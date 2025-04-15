"We've come full circle"— Fans celebrate as HIGHLIGHT officially rebrands as B2ST after regaining the trademark rights to their former group name

On April 15, 2025, an X account, @kchartsmaster, reported that boy group HIGHLIGHT has officially rebranded themselves as B2ST after winning the trademark rights to their former group name.

K-pop band HIGHLIGHT unveiled Special Film 1 on April 14, 2025, ahead of the release of their upcoming single, Endless Ending, on their social media channels. Towards the end of the video, they revealed the old B2ST logo.

For the unversed, HIGHLIGHT regained their rights to their original name after reaching an agreement with their former agency, CUBE Entertainment, in April 2024. But they decided to retain the name HIGHLIGHT for the music releases.

Fans took to the internet to share their excitement about the news. One fan remarked that they have come full circle.

"love that we've come full circle. welcome back b2st!!!!" commented a fan on X.

Similar reactions continued on X, where one fan remarked that they were part of the b2uty (B2ST's fandom) before becoming a light (HIGHLIGHT's fandom), while another fan stated they never considered themselves a light and were happy to be a b2uty again. One fan called it a testament to their spirit.

"I am so happy! I been crying since they posted that clip.being a b2uty since 2012 and never stopped♡ b2uty/lights let's freakin GOOOOO," commented another fan.

"a new chapter begins… as BEAST/B2ST. who would’ve ever imagined this day would come? we’ve lost people along the way, faced moments that nearly broke us—but through it all, here we are. still standing. still strong. together. this is more than a comeback… it’s a testament to our spirit," remarked another fan.

"Didn't consider myself as light, but I once was a b2uty. Seeing b2st logo again in their latest teaser. I can finally be a b2uty again huh," reacted another fan.

More reactions on X flowed as a fan nostalgically recalled the group's Beast era, them fighting for their name, and the renaming of their group. Another fan explained, in simple terms, that it is like X returning as Twitter.

"this post just called me old cos what do you mean I was here to witness their beast era, their withdrawal from cube, cube not giving them their name, cube threatening to give their name to a new grp (3beast), beast rebranding as highlight, & now highlight getting their name back," added another fan.

"Omg congrats B2ST. Also I need them to include the epic intro in their songs again pretty please," wrote another fan.

"for non kpop fans this's like X coming back as Twitter," said another fan.

More about the boy group HIGHLIGHT aka Beast / B2ST

HIGHLIGHT, previously known as B2ST and Beast, was formed by CUBE Entertainment. The band consists of four members named Yoon Doo-joon, Yang Yo-seob, Lee Gi-kwang, and Son Dong-woon. Originally, the band was a six-member group.

In August 2009, CUBE Entertainment introduced its new boy group named B2ST, which was short for Boys To Search for Top, through the MTV documentary series. The group initially consisted of Yoon Doo-joon, Jang Hyun-seung, Lee Gi-kwang, Yang Yo-seob, Yong Jun-hyung, and Son Dong-woon.

They again rebranded as Beast and officially debuted in October 2009. Their debut EP was a commercial success, selling over 40,000 copies by early 2010.

On April 19, 2016, CUBE Entertainment announced that Jang Hyun-seung was leaving Beast, and the group continued as a five-member lineup. They announced their departure from CUBE Entertainment in December 2016 and launched their own label, Around Us Entertainment.

They could not use their previous group name due to CUBE Entertainment holding its trademark, so eventually the group rebranded itself as HIGHLIGHT. In March 2019, Yong Jung-hyun departed from the group, and the band continued as a four-member group.

On April 2, 2024, Around Us Entertainment announced that they had reached an agreement to regain the trademark rights for the name Beast.

The group is all set to release a pre-release single, Endless Ending, on April 16, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

