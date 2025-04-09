"We're not doing it again" — Fans divided over KATSEYE's Sophia addressing BTS' j-hope as the global girl group's big brother in new Instagram update

On Wednesday, April 9, KATSEYE's Sophia posted a picture of the global girl group members with BTS' j-hope on her personal Instagram. The photo was most likely taken when the members attended j-hope's concert as part of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour in Los Angeles, California on April 6. The idol also added the following caption.

"@UARMYHOPE KATSEYE BIG BROTHER!!!"

While many fans and netizens were happy to see the two artists interact with each other, people also criticized the use of "big brother" to establish the relationship between BTS' j-hope and the global girl group. Many pointed out the fact that the same nickname was used to link BTS and NewJeans, and due to the K-pop girl group's current feud with HYBE Labels and its subsidiary, ADOR.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same.

"i love you katseye but no we're not doing it again," tweeted a fan on X.

Expand Tweet

Several netizens came to Sophia's defense, saying that she has been a BTS fan since the beginning and was only being "sweet and lovely."

"this day is one for the books for armykons omfg," said a fan

"This girl is obviously being sweet and lovely because she is an army. She has been a loud supporter since day 0. Let her have her moment yall. Cant u just say cute and scroll past. Be normal," said another fan.

"she just called him big brother its no big deal, why are armys so f**king negative. they respect bts, they know bts paved the way for them, just let them be ffs," commented a netizen

"guys kats eye is safe dont worry," commented another X user

On the other hand, people were not happy with the term "big brother" for BTS' j-hope.

"Nope. No more sister groups narrative please," said a fan.

"Nah... We're not doing that.. The last group who claims BTS sister title was a disaster. Keep going girls.. Slay!" wrote another fan.

"I don’t have anything against them. Just...stop with this hybe family thingy," added a netizen.

All you need to know about KATSEYE, HYBE's first global girl group

KATSEYE is a global girl group that debuted under HYBE Labels in 2024. They are based in Los Angeles, California, and are also housed under the American record label, Geffen Records. The members are Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae, and they debuted through the 2023 reality survival show, Dream Academy.

In June 2024, the global girl group rolled out their first single, Debut, which was soon followed up with the release of their breakthrough release, Touch. In August 2024, they rolled out their first EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong). They also participated in the OST for the movie, Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld with the track, Flame.

KATSEYE also put forth a documentary film called Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE, which showcases the unveiled parts of the girl group's participation in the reality survival program, their preparations for the debut, and more. In just over a year, the girl group has gained recognition globally for their catchy tracks and commendable performances.

In other news, the global girl group will also be performing at Lollapalooza at Chicago, which is scheduled to happen from July 31-August 3, 2025.

