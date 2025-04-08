What happened at the AXE Ceremonia music festival? TXT sends condolences as two attendees reportedly killed

On Saturday, April 5, TXT was seated on the performance lineup of the AXE Ceremonia music festival, which was held at the Parque Bicentenario in Mexico City.

Following the event, Mexico City officials reported that a metal crane structure collapsed around 5:30 PM at the venue due to a sudden gust of wind. This fall of the crane structure reportedly left two individuals fatally injured.

The officials explained that despite the emergency treatment and the immediate transport to the hospital, both the victims succumbed to their injuries and passed away. The two individuals were later reported to be photographers of the event. Additionally, the local government also launched an investigation to look into the cause and figure out the responsibilities for the accident.

After the incident took place, the rest of the music festival was canceled. When this news landed on the internet, TXT, who made history as the first K-pop group to perform at the AXE Ceremonia music festival, released a statement through their X account, expressing their condolences to those who were killed. Here's the statement:

“We express our deepest condolences for the tragic accident that occurred during the festival. We send our heartfelt sympathy to the victims, their families, loved ones, and colleagues during this difficult time.”

All you need to know about TXT and its recent activities

TXT, or TOMORROW X TOGETHER, is a K-pop boy group that debuted under BigHit Entertainment in 2019. The members include Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai, and they debuted with the released of their first EP, The Dream Chapter: Star. Following the same, the group soon rose to fame with their several additictive and unique tracks.

Some of their famous songs include Sugar Rush Ride, Blue Hour, Can't You See Me, Good Boy Gone Bad, Fairy of the Shampoo, and more. Most recently, in November 2024, the K-pop boy group released their seventh EP, The Star: Sanctuary. Following the promotions of the same, in December 2024, the group announced that they would be going on a temporary hiatus after their 39th Golden Disc Awards.

The TXT members returned from their two-month-long break in February 2025, and they also kickstarted their world tour, ACT: PROMISE -EP. 2. The tour started with their inaugratory dates at the Inspire Arena at Incheon between March 7 and 9. The K-pop boy group is alsoe expected to visit several other cities including London, Berlin, Osaka, Tokyo, and more.

Here's the complete list of dates and venues for the group's ACT: PROMISE -EP. 2 world tour:

Incheon, South Korea: March 7-9, 2025, at INSPIRE ARENA.

Kanagawa, Japan: March 12, 2025, at K-Arena Yokohama.

Barcelona, Spain: March 20, 2025, at Palau Sant Jordi.

London, United Kingdom: March 25, 2025, at The O2 Arena.

Berlin, Germany: March 27, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Paris, France: April 1, 2025, at Accor Arena.

Amsterdam, Netherlands: April 3, 2025, at Ziggo Dome.

Kanagawa, Japan: March 13, 2025, at K-Arena Yokohama.

Kagawa, Japan: April 12-13, 2025, at Anabuki Arena Kagawa.

Aichi, Japan: April 25-26, 2025, at Aichi Sky EXPO.

Fukuoka, Japan: April 29-30, 2025, at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A.

Osaka, Japan: May 17-18, 2025, at Asue Arena Osaka.

Tokyo, Japan: May 24-25, 2025, at Ariake Arena.

Macau, China: May 10-11, 2025, at Galaxy Arena.

Fans and netizens have been excitedly looking forward to TXT's upcoming concerts.

