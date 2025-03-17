“We apologize for causing concern” — GOOD DAY production team apologizes & informs viewers of editing Kim Soo-hyun from upcoming episodes

On March 16, 2025, Hankyung News reported that the production team of MBC's variety program GOOD DAY, hosted by G-Dragon, had publicly apologized and announced plans to edit out actor Kim Soo-hyun from upcoming episodes.

The controversy erupted on March 10 when the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute claimed that Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun dated for six years, from 2015 to 2022. They alleged that at that time, Kim Sae-ron was 15 years old, while Kim Soo-hyun was 27.

In an official statement released on March 17, 2025, the GOOD DAY production team addressed the issue:

"We apologize for causing concern. We are aware of the seriousness of the controversy surrounding the cast and are continuing production while prioritizing viewer reactions."

Additionally, the production team highlighted the difficulties faced during the recording session on March 13, 2025. They had been awaiting an official statement from Kim Soo-hyun's agency amid delays in the scheduled recording of the GOOD DAY soundtrack.

However, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, reportedly told them that it would be complicated to get the actor available later on due to his hectic schedule. As a result, the team proceeded with the recording while considering the possibility of editing out Kim Soo-hyun's footage.

As the controversy intensified, the production team decided to publicly issue their official stance and apologize to fans. The added:

"After careful discussion, the production team recorded and filmed the sketches with the possibility of deleting some footage in mind and tried to minimize overlap with other cast members. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to those who love 'Good Day'."

GOOD DAY faces declined ratings due to Kim Soo-hyun's appearance amidst his controversy

GOOD DAY is a reality show where G-Dragon collaborates with various Korean celebrities and artists to create songs and make new memories. Kim Soo-hyun was expected to play a significant role in the vocal performances. However, the recent controversy has led to changes in the show's lineup and content.

On March 11, 2025, TV Report News reported that the allegations against Kim Soo-hyun had sparked significant public backlash. Viewers expressed discomfort with his continued presence on the show. Some even reportedly threatened to boycott G-Dragon's show and other programs associated with the same production team.

Due to Kim Soo-hyun's ongoing dating scandal, GOOD DAY witnessed a steep decline in viewership ratings. While the first episode recorded a 4.3% rating, the following episodes fluctuated between 3.6% and 3.9%.

The controversy also impacted Kim Soo-hyun's brand deals. K-beauty company Dinto and Italian luxury house PRADA terminated their contracts with the actor. Other brands, including K2 Korea and Shabu All Day, have reportedly removed images featuring him from their social media platforms.

For the unversed, Kim Sae-ron committed s*icide at the age of 24 on February 16, 2025. Her family has since accused Kim Soo-hyun of allegedly dating her when she was underage. They also claim the actor forced Kim Sae-ron to repay 700 million KRW back to his agency, Gold Medalist.

