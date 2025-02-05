"We Won" — Netizens celebrate as When Life Gives You Tangerines gets four weekly episode release schedule

On February 4, Netflix announced a new telecast format for its upcoming series When Life Gives You Tangerines. The series will telecast four episodes weekly over four weeks instead of telecasting episodes simultaneously.

The IU and Park Bo-gum starrer is receiving much attention from the audience, and the viewers are excited about this unique viewing schedule. They reacted with enthusiastic discussions and reactions on X.

"When Life Gives You Tangerines giving us 4 eps a week, instead of all 16 ep at once.... WE WON," a netizen commented.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Netizens enthusiastically welcomed the idea of a four-episode-per-week episode schedule, sharing their own reasons for loving this format. They also praised the makers for getting Netflix to adopt this unique approach.

"Really?? Omg thank goodness cause i hate when a good drama give all the episodes at once cause the hype down really fast and WHERE IS THE THEORY for every week? like if it released all at once i have no time to binge watching and spoilers all over my tl," reacted another fan.

"the release schedule is a pretty minor thing but it just shows the effort and intentionality put into this show, netflix never does this with their originals so the production team must've pushed to get it. sd;lkfj i'm just so excited for march," wrote another fan.

"4eps per week for ‘When life gives you tangerines is wayyy better than giving us the eps all at once. People who want to binge watch will be well fed, and we will avoid most spoilers," a fan said.

Audiences also contemplated the reasoning behind the release schedule and how the drama series will unfold.

"YESS!! It's not theory, it's indeed confirmed. the 4 eps will air on 7,14,21 & 28 march subsequently!! 4 weeks will represent 4 seasons," shared another fan.

"What if 4 seasons(Spring, winter, Autumn, Summer) = 4 weeks(4 episodes per week)? They will probably depict each season each week," observed another netizen.

"I wonder how they will divide their parts with the adult/elder parts," shared a fan.

The reason behind When Life Gives You Tangerines' unique release schedule

In the Next on Netflix Korea 2025 event on February 4, Bae Jong-Byun, Senior Director of Netflix's Series Division, stated that Netflix aims for audiences to enjoy the story in particular. Hence, they settled on this format following discussions with the creators. He said,

"Netflix decides on a release method that allows viewers to enjoy the creative intent in a fun way through discussions with the creators."

He further added,

"When Life Gives You Tangerines was said to be a work that unfolds in four acts from the beginning, and we decided that it was right to allow viewers to enjoy it that way, so we decided to release it in four parts over four weeks."

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the story of Ae-soon and Gwan-sik and their journey

When Life Gives You Tangerines follows the story of two pivotal characters, Ae-soon, played by IU, and Gwan-sik, played by Park Bo-gum, set against a picturesque setting on Jeju Island.

Set in the 1950s, Ae-soon is headstrong, stubborn, and a rebel, yet when she raises her voice against something, it wavers. She is born into poverty, where education is a luxury, yet she dreams of becoming a poet.

On the other hand, Gwan-sik is a silent, determined man who is hopelessly in love with Ae-soon. A single tear in Ae-soon's eye can rattle him, and her smile can sway him. Together, they will brave life's storms and cherish all the happiness through all four seasons. The series also marks IU's return to the small screen after the popular drama series Hotel Del Luna.

The 16-episode drama series will be telecast in four weekly installments, airing on March 7, March 14, March 21, and March 28, with four episodes released per week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback