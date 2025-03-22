"WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU": Fans react as NCT's Jeno throws the first pitch for Samsung Lions Baseball Club

On Saturday, March 22, NTC's Jeno threw the first pitch for the Samsung Lions Baseball Club. The idol was initially scheduled to throw the first pitch for Samsung Lions during the second playoff game between Samsung Lions and LG Twins at Daegu Samsung Lions Park on October 14, 2024. However, the same couldn't happen since the game was postponed due to the rain.

Therefore, the baseball team requested the idol to throw the first pitch for their regular season-opening game, and the same took place on March 22. The idol wore a jersey of the baseball team with the number "23" written on the back. Before he proceeded to throw the first pitch, he also gave a small speech at the stadium. Here's what he said:

"Hello, this is Jeno. Nice to meet you. Thank you so much for inviting me to throw the first pitch today. I will cheer for the victory in the 2025 season-opening game. Go, Samsung Lions!"

Additionally, the idol also shared his nervousness about throwing the first pitch to fans through his Bubble account. Here's what he wrote:

"It's been a while since I've been nervous lol, phew."

The pitch was thrown successfully, and as soon the clips of the same landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but swell with pride. They were thrilled to see NCT's Jeno being invited to throw the first pitch for the baseball team's new season opening and were impressed by his throw too. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU," wrote a fan.

"Woah that looks like a really good throw tho. Can also hear the crowd just wowed at that," wrote a fan on X

"You did so well jeno ya~ so proud of you," added another fan

"So how does it feel to look so good and at the same time be good at literally everything you do?" commented a netizen

More fans commented on NCT's Jeno's first pitch for Samsung Lions.

"that was such a clean pitch we are so sooo proud!" added an X user

"omg he's good at anything at this point" said a netizen

"Always cool, as expected! His first pitch was perfect… couldn’t be more proud of you, jeno!" commented another X user

All you need to know about NCT's Jeno and his recent activities with NCT DREAM

NCT's Jeno or Lee Je-no is a South Korean rapper, singer, and dancer who debuted under SM Entertainment in 2016. He initially started his career as a child commercial model and then continued as a K-pop idol under the boy group, NCT. He stands as a permanent member under NCT's fixed subunit, NCT DREAM.

Apart from his activities under NCT DREAM, he has also rolled out a few songs as a soloist. He has features in two tracks, one in 2021 for Donghae's California Love and another in 2022 for SHINee member Key's Villian. In September 2022, he also made history as the first K-pop artist to open for a New York Fashion Week show as he walked for Peter Do's spring 2023 collection.

On the other hand, in 2023 he was named the first global male brand ambassador of Ferragamo, and most recently, in 2025, he was selected as the first global male brand ambassador for the Korean cosmetics brand, A 'pieu.

Currently, he has been active in the schedules of his K-pop boy group, NCT DREAM. They rolled out their second world tour, The Dream Show 3: Dream( )scape between May 2024 and December 2024.

Additionally, the group also released their debut English single, Rains in Heaven in August 2024. In November 2024, they rolled out their fourth full-length album, Dreamscape.

