Yeon-seok, while others said that he was glowing so hard at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 ceremony. Another fan wrote that the When The Phone Rings actor was in the “spotlight” all the time at the awards night.

“He is glowing so hard, couldn't even shut my eyes off while watching this pretty handsome face,” commented a fan.

“he is soooooo handsome I’m obsessed,” wrote an admirer.

“Yoo yeon seok visual tho, He is truly a feast for the eyes,” commented another fan.

“Yoo Yeon Seok is the center today? He's in the spotlight all the time,” stated a fan.

Yoo Yeon-seok bagged the “Rookie Of The Year” award at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024

Yeon-seok was honored with the Rookie Of The Year award at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2024 for the variety show Whenever Possible. The SBS variety show Whenever Possible is hosted by Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok.

The actor’s co-host Jae-suk presented him with the award on stage at the SBS awards show. While receiving his award at the ceremony, Yeon-seok shared:

“Thank you Yoo Jaesuk for raising me. This is new MC Yoo Yeon seok. Actually, I didn’t receive the Rookie of the Year award at the Drama Awards, but I received the Rookie of the Year award at the Entertainment Awards. It was a precious time to meet and communicate with citizens, and I am grateful for the award.”

Earlier, on December 30, 2024, Yoo Yeon-seok and Chae Soo-bin bagged the Best Couple Award at the MBC Drama Awards 2024 for their performance in When The Phone Rings. The stars' on-screen connection grabbed viewers and added to the drama's success.

In addition, Yeon-seok and Soo-bin got individual honors in the Mini-series category for the same romantic thriller K-drama.

Yoo Yeon-seok is set to have a busy year ahead in 2025 as he has several projects lined up for this year including Your Taste, No Other Choice, God and Law Firm.

