"WE ARE WITH YOU TAEHYUNG" — Fans pour in support following V's "overthinking cat" Instagram post featuring BTS' 'Jamais Vu'

On November 22, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, shared the official poster of his upcoming digital single duet Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin on his Instagram story. Shortly after, he shared another cartoon caricature of an "overthinking cat in a bathtub," with BTS' Jamais Vu playing in the background.

Along with the image, he wrote:

"Okay, I won't break"

The BTS fandom buzzed over his latest online activities, as concerns about his mental health had been growing within the community. Fans speculated that the Layover artist might have been going through a rough patch. As a result, they started trending several phrases on X worldwide. One fan wrote:

"WE ARE WITH YOU TAEHYUNG"

The BTS fanbase, ARMY, poured heartfelt messages online to show support for the Grammy-nominated musician.

"The lyrics of the song Taehyung used… please head to weverse and shower him with love," one fan wrote.

"Taehyung Don't you have to be sad and get stressed anymore remember your Amis are always here for you till the rest of our lifes. I wish you get soo loved from everyone everyday," another fan said.

"Only Taehyung deserves all the love and happiness in this whole world. Dont know what's happening, but Taehyung's fans will always love and support him unconditionally," one other fan said.

Others highlighted that BTS' V always came through for his fans, and now it was their turn to show him that his fans are there for him.

"Just close your eyes, the sun is going down, you'll be alright, no one can hurt you now," one fan wrote.

"Taehyung has never stopped showing his love for us and standing by our side and helping us not even for a single day so now it’s our time to be by his side and assure him that we are here for him just as he’s for us so go to weverse for his sake," another fan added.

"My baby you deserve all the love and happiness in this world. im so proud of you always." one other fan added.

BTS' Taehyung set to drop a seasonal duet Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin

Winter Ahead is set to be released on November 29, 2024. According to Billboard, the forthcoming song is a jazz-pop ballad that describes his wishes for his fans to enjoy the winter season. Additionally, his pre-recorded duet White Christmas with the late Bing Crosby will be dropped on December 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, on September 8, 2023, V released his solo album Layover, including tracks like Rainy Days, Love Me Again, and Slow Dancing. Layover debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, making V the highest-charting solo artist from BTS at the time.

He also starred as the main lead on IU's Love wins all, released on January 24, 2024. V's first-ever English single, FRI(END)S, starring British actress Ruby Sears, was released on March 15, 2024.

For the unversed, all of the released songs and upcoming projects were pre-recorded and filmed by the BTS idol before he enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023.

In other news, BTS' V faced scrutiny after former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin claimed that he often called her from the military at midnight to check up on her. The Ministry of Defense responded to her claims, stating they were baseless. The ministry added that, as per law, V uses his cell phone only during the afternoon.

