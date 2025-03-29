"We extend our deepest condolences" — BOYNEXTDOOR announces cancellation of KNOCK ON Vol.1's Bangkok concert following Thailand's earthquake

On Friday, March 28, 2025, BOYNEXTDOOR's agency, KOZ Entertainment, released a statement announcing the cancellation of the group's upcoming concert in Bangkok, Thailand. The members, currently on their first world tour, KNOCK ON Vol. 1, had their next stop scheduled for March 29 at Thunder Dome in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, on March 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 occurred in Myanmar, heavily affecting Thailand. Therefore, the group decided to cancel the concert due to the current state of the country.

In the statement, they sent condolences to those affected by the earthquake and others who lost their lives. A part of their statement reads:

"First, we extend our deepest condolences to everyone affected by the earthquake that occurred on March 28. We sincerely pray for the safety and well-being of everyone during this sudden disaster. Due to the current situation, the BOYNEXTDOOR TOUR “KNOCK ON Vol.1” IN BANGKOK, scheduled for March 29 (Saturday), has been canceled, as we are taking the safety of the audience, artists, and staff as our top priority."

KOZ Entertainment continued,

"We sincerely apologize to the many fans who were looking forward to the Bangkok show, and we ask for your generous understanding. We will provide information about the cancellation process in a separate announcement. Once again, we express our deepest condolences to everyone affected by this earthquake, and we sincerely hope for your safety and recovery. The artists and staff are currently safe and are taking steps to return home safely."

More about BOYNEXTDOOR and KNOCK ON Vol. 1 tour

BOYNEXTDOOR is a six-piece K-pop boy group housed under KOZ Entertainment, a subsidiary under HYBE Labels. They debuted in 2023 with their single album, WHO!. The group members consist of Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak.

Following their debut, the group soon rose to fame, with several of their tracks going viral. Some of their famous songs include One And Only, But Sometimes, Serenade, and more. In September 2024, the group announced their first world tour, KNOCK ON Vol. 1, which was scheduled to make stops across various locations like Osaka, Bangkok, Singapore, Taipei, and more.

The dates and venues for BOYNEXTDOOR's ongoing KNOCK ON Vol. 1, as previously, announced are:

January 30: Tachikawa Stage Garden, Tokyo, Japan

February 2: Niterra Hall, Aichi, Japan

February 8 and 9: Osaka International Convention Center, Osaka, Japan

February 15: Sendai Sunplaza Hall, Miyagi, Japan

February 18 and 19: Fukuoka Sunplace, Fukuoka, Japan

February 22 and 24: Pacifico Yokohama National Conventional Hall, Kanagawa, Japan

March 15: Arena @ Expo Hall 7, Singapore, Singapore

March 22: Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines

March 29: Thunder Dome, Bangkok, Thailand

April 3: New Taipei City Exhibition Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

April 6: Asia World-Expo Hall 10, Hong Kong, China

April 12: Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Indonesia

The Weverse account of BOYNEXTDOOR also revealed that other dates and venues of the group's ongoing tour will be announced later.

Following the cancellation of the Bangkok concert, fans and netizens have been sending their condolences to those affected by the earthquake.

