Weverse reportedly gains more active users following BTS' Jin discharge & Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo-seok’s membership announcement

On July 3, 2024, South Korean media outlet MTN reported that BTS' Jin and Lovely Runner actor Byeon Woo-seok helped Weverse regain active monthly users. Byeon Woo-seok joined Weverse in May 2024, attracting over 110,000 users in a day, and by July 1, over 728,000 new fans had joined.

Jin, discharged from the military on June 12, held a Weverse livestream the same day, bringing in over 900,000 fans, with 3.5 million users watching from 211 countries. Both events caused Weverse's server to crash due to the surge in user traffic.

Expand Tweet

Trending

HYBE's Weverse platform gains momentum due to BTS Jin's homecoming

BTS' eldest member, Kim Seok-jin aka Jin, enlisted in the South Korean military on December 13, 2022. The Epiphany singer-songwriter was discharged on June 12, 2024, as a Sergeant after completing his mandatory service of 18 months.

In the first quarter of 2024, the app recorded 9.2 million Monthly Active Users (MAU)—its lowest so far. HYBE reported a 43% decrease in sales of Weverse and a 6.9 billion won (over $4.97 million) net loss. After the Moon singer-songwriter's return, Weverse's MAU increased to 10 million in June.

MTN reported that according to HYBE, the decrease in Weverse active users stemmed from BTS' military enlistment. BTS' J-Hope and Suga enlisted in April and September 2023, respectively. The band's remaining four members—RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook—enlisted in December 2023.

Expand Tweet

In June 2024, Weverse held the "AliExpress 2024 Weversecon Festival" for the second time as one of its efforts to galvanize the fan community. A total of 24 artists participated in this event, which featured K-pop musicians including Park Jin-young, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together (TXT), South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung, and Playbe.

Japanese pop idols like Yoa Sobi and Imase were among the many artists featured. Over the two-day event, 22,000 users rejoined Weverse (now owned by HYBE), and 18,000 viewers took part in the live stream. The app witnessed an increase in its Monthly Active Users (MAU) as over 7 million users rejoined during the event.

Weverse announced the joining of foreign artists such as Ariana Grande and Japanese ensemble Yoasobi. As of June 2024, Weverse's roster of artists and actors tallied at 146.

In other news, Byeon Woo-seok is currently busy with his first Asia fan meeting tour, Summer Letter, spanning Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, and Singapore. Additionally, BTS' Jin has been selected as one of the torchbearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback