"We have trust issues"- Internet reacts as NCT's Doyoung hilariously slams fans over enlistment rumors in recent live broadcast

NCT member Doyoung held a live broadcast to interact with his fans on the occasion of his birthday on February 1. In the broadcast, he not only took time to thank his fans but also squashed all rumors about his upcoming military enlistment.

After the live broadcast ended, fans poured their relief and reactions on social media:

"doyoung can u blame us though…. jaehyun’s enlistment was such a shock to the system we have trust issues"

"“Doyoung will not be enlisting anytime soon” one X user wrote

"I have to apologize to doyoung cause that's exactly what I think everytime I see a long paragraph on his story or post I brace myself for an enlistment announcement" a fan replied

"doyoung said that he will do everything the fans want and expect to see so i think another solo concert is secured ? plsssssss hold your concert at kspo dome before enlistment" a fan responded

His response comes after noticing the fans assuming that any news from him in recent days would be about his upcoming military enlistment. Doyoung reassured fans that he would prepare something special for them before enlisting in the military:

Before leaving, I will do everything that you are anticipating and want to see, so don’t worry! I know what you want to see and what you are looking forward to. Trust me and don’t be nervous. I will take care of everything."

Meanwhile, more reactions read:

"doyoung being annoyed at everyone for always talking abt his enlistment vs hoshi taunting everyone like he’s going to the barracks tomorrow" one user wrote.

"doyoung telling everyone that he’s gonna be here for a while and enlistment isn’t even in the cards yet is the greatest thing that means i’m gonna see him later this month" one fan replied.

"also saying he sees everything we say online just confirms that doyoung is oomf too" another fan wrote.

Fellow NCT member Mark also made a cameo during the live broadcast.

NCT Doyoung's activities outside of NCT and his solo debut

On April 22, 2024, NCT member Doyoung made his solo debut with his first studio album Youth. He wrote the track Beginning and participated in co-writing From Little Wave. Fellow NCT member Mark and SNSD's Taeyeon featured on the track Time Machine. He also went on a solo concert tour across 15 cities in nine Asian countries, starting with a three-day concert in Seoul, South Korea.

Even before his solo debut, Doyoung was actively releasing music outside of his NCT activities. He has lent his voice to several K-drama OSTs like EXO Suho-starrer Rich Man, See You in My 19th Life, among others. He also showcased his versatility by hosting music reality shows like Show Champion, M Countdown, and Inkigayo.

He was also the global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana in 2023 and the face of the brand's Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection.

